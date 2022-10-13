ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Woman sentenced in assault and battery case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison. Corrinna Sapcut was arrested in 2018 after a child in her care was found with blood on their face and swelling around the eye. She was initially charged with...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case. On Tuesday, Palmer Moore was found guilty of embezzlement. In 2018, he was accused of staging the theft of a bank bag filled with more than $2,000. He told police two...
LAWTON, OK
92.9 NIN

Can You Identify the Suspects in String of Wichita Falls Car Wash Burglaries?

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help identifying the suspects in a string of recent car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in Wichita Falls were burglarized throughout the month of September. Burglars targeted car washes on Fairway Blvd, Seymour Highway, Archer City Highway, and Burkburnett Road. The possible suspects were caught on a security camera during one of the burglaries.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Popculture

'Outlaw' Country Singer Arrested on Drug Charges

Texas musician Clinton "Clint" Vines was arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 10. He is facing multiple drug charges after a sheriff's deputy discovered a "hidden" compartment in his vehicle where he allegedly hid narcotics, according to police. Vines, 35, is the frontman for Clint Vines and The Hard Times, who released a song called "Outlaw" in 2020. (Update Oct. 18: Vine's family has disputed the police findings, and the singer is currently crowdfunding for his legal fees around the case.)
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Angela […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Suspect identified, charged with murder in Vernon homicide

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department has identified the suspect of a Tuesday night shooting that left one Vernon man dead. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, after officers responded to the 1800 block of Deaf Smith for gunshots on Tuesday, October 11, they found a man with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds lying face-down in a vacant lot.
VERNON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD parent speaks on allegations against elementary teacher

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls Independent School District music teacher is put on administrative leave after allegations surfaced online. “Not until this was made public on social media did we realize and everything clicked into place,” a parent of a child alleging abuse said. On Thursday, allegations began to surface on social media […]
Texoma's Homepage

2-year-old dies from crash on Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A family is grieving after the loss of their 2-year-old boy Friday night. Saturday morning Wichita Falls Police sent out a release that said the toddler died Friday night at Cook Children’s Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, on October 14, 2022, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Man found guilty of woman’s murder in Quanah

HARDEMAN CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Houston man who recovered from a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head is found guilty of murder today, Oct. 13, 2022, for a shooting inside a car at a Quanah travel center in 2021. The jury returned their verdict on Armond Jordan Smith...
QUANAH, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man arrested after 1-year-old son tests for 3 drugs

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a one-year-old boy is jailed after CPS files a report with police about drug tests on the boy and his parents. Connard Lee Riddles is charged with child endangerment and had bond set at $15,000, according to records. The investigation began in July after police had checked on […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man with warrants found with drugs, guns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with two Wichita County warrants is back in jail after police got a tip he was sitting outside a local bar. Shedarius Cochran already had warrants for Credit/Debit Card Fraud and Theft of a Firearm. He now faces charges for Possession, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy