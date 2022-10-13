County candidates pitch their priorities to voters at forum

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the eleventh episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers recap Missouri's 24-17 loss on the road against Florida. They go over how Missouri's 2 interceptions proved costly against a competitive Florida team. During the latter of the show, the guys discuss the rest of the season with 6 games remaining. They each name a player that has surprised them so far this season and share more on their thoughts on the team's play. They end the episode debating whether or not highly-anticipated freshman QB, Sam Horn, will see the field in the coming weeks. The show is directed by Travis McMillen.

