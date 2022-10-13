ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

It's a boy! Baby white rhino born at Busch Gardens in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - The animal family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just got bigger!. The theme park recently welcomed a male southern white rhino calf to the park’s herd of rhinos. "The approximately 150-pound calf, born to experienced mother, Kisiri, will join the diverse collection of African wildlife including zebra, ostrich, giraffe, and several antelope species that reside in the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain," Busch Gardens said in a press release.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tropical Update: October 15, 2022

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is tracking what’s left of Post-Tropical Cyclone Karl. He says the storm is losing its characteristics and is spinning down. He says elsewhere in the tropics there are some small systems, but they are not expected to develop into anything over the next few days and should not pose a threat to Florida. The next named storm will be Lisa, but Sadiku says there’s no sign of Lisa anytime soon.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Clearwater’s Best Pumpkin Patches

Clearwater, Largo and all of Pinellas’s Pumpkin Patches are all kinds of awesome! So hooray for fall and pumpkins and pumpkin patches in Tampa!. And if you’re not looking for a Tampa Bay pumpkin patch, check out our list of Tampa Pumpkin Patches and St. Petersburg Pumpkin Patches!
CLEARWATER, FL
#Big Pumpkin#Pumpkin Patch#Giant Pumpkin#Bearss Groves
Marry Evens

Here Are The Top Perfect Places to Find Yummilicious Cuban Sandwiches in Florida in 2022

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. One of the best cultural carriers in existence is food. "An apple is not only the red sweet thing that you take for nutrition," wrote Nevada Stajcic in her academic paper "Understanding Culture: Food as a Means of Communication."
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders

Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
CLEARWATER, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

When will Florida tolls be reinstated?

Florida drivers have been cruising through tolls for free for a while, but now that is coming to a halt along all roadways, except for three - Alligator Alley, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, and the Pinellas Bayway. This is to help the ongoing support and hurricane recovery assistance in the hard-hit areas.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Mom

Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland

Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
LAKELAND, FL
10NEWS

Tampa Bay weekend events: Things to do Oct. 14-16

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With a cold front coming through the Tampa Bay area this weekend and lowering humidity, it's a great time to get out and go do something!. Thankfully, there's never a shortage of things to do in the Tampa Bay area. So we've compiled some local events that may tickle your fancy. Can you say fall festivals? But there's also food, music and films, too!
TRAVEL

