midnite's mom
3d ago
you foolish Cantrell supporters....here's another nail in that coffin of corruption that latoya has become so infamous for . RECALL then OPP uniform for her
NOLA.com
How should New Orleans spend $195 million in federal funds? LaToya Cantrell makes opening pitch
With weeks to go until she makes a formal proposal to the New Orleans City Council, Mayor LaToya Cantrell began laying out her vision for a massive influx of federal cash at a pair of town halls in Algiers and St. Roch this month. Overall, the city has wide discretion...
Allegations fly in legal battle over Mayor Cantrell-created nonprofit
NEW ORLEANS — Board members at Forward Together New Orleans, a nonprofit formed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, are suing the executive director they fired in August, trying to stop him from seizing control of the charity's money. But Shaun Randolph claims he is still FTNO’s executive director and contends...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor, council president spar over allegations of stalking against security aide
NEW ORLEANS — The political brawl at City Hall is playing out in public between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Council President Helena Moreno. Since Moreno was elected to the council, OPSO deputy Greg Malveaux has been a constant at the side of council member Helena Moreno. He's her...
NOLA.com
City Council President Helena Moreno's bodyguard reassigned as stalking, retaliation accusations fly
An Orleans Parish deputy sheriff who worked on City Council President Helena Moreno's security detail has been reassigned to jail duty, a move that Moreno alleged was related to political retaliation. In emails to Sheriff Susan Hutson summarizing their discussions in recent days, Moreno said her longtime bodyguard, Greg Malveaux,...
NOLA.com
Louisiana touts $95 million plan to spruce up Claiborne Expressway, remove ramps in Tremé
Last year, the Claiborne Expressway, long a symbol of the sins of 1960s urban planning, was singled out by President Joe Biden's administration as a project in need of money under a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law. On Thursday, the New Orleans and Louisiana governments responded by asking for a...
WDSU
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson must transfer inmates to court anytime requested, judge says
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans judge ruled Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson must transfer inmates to Criminal District Court anytime requested. Court officials learned Sheriff Hutson was only allowing inmates to be transferred for Section "A" hearings on Mondays and Wednesdays, but not on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Judge...
Bayou Phoenix: City delays on redevelopment of former Six Flags site, possibly jeopardizing project
What's on the minds of many is the question of what's taking so long to begin work on the Six Flags site.
New Orleans garbage contracts in a limbo
NEW ORLEANS — There is no denying that trash pickup in parts of New Orleans has been at times as rotten as two-week-old garbage. Metro Service Group currently picks up in the city’s Service Area 2, north of I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the lake in the east.
NOLA.com
Crime survivors share their grievances, experiences with District Attorney Jason Williams
Crime survivors on Wednesday told Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams that juvenile court needs more transparency amid a crime surge in the city that often involves youths wielding weapons and engaging in carjackings or other violent acts. During a meeting organized by Voices of the Victims of Crime held...
NOLA.com
Cantrell administration making Gordon Plaza residents wait for appraisals before receiving buyouts
The Cantrell administration is forcing residents of Gordon Plaza to individually contact the administration’s chosen appraiser to determine the value of their properties before they receive any money to finally move off the toxic site of a former landfill. Following decades of advocacy from Gordon Plaza residents, the New...
NOLA.com
New Orleans garbage contracts remain in limbo as city demands Metro fulfill its contract
The uncertainty surrounding Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s new garbage collection contracts continued Thursday after the New Orleans City Council punted on funding them and a federal judge kept in place an order against tampering with one existing contract. New haulers are scheduled to begin work in about half the city...
NOLA.com
Former director of school in New Orleans jail accused of misconduct pleads guilty to misdemeanor
A former director of the school inside New Orleans' jail who was accused of exchanging sexually explicit phone calls with an incarcerated student pleaded guilty this week to unlawful communications in relation to the allegations. Christy Sampson-Kelly, 51, who was barred from working at the Travis Hill School after the...
NOLA.com
New NOPD policy addressing nonverbal intimidation coming by year's end, police monitor says
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said this week that he is working with Independent Police Monitor Stella Cziment to draft a new policy that would address nonverbal intimidation by officers and calls involving elected officials. The guidance could be implemented by the end of the year. Cziment's office recently...
L'Observateur
Four New Orleans Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentences for Murdering a Federal Witness
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that LOUIS AGE JR., and AGE JR.’s son, LOUIS AGE III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, RONALD WILSON a/k/a “Tank”, and STANTON GUILLORY a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, were all sentenced yesterday by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
Entergy New Orleans credits money on bills to 16,000 customers
Thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers were pleasantly surprised when they found out that Entergy credited their bills.
NOLA.com
Big donors? Grassroots effort? See who is financing the campaign to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell
The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 to fund the effort, with contributions coming from two big Republican funders and hundreds of small-dollar donors. In the recall's first official campaign finance report, filed Monday with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, committee chair Eileen Carter...
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell tried to blame Republicans for her problems
Mayor Cantrell’s behavior in office and her lame attempts to cover her egocentric decisions and her abject failure at transparency only show the level of arrogance shrouding her administration.
NOLA.com
Letters: Safety-conscious mayor skedaddles to Amsterdam
With New Orleans quickly becoming the murder capital of the United States, I was very surprised to learn of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's conference in Amsterdam. Perhaps she has a tip that many of the murderers are hiding out there. I’m hoping that she returns with many fugitives. I understand...
Marijuana possession enforcement has ‘virtually vanished’ in New Orleans this year following council ordinance, NOPD policy change
After decades of responding to possession of marijuana with arrests or summonses that led to prosecutions, jail time, and fines for thousands of citizens, the New Orleans Police Department’s enforcement of simple possession laws “virtually vanished” in 2022, according to a recent analysis that shows enforcement is down 97 percent compared to last year.
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
