ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Accident
NewsChannel 36

Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

Thruway crash snarls traffic up to six hours in Salina

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It took crews 10 hours to clear a crash on I-90 in the Town of Salina. The crash involving two tractor-trailers, occurred Thursday evening at 5:34 p.m., according to New York State Police. Troopers said the accident occurred at Mile Marker 286.3 at Exit 38.
SALINA, NY
Big Frog 104

New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck

There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
WKTV

WKTV wins multiple awards at Journalists Association of New York Banquet

Utica, N.Y.-- WKTV took home four awards at the Journalists Association of New York’s annual banquet Saturday evening in Saratoga. Honored tonight for Best Feature Story was Kristen Copeland and Photojournalist Earl Davis, while Chief Meteorologist Bill Kardas was honored in the Best Weathercast category. The entire station was recognized for its coverage of the Boilermaker Roadrace and WKTV.Com won accolades for Best Digital Presence.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
CNY News

15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York

The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
TRAVEL
WWLP

NYS Police arrest 3 teens in connection to damaging Adirondack High Schools internet

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that three teenagers have been charged after allegedly trespassing at Adirondack High School on October 6th and severing the school’s internet connection. According to police, on Friday, October 7th, Adirondack School District officials reported that an incident occurred while the school was closed over […]
BOONVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

This Utica Neighborhood Latest To Be Targeted – Rash of Vehicle Larcenies

Utica Police say they are investigating a series of vehicle larcenies over the past week and they're offering simple advice to help protect you from becoming a victim. Cops have been called to investigate multiple incidents in North Utica during that time and some of areas hit hardest include Riverside Dr, Deerfield Dr, Coolidge Rd, and Dawes Ave, wit most of the incidents in the late evening/early morning hours. As is often the case when police are looking into several larcenies in a concentrated area, it appears the thieves are looking for easy scores and most of the cases involved vehicles that were left unlocked, police said on Facebook:
UTICA, NY
WKTV

The DMV and New York State, crack down on underage drinking

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced, Friday that more than 550 people received tickets during the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) seasonal crackdown on the use of fake identification, used to purchase alcoholic beverages. The Operation Prevent enforcement campaign, focuses mainly on concert venues. DMV...
DRINKS
WIBX 950

New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking

When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
CELL PHONES
flackbroadcasting.com

UPDATE: Beaver River School Superintendent Todd Green says there was "no ill will" after administrators received word of a trap shooting gun locked inside of students vehicle

NEW BREMEN- A North Country teenager is faced with a felony offense for possessing a weapon on school grounds in Lewis County, authorities say. The 17-year-old, who is from Castorland, NY, was not identified by the New York State Police. The teen is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing a weapon on school grounds.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America

Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
TRAVEL
WKTV

Utica DPW prepares for possible flooding ahead of heavy rain

UTICA, N.Y. -- Crews from Utica’s Department of Public Works were out Thursday morning preparing for heavy rain and strong winds expected throughout the afternoon and evening. The winds could cause leaves to clog catch basins which would create a higher risk of flooding in some areas. "We go...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York

Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy