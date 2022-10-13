County candidates pitch their priorities to voters at forum

Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
New no-excuses absentee voting period to begin Oct. 25
This election cycle, Missouri residents will get to vote absentee in-person with no excuses for two weeks before election day. The absentee in-person period will be open from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7. During that period, registered voters can cast their ballot any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Clerk’s office inside the Boone County Government Center.
Columbia Missourian
Decorate the District brings Mizzou style to downtown businesses
During Homecoming Week, downtown Columbia businesses suddenly take on new personalities with images of Truman the Tiger or messages like “M-I-Z” sprawled across the windows. This annual interaction between MU students and downtown businesses, known as Decorate the District, reminds the community of the important “town and gown”...
Columbia Missourian
Reshaping the 'mother church': Cathedral of St. Joseph receives renovations
JEFFERSON CITY— Ann Kampeter, a lifelong member of the Diocese of Jefferson City, walked through the halls of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, taking stock of changes made to the cathedral as part of a new, $15 million renovation project. She was one of about 30 people to tour the construction site, located on West Main Street in Jefferson City, on Friday afternoon.
Columbia Missourian
Sticking it to Biden
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Local comfort clinic to be held for children receiving vaccines
A comfort clinic offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines for children will be held on Oct. 22, offering a more relaxing environment for kids who are anxious about needles or receiving a vaccination. The clinic will be held by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services at 1005 W. Worley St.,...
Columbia Missourian
Parade for MU 2022 Homecoming to feature sensory-friendly area
It is Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The sun is shining on proud Mizzou fans wearing black and gold and lining the streets. You can hear the band warming up the Mizzou fight song from a few blocks away. The Golden Girls sparkle while waving their pompoms at the fans. It’s...
Columbia Missourian
Lights for Love illuminates Stephens Lake Park in memory of loved ones
Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia hosted its second Lights for Love memorial event on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park. Attendees purchased luminaries for $20, which was donated to provide hospice care for community members. Luminaries, dedicated to deceased loved ones, lined and lit the park’s walkways. Columbia Youth Choirs, Anointed Miracles Gospel Trio and the Leme Quartet performed music for attendees. According to its website, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia raised $11,487 of its $12 thousand goal.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge sweeps CMAC cross country championships
Rock Bridge boys cross country won the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championships on Saturday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. The Bruins had just 18 points, well ahead of host Capital City (68) and third-place Hickman (71). Helias (86), Jefferson City (148) and Battle (171) rounded out the team scores.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge volleyball sweeps Jefferson City
Rock Bridge volleyball won on the road against Jefferson City on Thursday, defeating the Jays in straight sets. The Bruins won the first set 25-18 and the next two 25-16 and 25-20.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tennis strong on first day of regional tournament
Missouri tennis competed Thursday in the ITA Central Regional Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. In singles, Koral Koldobski beat South Dakota’s Maya Arksey 6-4, 6-4 in her first match. She then defeated North Dakota’s Jule Schulte 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the Round of 32.
Columbia Missourian
MU XC wraps up regular seasons at Weis-Crockett Invitational
A 16th-place finish in a 26-team field was all Missouri men’s cross country could muster in the 8000-meter race at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers struggled to overcome the continued absences of Martin Prodanov, Mitchell Small and Will Sinclair, who are all out with injuries.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton, Rock Bridge softball advance to district championships
After falling behind in the first inning, No. 3 Tolton came back to beat No. 2 Macon 15-5 in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 4 semifinals Thursday in Centralia. The Tigerettes’ Evyn Howell got to Trailblazers’ pitcher Kate Guinn early, hitting a two-run blast in the first inning.
Columbia Missourian
Seniors prepare for Homecoming rematch against SEC foe Vanderbilt
When MU football faces Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Tigers will send 26 seniors and fifth year players onto the field for what may be their final Homecoming game at Faurot Field in a Missouri uniform. Since their last Homecoming matchup at Faurot Field in 2014, when the Tigers...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia police release identity of victim in homicide investigation
The Columbia Police Department has confirmed Patricia Kelly, 59, as the victim in a homicide at 1711 High Quest Drive. Officers reported she had been restrained and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, according to the probable cause statement released Tuesday. Police discovered evidence of suspicious activity Monday afternoon after a concerned roommate reported Kelly missing.
Columbia Missourian
Recruiting roundup: Catching up with Missouri football targets
Missouri's bye week fell this weekend. And while it offers a reset to a program dwindling in close-loss limbo, it also offers time for the staff to focus on looking at an improved future. Coach Eli Drinkwitz noted on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference, the Friday of the bye week...
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping the Florida loss, rest-of-season outlook
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the eleventh episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers recap Missouri's 24-17 loss on the road against Florida. They go over how Missouri's 2 interceptions proved costly against a competitive Florida team. During the latter of the show, the guys discuss the rest of the season with 6 games remaining. They each name a player that has surprised them so far this season and share more on their thoughts on the team's play. They end the episode debating whether or not highly-anticipated freshman QB, Sam Horn, will see the field in the coming weeks. The show is directed by Travis McMillen.
Columbia Missourian
Auburn spoils potential Missouri victory with big comeback
After a promising start for Missouri volleyball, the unwavering calm of Auburn came through at just the right moment, helping to turn the tables and give the visiting Tigers a 3-2 victory (25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 12-15) Saturday, in the first of a two-match series. As a look of souring...
Columbia Missourian
MU wrestling announces 2022-23 schedule
Missouri wrestling announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Friday. The Tigers will wrestle in 12 dual matches and four invites in the regular season as they begins their quest to defend the Big 12 crown. MU starts its season with the Black and Gold scrimmage on Oct. 29...
Columbia Missourian
MU swim and dive sweeps in home opener
Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams both beat Purdue on Saturday on the second and final day of competition. The women's team won by a score of 206.5 to 139.5 while the men's side won 233 to 115. Both teams will travel to Bloomington on October 29 for their next meet versus Indiana.
Columbia Missourian
Fast offensive start powers Moberly to victory over Mexico
Facing a vaunted conference rival, Moberly controlled the line of scrimmage and methodically held off Mexico for a 28-14 victory Friday. Moberly’s offense dominated the first half with nine first downs and scored on its first four offensive drives. The Spartans ran 22 offensive plays to Mexico’s six.
