The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. Cane
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
Southwest Florida communities in need of baby supplies after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian decimated communities across Southwest Florida, leaving thousands with no homes, no power, and no way to feed or care for their young children and infants. Susan Beauvois, the executive director for the Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida, said they delivered resources to about 900...
Lucky Tigre soft opens in South Tampa, Florida’s biggest pumpkin debuts in Carrollwood, and more in Tampa Bay food news
And Florida's first Mighty Quinn's Barbecue debuts in Tampa this month.
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
It's a boy! Baby white rhino born at Busch Gardens in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - The animal family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just got bigger!. The theme park recently welcomed a male southern white rhino calf to the park’s herd of rhinos. "The approximately 150-pound calf, born to experienced mother, Kisiri, will join the diverse collection of African wildlife including zebra, ostrich, giraffe, and several antelope species that reside in the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain," Busch Gardens said in a press release.
Tropical Update: October 15, 2022
FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is tracking what’s left of Post-Tropical Cyclone Karl. He says the storm is losing its characteristics and is spinning down. He says elsewhere in the tropics there are some small systems, but they are not expected to develop into anything over the next few days and should not pose a threat to Florida. The next named storm will be Lisa, but Sadiku says there’s no sign of Lisa anytime soon.
Florida reinstating tolls after Hurricane Ian; excludes Alligator Alley, Skyway Bridge and Pinellas Bayway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls were suspended across Florida as Hurricane Ian barreled toward the state. It made a difference for those who needed to evacuate ahead of the storm. As normal operations in most parts of the state resume, so will the toll roads starting Saturday. That means roads...
Clearwater’s Best Pumpkin Patches
Clearwater, Largo and all of Pinellas’s Pumpkin Patches are all kinds of awesome! So hooray for fall and pumpkins and pumpkin patches in Tampa!. And if you’re not looking for a Tampa Bay pumpkin patch, check out our list of Tampa Pumpkin Patches and St. Petersburg Pumpkin Patches!
Here Are The Top Perfect Places to Find Yummilicious Cuban Sandwiches in Florida in 2022
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. One of the best cultural carriers in existence is food. "An apple is not only the red sweet thing that you take for nutrition," wrote Nevada Stajcic in her academic paper "Understanding Culture: Food as a Means of Communication."
Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders
Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
Wauchula great ape sanctuary hunkered down as Hurricane Ian barreled across Florida
WAUCHULA, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian barreled through Florida a couple of weeks ago, it wasn't just people and their pets hunkering down for dear life. Sixty-nine great apes and nearly two dozen caretakers rode out the storm at their sanctuary in Wauchula. It was the fifth hurricane they've weathered...
Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M scam of elderly, vulnerable in MN
A Florida woman who’s one of 60 folks charged in a $300 million nationwide journal fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to her function, accepting duty from defrauding hundreds of Americans of $86 million of the full. Rhonda Jean Moulder, 62, of Cape Coral, was amongst these concerned in a...
Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
Clearwater’s Halloween and Fun Fall Family Festivities
Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, Clearwater offers a whole lot of fall fun festivities the entire family can enjoy. Downtown Clearwater Jeep or Treat. October 14, 2022, 6 p.m....
When will Florida tolls be reinstated?
Florida drivers have been cruising through tolls for free for a while, but now that is coming to a halt along all roadways, except for three - Alligator Alley, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, and the Pinellas Bayway. This is to help the ongoing support and hurricane recovery assistance in the hard-hit areas.
Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
Tampa Bay weekend events: Things to do Oct. 14-16
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With a cold front coming through the Tampa Bay area this weekend and lowering humidity, it's a great time to get out and go do something!. Thankfully, there's never a shortage of things to do in the Tampa Bay area. So we've compiled some local events that may tickle your fancy. Can you say fall festivals? But there's also food, music and films, too!
Florida’s first Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque will open in Tampa this month
The New York-based chain is known for its brisket, pulled pork and burnt ends.
Slain Florida mother Cassie Carli's cause, manner of death ruled 'undetermined' six months later
NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. - The cause and manner of Florida mother Cassie Carli's death have both been ruled "undetermined" months after the young mom’s body was discovered in Alabama in April, officials said Thursday. Carli’s body was discovered death in a shallow grave in a barn in Alabama’s St....
