Texas musician Clinton "Clint" Vines was arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 10. He is facing multiple drug charges after a sheriff's deputy discovered a "hidden" compartment in his vehicle where he allegedly hid narcotics, according to police. Vines, 35, is the frontman for Clint Vines and The Hard Times, who released a song called "Outlaw" in 2020. (Update Oct. 18: Vine's family has disputed the police findings, and the singer is currently crowdfunding for his legal fees around the case.)

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO