Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian
A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
Dog Missing After Being In Vehicle Involved in CNY Crash
A two vehicle crash on a country road in Central New York injured one man, and the collision appears to have scared off his dog who was in the vehicle with him. Authorities are now sharing a description and photo of the dog in hopes it will be found soon.
New York State Police Try To Stop Elderly Hudson Valley Man’s Suicide
New York State Police confirmed a tragic incident in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed a fatal shooting inside a home in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Responded To Home in the Town of Mount Hope For a Report of Shots Fired. On...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
localsyr.com
Thruway crash snarls traffic up to six hours in Salina
SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It took crews 10 hours to clear a crash on I-90 in the Town of Salina. The crash involving two tractor-trailers, occurred Thursday evening at 5:34 p.m., according to New York State Police. Troopers said the accident occurred at Mile Marker 286.3 at Exit 38.
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
WKTV
WKTV wins multiple awards at Journalists Association of New York Banquet
Utica, N.Y.-- WKTV took home four awards at the Journalists Association of New York’s annual banquet Saturday evening in Saratoga. Honored tonight for Best Feature Story was Kristen Copeland and Photojournalist Earl Davis, while Chief Meteorologist Bill Kardas was honored in the Best Weathercast category. The entire station was recognized for its coverage of the Boilermaker Roadrace and WKTV.Com won accolades for Best Digital Presence.
‘Haunted’ New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night
Did you know there is a "haunted" road in New York that is so scary officials have to close it down at night?. Are you brave enough to try and drive, or better yet, walk across the scariest road in New York State?. Haunted Road In Central New York Is...
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
NYS Police arrest 3 teens in connection to damaging Adirondack High Schools internet
BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that three teenagers have been charged after allegedly trespassing at Adirondack High School on October 6th and severing the school’s internet connection. According to police, on Friday, October 7th, Adirondack School District officials reported that an incident occurred while the school was closed over […]
Syracuse man, 79, arrested for 1989 double murder in Danby
George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989, in their home.
This Utica Neighborhood Latest To Be Targeted – Rash of Vehicle Larcenies
Utica Police say they are investigating a series of vehicle larcenies over the past week and they're offering simple advice to help protect you from becoming a victim. Cops have been called to investigate multiple incidents in North Utica during that time and some of areas hit hardest include Riverside Dr, Deerfield Dr, Coolidge Rd, and Dawes Ave, wit most of the incidents in the late evening/early morning hours. As is often the case when police are looking into several larcenies in a concentrated area, it appears the thieves are looking for easy scores and most of the cases involved vehicles that were left unlocked, police said on Facebook:
WKTV
The DMV and New York State, crack down on underage drinking
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced, Friday that more than 550 people received tickets during the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) seasonal crackdown on the use of fake identification, used to purchase alcoholic beverages. The Operation Prevent enforcement campaign, focuses mainly on concert venues. DMV...
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
flackbroadcasting.com
UPDATE: Beaver River School Superintendent Todd Green says there was "no ill will" after administrators received word of a trap shooting gun locked inside of students vehicle
NEW BREMEN- A North Country teenager is faced with a felony offense for possessing a weapon on school grounds in Lewis County, authorities say. The 17-year-old, who is from Castorland, NY, was not identified by the New York State Police. The teen is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing a weapon on school grounds.
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
WKTV
Utica DPW prepares for possible flooding ahead of heavy rain
UTICA, N.Y. -- Crews from Utica’s Department of Public Works were out Thursday morning preparing for heavy rain and strong winds expected throughout the afternoon and evening. The winds could cause leaves to clog catch basins which would create a higher risk of flooding in some areas. "We go...
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
