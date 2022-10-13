Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Marshall Punches Ticket to Section Championship
DULUTH, Minn.- The final games in the section took place Saturday in the 7A semi-finals with No.2 Duluth Marshall hosting No.3 PACT Charter School. Scoreless until the second half when a pair of penalty kicks will tie the game at 1. The difference maker would be a late goal by Brendan Friday at the 75 minute mark, lifting the Hilltoppers to a 2-1 victory.
FOX 21 Online
Top Play of the Week 10/14
DULUTH, Minn.- Denfeld football’s Deshawn Moore once again earns our top play of the week. He returned a 75 yard kick return for a touchdown to help his Hunters defeat the Greyhounds 20-19.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Hermantown Rallies Past North Branch, Denfeld Holds Off East 20-19, Two Harbors Handles Hibbing
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- After trailing 12-0 at the half, Hermantown would rally back to defeat North Branch 21 to 18 on Friday. The Hawks (5-2) will travel to play at Rock Ridge on Wednesday. In other football action, Duluth Denfeld picked up their 3rd win of the season, defeating crosstown rival...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: C-E-C & Denfeld Boys, Cloquet-Carlton Girls Advance to Section Title Games, Marshall Boys Onto Semifinals
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team and Duluth Denfeld will meet in the Section 7AA title game on Tuesday. That matchup was made after the Lumberjacks defeated Grand Rapids 4-3 and the Hunters defeated Hermantown 1-0 in their respective semifinal games. In other boys action, Duluth Marshall would top...
FOX 21 Online
Famous Dave’s to Move from Canal Park to Hermantown
DULUTH / HERMANTOWN, Minn. — After 20 years in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving.. but don’t worry Duluth, it’s not going too far. The new building is located just five miles away in Hermantown. The idea behind the change is to focus less on tourists...
FOX 21 Online
The Great Glensheen Pumpkin Hunt Going On All October
DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen is hosting a Halloween themed scavenger hunt on their grounds again this fall. It’s the Great Pumpkin Hunt with different jack-o-lanterns scattered around the 12-acre estate. This gives guests a unique interactive experience when learning about Glensheen’s history. During tours, guests have the...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Finlandia Foundation Northland to hold Benefit Concert
DULUTH, Minn. — The Finnish American Brass Band, “Ameriikan Poijat” to perform a benefit fundraiser concert for Finlandia Foundation Northland. On Thursday, Event Organizer Mary Lukkarila and Musician Tracey Gibbons came on the morning show to talk about the event. The fundraiser concert will take place on...
Bob Dylan Was Reportedly Pushed Out of His High School Reunion by Unwelcoming Classmates
Bob Dylan grew up in Minnesota. He went to his high school reunion, but rushed out after speaking with some classmates.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread Bakes 17 Lb. Soft Pretzel
DULUTH, Minn. — Something big has been baked at Duluth’s Best Bread thanks to a newly imported French bread oven. The special oven is significantly bigger than what Duluth’s Best Bread has had in the past. With a larger cooking space, owners got creative and experimented with making a giant soft pretzel.
businessnorth.com
St. Luke’s names four new board members
St. Luke’s has added Rick Revoir, EdD, Anna Sackette-Urness, Jack Seiler and Phil Strom to its Board of Directors. Revoir serves as dean of strategic development and professor at the College of St. Scholastica. He spent 11 years working in healthcare finance positions before joining St. Scholastica in 2004. Along with lecturing on topics in healthcare finance and business ethics, he serves as a commissioner for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Revoir earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University.
FOX 21 Online
21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End
DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
FOX 21 Online
Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Celebrates 20th Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn.–Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house Friday. The business originated in a coffee house and feminist bookstore on Superior Street with two microwaves and two crockpots. Friday’s event included appetizers and a preview of an upcoming...
FOX 21 Online
“Lights on Afterschool” Federal COVID Relief Program Visits Boys and Girls Club
DULUTH, Minn.–Today was the “Lights on Afterschool” event for the Boys and Girls Clubs in Duluth. The program has been funded with the federal COVI-19 relief money. The goal is to help keep young people active and engaged instead alone and idle before and after school. The...
FOX 21 Online
Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold
DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
Final Preparations Underway for Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC
As the 2022 fall Duluth Junk Hunt draws near, final preparations have begun, including adding vendors and informing the public on a fun new addition to the event. For those who regularly attend the event, it's a very exciting time of year. If you've never been to a Duluth Junk Hunt, perhaps this is the year you take the time to head down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to explore all it has to offer.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Angel of Hope Candlelight Vigil Taking Place October 16
DULUTH, Minn.–A vigil will be held this weekend for bereaved parents who have lost their children. The annual Angel of Hope vigil honors the lives of children who have died, and the event gives their loved ones the opportunity to grieve together as a community. The vigil is normally help in December for worldwide candle lighting day, which remembers children who have passed.
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
