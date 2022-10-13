ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esko, MN

FOX 21 Online

Famous Dave’s to Move from Canal Park to Hermantown

DULUTH / HERMANTOWN, Minn. — After 20 years in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving.. but don’t worry Duluth, it’s not going too far. The new building is located just five miles away in Hermantown. The idea behind the change is to focus less on tourists...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End

DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
DULUTH, MN
Esko, MN
Esko, MN
Two Harbors, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Finlandia Foundation Northland to hold Benefit Concert

DULUTH, Minn. — The Finnish American Brass Band, “Ameriikan Poijat” to perform a benefit fundraiser concert for Finlandia Foundation Northland. On Thursday, Event Organizer Mary Lukkarila and Musician Tracey Gibbons came on the morning show to talk about the event. The fundraiser concert will take place on...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Glenwood Street/Snively Road Roundabout Officially Opens

DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday was long awaited for many drivers in East Duluth, the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road officially reopened. However, the route has a twist — a roundabout now sits in the middle of it. The site has been filled with construction workers and...
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

St. Luke’s names four new board members

St. Luke’s has added Rick Revoir, EdD, Anna Sackette-Urness, Jack Seiler and Phil Strom to its Board of Directors. Revoir serves as dean of strategic development and professor at the College of St. Scholastica. He spent 11 years working in healthcare finance positions before joining St. Scholastica in 2004. Along with lecturing on topics in healthcare finance and business ethics, he serves as a commissioner for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Revoir earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Winter Preparation At The Rose Garden

DULUTH, Minn. — The Rose Garden at Leif Erickson Park in Duluth is one of the crown jewels of the city, and as the temperatures drop, crews are working to protect the beautiful plants through winter. We’re not the only ones that have to bundle up to withstand the...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Final Preparations Underway for Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC

As the 2022 fall Duluth Junk Hunt draws near, final preparations have begun, including adding vendors and informing the public on a fun new addition to the event. For those who regularly attend the event, it's a very exciting time of year. If you've never been to a Duluth Junk Hunt, perhaps this is the year you take the time to head down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to explore all it has to offer.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Woman dies in Iron Range car crash

Northern News Now staff - Northern News Now - October 11, 2022. A woman has died after a crash Tuesday morning on the Iron Range. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cherry Township. Officials said a car was t-boned by...
IRON JUNCTION, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported

DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market Wrapping Up As Season Ends This Month

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Although summer has passed you can still hit up the Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market well into the fall season. Coming off of a dry couple months, vendors tell Fox 21 that there is still an abundance of produce available as long as growers know how much water the crops need right now.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Celebrates 20th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn.–Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house Friday. The business originated in a coffee house and feminist bookstore on Superior Street with two microwaves and two crockpots. Friday’s event included appetizers and a preview of an upcoming...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

DTA To Put On Bus Test Drive Event This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to drive a 32,000-pound, 40-foot city bus?. You now have that chance during an event hosted by the Duluth Transit Authority this weekend as they look to hire new bus drivers. Those who sign up will learn about bus safety and have the opportunity to navigate the half million-dollar vehicle through a closed course with a simulated intersection.
DULUTH, MN

