Los Angeles, CA

Bye bye blonde! JoJo Siwa debuts bubblegum pink pixie cut as she hits the red carpet at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in LA

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

JoJo Siwa debuted a major hair change as she arrived at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old dancer ditched her signature long blonde locks for a funky bubblegum pink pixie cut.

Siwa beamed with confidence while showcasing her new bold look on the red carpet.

Switching it up! JoJo Siwa debuted a major hair change as she arrived at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The 19-year-old dancer ditched her signature long blonde locks for a funky bubblegum pink pixie cut
To match her vibrant pink coif, the Dance Moms alum rocked a hot pink feather top.

She paired the eye-catching top with a black tulle skirt that had a silver sequin waistband.

Siwa wore pink socks and chunky silver sneakers.

Siwa started dancing when she was just five-years-old. At age nine she became a household name after joining the cast of the hit Lifetime reality series Dance Moms.

Beaming: Siwa beamed with confidence while showcasing her new bold look on the red carpet
New look: The dancer ditched her signature long blonde locks for a funky bubblegum pink pixie cut 

The show chronicled young competitive dancers - and their equally competitive mothers - who performed for choreographer Abby Lee Miller's dance company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She joined during the fifth season and departed during the second half of season six. Siwa went on to make cameos in later seasons.

Britt Stewart showed off her chiseled arms in a black strapless mini dress with striking gold embroidery.

Funky style: To match her vibrant pink coif, the Dance Moms alum rocked a hot pink feather top
A bit of sparkle: She paired the eye-catching top with a black tulle skirt that had a silver sequin waistband
Electric: Siwa looked to be in a good mood on the red carpet of the industry event 

The Dancing With The Stars pro's voluminous brunette hair was styled in loose curls that brushed the tops of her shoulders.

Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin flaunted her enviable hourglass shape in a skintight black long-sleeve dress.

She was joined by Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta, who stunned in a black and white patterned bodysuit and treaded patent leather boots.

Fit: Britt Stewart showed off her chiseled arms in a black strapless mini dress with striking gold embroidery

Considered the 'most prestigious dance event of the year,' the Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show is an annual event 'in celebration of creativity, industry innovation, and the fight against cancer.'

It brings the dance community together for one special night to recognize 'dancers, educators, pioneers, and dance icons for their outstanding achievements and artistic contributions in 2022.'

This year's ceremony was held at Hollywood's iconic Avalon theater and featured spectacular performances from dance's elite.

Stunners: Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin flaunted her enviable hourglass shape in a skintight black long-sleeve dress. She was joined by Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta, who stunned in a black and white patterned bodysuit and treaded patent leather boots
Abby and JoJo: Abby Lee Miller poses with JoJo Siwa on the red carpet at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards
Abby: Abby Lee Miller is all smiles on the red carpet at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards
Abby and Noah: Abby Lee Miller poses with Noah Lands at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards
Allison: Allison Holker Boss rocks a colorful ensemble at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards
Jessalynn and JoJo: Jessalynn Siwa and daughter JoJo Siwa pose on the red carpet at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards 
Happy night: Siwa posed with young social media star Everleigh Rose Smith at the event 
Allison and Stephen: Allison Holker Boss poses with husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards
Stylish: Singer Vincint donned a white top with a plaid skirt with black boots 
Having fun: Dance professional Wil Thomas wore a maroon suit with a black shirt to the event 
Stalwart: Veteran dancer Derek Hough donned a tan coat with black pants 
All smiles: Jessica Sutta, Robin Anton, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Allison Holker Boss and Noah Lands pose at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards

