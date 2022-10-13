ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Man uses drone to help firefighters identify hotspots from massive Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — People driving through Midtown Tuesday could probably still smell the smoke from a massive fire that destroyed an apartment complex on Monday night. The fire started in the Peachtree Walk Apartments, and damaged a number of businesses on 12th Street. Firefighters were finally able to knock it down with some help from a drone pilot who helped them identify the hotspots.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Large warehouse fire sends smoke over city of Atlanta

ATLANTA — A large two-alarm fire is sending black smoke over the City of Atlanta skyline. Firefighters were on the scene around 7:30 a.m. off University Avenue, just across the street from the Wendy's that caught fire during the protests of 2020. University Avenue, east of the connector, is...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Brookhaven Police investigates abduction, robbery

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department is investigating a robbery and abduction that authorities said happened along Lavista Road in DeKalb County. Details on the exact location of where the situation happened and the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime have not been released. However, police said no one...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Large fire rips through vacant building in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A large fire ripped through a vacant building in Midtown Atlanta Monday night, Atlanta Fire Rescue said. 11Alive crews were at the scene at 12th Street NE and Peachtree Walk NE. The location is near the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Heavy flames and smoke were seen...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Hartsfield-Jackson airport moves cell phone lot

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has moved its cell phone lot to make it more accessible for travelers. The lot was previously located at South Terminal Parkway. It has been moved to a new location between the North and South Terminal entrances. The move took place Tuesday, Oct....
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Gainesville City Schools hire 10 security guards

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville City Schools have hired 10 armed security guards. In a news release, the Gainesville City School System said each elementary and middle school will be assigned its own guard; two guards will go to Gainesville High School. “We were encouraged to have more than 50...
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Morrow man attempts to carjack vehicle with child inside

MORROW, Ga. — Police in Morrow arrested a man accused of trying to carjack a vehicle with a small child inside. It happened at a gas station on Mount Zion Road. The suspect was booked into the Clayton County jail Tuesday morning after officers chased him down. News happens...
MORROW, GA
11Alive

Father, husband killed during carjacking; family reflects on his life

MONROE, Ga. — The family of Chris Eberhart is still in shock at the random and senseless crime that took the life of their loved one last week. Atlanta Police said Eberhart was shot to death during a carjacking around 7 a.m last Thursday. The suspect, Travis Landrey, was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama. He was caught inside Eberhart’s stolen truck.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy