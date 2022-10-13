ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tri-City Herald

Phillies Reliever Robertson is Making Progress, Hopes to be Ready for NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies could be in line for a huge boost to their bullpen if they make the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson, acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs, could be ready to go for the NLCS. Robertson received a PRP injection into his calf after injuring it celebrating a Bryce Harper home run during the NL Wild Card series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS

Through the first few innings in Game 3 of the NLDS, home plate umpire Mark Carlson has had some trouble. Padres starter Blake Snell has seemed to get all the calls, especially the borderline pitches on the corners. It hasn't been as easy for Dodgers' pitchers. On the opposite end,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Phillies Shock Braves, Head to NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies have done it. For the first time since 2010, they are headed to the National League Championship Series. In doing so, they shook both the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves, and the world. It was a tumultuous ride that brought the Phillies here. A slow start to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win NLDS vs. Braves

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. The Atlanta Braves will not defend their crown successfully, as they fell to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers: Mookie Betts ‘We’re Just Not Doing it Right Now’

The Dodgers had the best offense in the majors coming into the NLDS. They were number one in runs per game, total bases per game, and RBIs per game and had the best-run differential at +333. However, three games into the NLDS, the Los Angeles offense has not looked like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Energized Phillies Power Past Braves in Game 3 for NLDS Lead

The Philadelphia Phillies returned home after 19 days on the road. The goal was always to get back to Citizens Bank Park to play a postseason game for the first time since October 2011. Mission accomplished. The fans were ready, and the ballpark was electric. With the National League Divisional...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Fans’ ‘Let’s Go Mariners!’ salute after final out can’t change overswinging, season ending

This taut series. The epic, historic, final game of it. And the Mariners’ long, wondrous season. Julio Rodriguez lined out as Seattle’s final hope to end the 18-inning stress test of attrition in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, the longest scoreless playoff game in Major League Baseball history. It began Saturday early afternoon and ended Saturday night.
SEATTLE, WA

