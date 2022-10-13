ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

FOX 21 Online

Duluth Marshall Punches Ticket to Section Championship

DULUTH, Minn.- The final games in the section took place Saturday in the 7A semi-finals with No.2 Duluth Marshall hosting No.3 PACT Charter School. Scoreless until the second half when a pair of penalty kicks will tie the game at 1. The difference maker would be a late goal by Brendan Friday at the 75 minute mark, lifting the Hilltoppers to a 2-1 victory.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Top Play of the Week 10/14

DULUTH, Minn.- Denfeld football’s Deshawn Moore once again earns our top play of the week. He returned a 75 yard kick return for a touchdown to help his Hunters defeat the Greyhounds 20-19.
DULUTH, MN
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Superior, WI
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
City
Superior, WI
Duluth, MN
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Famous Dave’s to Move from Canal Park to Hermantown

DULUTH / HERMANTOWN, Minn. — After 20 years in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving.. but don’t worry Duluth, it’s not going too far. The new building is located just five miles away in Hermantown. The idea behind the change is to focus less on tourists...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Great Glensheen Pumpkin Hunt Going On All October

DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen is hosting a Halloween themed scavenger hunt on their grounds again this fall. It’s the Great Pumpkin Hunt with different jack-o-lanterns scattered around the 12-acre estate. This gives guests a unique interactive experience when learning about Glensheen’s history. During tours, guests have the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Finlandia Foundation Northland to hold Benefit Concert

DULUTH, Minn. — The Finnish American Brass Band, “Ameriikan Poijat” to perform a benefit fundraiser concert for Finlandia Foundation Northland. On Thursday, Event Organizer Mary Lukkarila and Musician Tracey Gibbons came on the morning show to talk about the event. The fundraiser concert will take place on...
SUPERIOR, WI
Person
Martin Luther
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Best Bread Bakes 17 Lb. Soft Pretzel

DULUTH, Minn. — Something big has been baked at Duluth’s Best Bread thanks to a newly imported French bread oven. The special oven is significantly bigger than what Duluth’s Best Bread has had in the past. With a larger cooking space, owners got creative and experimented with making a giant soft pretzel.
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

St. Luke’s names four new board members

St. Luke’s has added Rick Revoir, EdD, Anna Sackette-Urness, Jack Seiler and Phil Strom to its Board of Directors. Revoir serves as dean of strategic development and professor at the College of St. Scholastica. He spent 11 years working in healthcare finance positions before joining St. Scholastica in 2004. Along with lecturing on topics in healthcare finance and business ethics, he serves as a commissioner for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Revoir earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End

DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
DULUTH, MN
#Duluth Denfeld#Umac
KROC News

Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Celebrates 20th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn.–Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house Friday. The business originated in a coffee house and feminist bookstore on Superior Street with two microwaves and two crockpots. Friday’s event included appetizers and a preview of an upcoming...
DULUTH, MN
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold

DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Final Preparations Underway for Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC

As the 2022 fall Duluth Junk Hunt draws near, final preparations have begun, including adding vendors and informing the public on a fun new addition to the event. For those who regularly attend the event, it's a very exciting time of year. If you've never been to a Duluth Junk Hunt, perhaps this is the year you take the time to head down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to explore all it has to offer.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Angel of Hope Candlelight Vigil Taking Place October 16

DULUTH, Minn.–A vigil will be held this weekend for bereaved parents who have lost their children. The annual Angel of Hope vigil honors the lives of children who have died, and the event gives their loved ones the opportunity to grieve together as a community. The vigil is normally help in December for worldwide candle lighting day, which remembers children who have passed.
DULUTH, MN

