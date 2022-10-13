ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Guitar god Steve Vai brings first new album in six years to Clearwater

By Josh Bradley
 3 days ago
Steve Vai
Earlier this year, one of Nita Strauss’ inspirations dropped his first album in six years, and on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Steve Vai brings that new record to Clearwater's Bilheimer Capitol Theatre .

Inviolate is, like almost any album from the 62-year-old shredder, loaded with all the heft, licks, and riffs you could ask for.


The last time he rolled into Clearwater looks to have been in 2018 with his supergroup Generation Axe, also featuring Zakk Wylde, and Yngwie Malmsteen, so it’ll definitely be a treat to see an ex-Zappa band member, especially after the Zappa Band pulled out of opening for King Crimson at Ruth Eckerd last year. [event-1]

Beach Beacon

Yes to perform ‘Close to the Edge’ at Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER — Progressive rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Yes are on the road celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic album “Close to the Edge.”. Yes will perform the album in its entirety along with a selection of classic cuts Monday, Oct. 17,...
Steve Howe's Yes lineup to play 'Close To the Edge' in Clearwater on Monday

With the May death of longtime drummer Alan White, Steve Howe’s lineup for prog rock legend Yes—which is headed to Clearwater for a show on Monday, Oct. 17—is becoming less and less concerned about personnel. With Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman long absent from the band, the 75-year-old guitar legend is the only classic lineup member still playing under the Yes moniker, alongside ‘80s keyboardist and former Buggle Geoff Downes. This time around, the band behind “Roundabout” performs its three-track album, Close To The Edge, released 50 years ago this year. We’re sure that the five-piece’s rendition of the 20-minute title track will hold a candle to that of the Paul Green Rock Academy—fronted by Jon Anderson—from earlier this year, but his high-voiced juju will definitely be missed Monday night.
995qyk.com

Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders

Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
