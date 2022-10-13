ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WAAY-TV

Fans are thrilled with first football game at Toyota Field

For the first time, Toyota Field hosted a football game on Saturday, between the North Alabama Eagles and the Jacksonville State Eagles. Typically reserved for baseball games, the venue was picked as the host for the football game in April. The city of Madison was thrilled with hosting the game,...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Lions Fall in One-Direction Game at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. – Down 31-7 in the second quarter, the University of North Alabama scored 21 straight points but eventually came out on the short end of a 47-31 score to Jacksonville State at Toyota Field. The game was played in one direction on the home field of the...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on late FG

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday. As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said after Tennessee upset Alabama

Nick Saban and Alabama dodged a couple of bullets earlier this year in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. But the Crimson Tide couldn’t dodge a 3rd on Saturday in Knoxville against Tennessee. The Volunteers won 52-49 on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo to transition to front office at season’s end

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc have announced that head coach Glenn Detulleo will be retiring from coaching at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. Following his retirement, Detulleo will be transitioning into a front-office role with the team as Executive General Manager. The upcoming season will be his 11th year at the helm in Huntsville already notching a total of 278 wins.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
southerntorch.com

FP Mourns Loss of Beloved Businessman

Michael Shan Bruce - November 7, 1970 – October 12, 2022. Fort Payne, Ala --Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
FORT PAYNE, AL
AL.com

Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows

Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE
gadsdenmessenger.com

Forrest Cemetery hosts A Walk Through Time

Photo: Mike Beacham portrays Mike Foster during the 2016 A Walk Through Time event. In this year’s event, Beacham will portray Bob Higgins (1850-1894). (Messenger file photo) The 13th annual Walk Through Time event will be held in Forrest Cemetery this Sunday, October 16 from 2 to 5 p.m.
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

