Guitar god Steve Vai brings first new album in six years to Clearwater

With the May death of longtime drummer Alan White, Steve Howe’s lineup for prog rock legend Yes—which is headed to Clearwater for a show on Monday, Oct. 17—is becoming less and less concerned about personnel. With Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman long absent from the band, the 75-year-old guitar legend is the only classic lineup member still playing under the Yes moniker, alongside ‘80s keyboardist and former Buggle Geoff Downes. This time around, the band behind “Roundabout” performs its three-track album, Close To The Edge, released 50 years ago this year. We’re sure that the five-piece’s rendition of the 20-minute title track will hold a candle to that of the Paul Green Rock Academy—fronted by Jon Anderson—from earlier this year, but his high-voiced juju will definitely be missed Monday night.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO