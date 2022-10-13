FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is tracking what’s left of Post-Tropical Cyclone Karl. He says the storm is losing its characteristics and is spinning down. He says elsewhere in the tropics there are some small systems, but they are not expected to develop into anything over the next few days and should not pose a threat to Florida. The next named storm will be Lisa, but Sadiku says there’s no sign of Lisa anytime soon.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO