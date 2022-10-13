ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Seattle

The perfect Seattle dive bar that almost disappeared: Streamline Tavern

The Streamline Tavern is the best kind of dive bar: A place where people from all walks of life wind up in conversation with total strangers.Yet the neighborhood joint in Lower Queen Anne nearly shuttered about eight years ago, until its owners lovingly moved it piece by piece to its current location.Why it matters: Many Seattle dive bars have disappeared, and watering holes like the Streamline — unpretentious with an old-school vibe — are growing increasingly rare.The backstory: The Streamline is a known haunt for local journalists. It's co-owned by former Seattle Post-Intelligencer columnist Mike Lewis, who bought his share...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week

SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
seattleschild.com

New Mercer Island grocery store: Kitchen & Market

Kitchen & Market, a local grocery store and prepared-meal provider, opens Saturday, Oct. 15, on Mercer Island. Kitchen & Market, which also has been in Pike Place Market since 2021, is a small grocery that specializes in freshly prepared foods, chef-driven meal kits, private label products and locally sourced goods. In addition, it stocks pantry staples such as bread and milk.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild

Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
KING-5

What to do in the Tri-Cities! | Local Lens Seattle

RICHLAND, Wash. — 300 sun-filled days- say no more. Welcome to the Tri-Cities- Kennewick, Pasco, Richland- just three hours from Seattle in Washington. If you are looking for a vacation destination, add this one to your shortlist. There's so much to do, from wineries to kayaking and hiking. And did I mention amazing food?!
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Douglas
KUOW

A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years

This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Beautiful Snoqualmie Falls

One of the most popular attractions in the Seattle area is the Snoqualmie Falls, a 269 foot single drop waterfall. The falls are near the town of Snoqualmie, which also offers interesting attractions to tourists and locals alike. The area became an active logging site in the 1870’s with logs...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
The Superficial

Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? – Everything You Need to Know

Is it great news that Aldi is coming to Seattle? People residing in Seattle must be happy after hearing this. Hold your horses! Before celebrating the news, you should know if it is real. Is it just a rumor or real? If not Aldi, does Aldi have any plans of opening its store anywhere in Washington? Some may also wonder Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? You may have several queries like this. Reading this article can clarify your doubts and queries related to the Aldi store opening in Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomatoes#Sugar#Food Drink#Vietnamese#Green Papaya Salad
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: Half a Tudor House with Vintage Details

You can own a slice of classic Seattle Tudor Revival architecture without buying an entire house. This picture-perfect brick home in West Seattle’s Admiral District, just a short block from the neighborhood center at California and Admiral, was converted to townhomes sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. The work is nearly seamless: each half gets its own fireplace, recessed shelves, fun top-floor alcoves, and other period delights.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
capitolhillseattle.com

Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy