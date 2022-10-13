Redemption on the mind: ODU travels back to Palmetto State for first time since bowl game loss

NORFOLK, Va. (Release via ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion University Football travels to Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 15 to take on the Chanticleers. The contest kicks off at noon on ESPNU.

Old Dominion (2-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina (6-0 Sun Belt) Date Saturday, Oct. 15 • Noon • Conway, S.C. • Brooks Stadium Where to Watch ESPNU Listen ODU Sports Radio Network Series ODU leads 1-0 Game Notes Old Dominion Coastal Carolina

• Old Dominion returns to Coastal Carolina for the second-straight year but for the first time to play the Chanticleers. ODU played Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium last year.



• ODU takes on the Chants at noon on ESPNU. It is the second time this season and the third time on national TV this year for ODU. ODU defeated Virginia Tech in the season opener on ESPNU and two weeks later played on the ACC Network at Virginia.



• Old Dominion is coming off its bye while Coastal defeated ULM 28-21 last weekend.



• Last time out, Old Dominion tied the score at 24 against Liberty, but the Flames scored late in the third quarter and early in the fourth for a 38-24 win.



• Quarterback Hayden Wolff has passed for 1,251 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions through five games for Old Dominion.



Tackling Machine

Sophomore linebacker Jason Henderson recorded 15 tackles two weeks ago against Liberty and leads the country with 80 tackles. He has recorded double-digit tackles in each of ODU’s five games this season, surpassing his four double-digit tackle games from a season ago.



His 21 tackles in the win over Arkansas State is the ODU school record and most tackles this season by an FBS player.



Henderson finished the 2021 season with 80 tackles in 12 games.



Jason Henderson By the Numbers

Opponent Tackles Virginia Tech 18 ECU 14 Virginia 12 Arkansas State 21 Liberty 15

Jennings Off to Great Start

Wide receiver Ali Jennings has been ODU’s leading receiving in every game so far this season and is near the top of several national categories.



He is second in receiving yards, ninth in touchdowns and fifth in yards per catch. He is first in receiving yards per game at 137.6



He has four, 100-yard receiving games and a touchdown in four-straight games.



National Receiving Yards Rankings

Rank Player School Receiving Yards 1. Keylon Stokes Tulsa 765 2. Ali Jennings III ODU 688 3. Rashee Rice SMU 687 4. Emeka Egbuga Ohio State 655 5. Jacob Cowing Arizona 643

Sack Masters

Alonzo Ford and Ryan Henry rank in the top-10 in the Sun Belt in sacks. Ford ranks sixth in the league with 3.5 sacks, while Henry is ninth with three. Devin Brandt-Epps and Denzel Lowry are tied for 14th with 2.5 sacks apiece.

