WAAY-TV
Fans are thrilled with first football game at Toyota Field
For the first time, Toyota Field hosted a football game on Saturday, between the North Alabama Eagles and the Jacksonville State Eagles. Typically reserved for baseball games, the venue was picked as the host for the football game in April. The city of Madison was thrilled with hosting the game,...
WAAY-TV
Lions Fall in One-Direction Game at Toyota Field
MADISON, Ala. – Down 31-7 in the second quarter, the University of North Alabama scored 21 straight points but eventually came out on the short end of a 47-31 score to Jacksonville State at Toyota Field. The game was played in one direction on the home field of the...
WAAY-TV
No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on late FG
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday. As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Nick Saban said after Tennessee upset Alabama
Nick Saban and Alabama dodged a couple of bullets earlier this year in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. But the Crimson Tide couldn’t dodge a 3rd on Saturday in Knoxville against Tennessee. The Volunteers won 52-49 on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the...
Look: Jack Smith leads Hartselle over Decatur to clinch Region 7 championship
HARTSELLE, Ala. — Hartselle quarterback Jack Smith ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Tigers to a 41-14 victory over Decatur on Friday night. The victory clinched the Region 7 championship for unbeaten Hartselle (9-0, 5-0). Smith finished with 180 yards passing and ...
Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Tennessee Fans Going Viral
In just a few hours, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place from Knoxville. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is expected to make his return to the starting lineup as well. Before...
tigerdroppings.com
Poll: Predict The SEC Game Of The Week - No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) travels to Knoxville this weekend to face No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) in the SEC game of the week. Kickoff from Neyland Stadium is set for 2:30 pm CT on CBS. The Crimson Tide are currently 7-point favorites and the over/under is set...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo to transition to front office at season’s end
HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc have announced that head coach Glenn Detulleo will be retiring from coaching at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. Following his retirement, Detulleo will be transitioning into a front-office role with the team as Executive General Manager. The upcoming season will be his 11th year at the helm in Huntsville already notching a total of 278 wins.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
southerntorch.com
FP Mourns Loss of Beloved Businessman
Michael Shan Bruce - November 7, 1970 – October 12, 2022. Fort Payne, Ala --Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Forrest Cemetery hosts A Walk Through Time
Photo: Mike Beacham portrays Mike Foster during the 2016 A Walk Through Time event. In this year’s event, Beacham will portray Bob Higgins (1850-1894). (Messenger file photo) The 13th annual Walk Through Time event will be held in Forrest Cemetery this Sunday, October 16 from 2 to 5 p.m.
samford.edu
Cumberland School of Law Releases Bar Exam Pass Results for Class of 2022
Cumberland School of Law has released the bar exam pass results for the class of 2022. Taken in July, the first-time test taker pass rate on exams across the country is 89% for the class. As usual, most of the class participated in the Alabama bar exam. The pass rate...
wbrc.com
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
