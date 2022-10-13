Guitar god Steve Vai brings first new album in six years to Clearwater
Earlier this year, one of Nita Strauss’ inspirations dropped his first album in six years, and on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Steve Vai brings that new record to Clearwater's Bilheimer Capitol Theatre .
Inviolate is, like almost any album from the 62-year-old shredder, loaded with all the heft, licks, and riffs you could ask for.
The last time he rolled into Clearwater looks to have been in 2018 with his supergroup Generation Axe, also featuring Zakk Wylde, and Yngwie Malmsteen, so it’ll definitely be a treat to see an ex-Zappa band member, especially after the Zappa Band pulled out of opening for King Crimson at Ruth Eckerd last year. [event-1]
