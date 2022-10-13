ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan vs. Penn State, Fan-Led Wednesday, JJ McCarthy And The U-M Offense

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8LBY_0iWp014100

Michigan is gearing up for a massive showdown with No. 10 Penn State in Ann Arbor this weekend.

This weekend's tilt between No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State is a big one in the Big Ten East and nationally when it comes to the College Football Playoff picture. Obviously there's a lot of football still left to play, but whoever wins on Saturday is going to be sitting pretty for a little while as the first round of CFP rankings are just a couple weeks out.

When it comes to the Nittany Lions, Michigan fans have a lot of questions. How good and how effective can Sean Clifford be against U-M's defense? Will the front four be able to get home against Clifford? How good is running back Nick Singleton and can he pop off big runs agains Michigan like he has just about everyone else? On defense, just how good is Penn State? They have some dudes over there, but they haven't seen anyone like Michigan — what's that going to look like? We address all of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast .

