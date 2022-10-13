Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County celebrates the return of the Cumming Greek FestivalKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Former Atlanta Official Convicted In Bribery Case, Facing Jail TimeTaxBuzzAtlanta, GA
Related
Man uses drone to help firefighters identify hotspots from massive Midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — People driving through Midtown Tuesday could probably still smell the smoke from a massive fire that destroyed an apartment complex on Monday night. The fire started in the Peachtree Walk Apartments, and damaged a number of businesses on 12th Street. Firefighters were finally able to knock it down with some help from a drone pilot who helped them identify the hotspots.
Mother tried to request mental health assistance before son was shot by neighbor in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A mother who called 911, hoping to get her son help, said he was suffering a mental health crisis and threatened people in a Gainesville neighborhood with knives. She wanted someone to respond and transport him to a facility for help. However, the 911 dispatcher told her they couldn't do that.
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
Large warehouse fire sends smoke over city of Atlanta
ATLANTA — A large two-alarm fire is sending black smoke over the City of Atlanta skyline. Firefighters were on the scene around 7:30 a.m. off University Avenue, just across the street from the Wendy's that caught fire during the protests of 2020. University Avenue, east of the connector, is...
Henry County Police officer dies in accident at his home, department says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers of the Henry County Police Department has died, authorities said. Senior Officer George Padgett was killed in a accident at his home on the night of Oct. 14, the department said in a social media post. Padgett joined the police...
Brookhaven Police investigates abduction, robbery
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department is investigating a robbery and abduction that authorities said happened along Lavista Road in DeKalb County. Details on the exact location of where the situation happened and the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime have not been released. However, police said no one...
Large fire rips through vacant building in Midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A large fire ripped through a vacant building in Midtown Atlanta Monday night, Atlanta Fire Rescue said. 11Alive crews were at the scene at 12th Street NE and Peachtree Walk NE. The location is near the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Heavy flames and smoke were seen...
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
Hartsfield-Jackson airport moves cell phone lot
ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has moved its cell phone lot to make it more accessible for travelers. The lot was previously located at South Terminal Parkway. It has been moved to a new location between the North and South Terminal entrances. The move took place Tuesday, Oct....
Gainesville City Schools hire 10 security guards
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville City Schools have hired 10 armed security guards. In a news release, the Gainesville City School System said each elementary and middle school will be assigned its own guard; two guards will go to Gainesville High School. “We were encouraged to have more than 50...
10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities
ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro. South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside. Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts...
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
Wellstar AMC employees emotionally reflect on hospital's closure
ATLANTA — With tears in her eyes, Jennifer Williams took pictures and shared a few laughs with her colleagues at Atlanta Medical Center. The maintenance tech told 11Alive's Karys Belger she worked at the hospital for 20 years and was genuinely upset on her last day of work. Joined...
Detainees testify in federal trail of suspended Clayton County sheriff
ATLANTA — Two former jail detainees testified that deputies of a Georgia sheriff charged with violating their civil rights kept them in restraint chairs for hours, causing them to urinate on themselves while they were bound. “It felt horrible,” one of the men, Joseph Harper, told a jury Tuesday...
Turning pain into purpose | Mom helps creates program to reduce opioid use at Grady Memorial Hospital
ATLANTA — It all started with a prescription for 90 pills. "We didn't know. We just were doing what the doctor told us," Cammie Wolf Rice explained. "He actually came to me and said 'Mom, I need help.'" Cammie's son Christopher had been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in middle...
Morrow man attempts to carjack vehicle with child inside
MORROW, Ga. — Police in Morrow arrested a man accused of trying to carjack a vehicle with a small child inside. It happened at a gas station on Mount Zion Road. The suspect was booked into the Clayton County jail Tuesday morning after officers chased him down. News happens...
Police looking for missing teen from DeKalb County | What to know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help tracking down a missing teen who was last seen at a home near Russell Dr. in Decatur. According to a Facebook post from the department, the boy's name is Zion. He's 13-years-old and is around five feet tall. Police add...
Father, husband killed during carjacking; family reflects on his life
MONROE, Ga. — The family of Chris Eberhart is still in shock at the random and senseless crime that took the life of their loved one last week. Atlanta Police said Eberhart was shot to death during a carjacking around 7 a.m last Thursday. The suspect, Travis Landrey, was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama. He was caught inside Eberhart’s stolen truck.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0