Lavina, MT

406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school volleyball box scores (Oct. 15)

GREAT FALLS CMR: Aces – Nora Allen 1; Avarey Stuff 1; Taylee VanSickle 1. Assists – Nora Allen 39. Digs – Avarey Stuff 26. Kills – Ella Cochran 13; Lexi Thorton 11. Blocks – Abby Carpenter 3. BILLINGS WEST: Aces – Addie Allen 3; Sydney...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Class A No. 2 Lewistown beats No. 3 Billings Central in Class A showdown

LEWISTOWN — Lewistown football held Billings Central's powerful running offense to just a single touchdown as the Golden Eagles beat the Rams 17-7 in a highly-anticipated Class A clash. Ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in the division in the most recent iteration of the weekly 406mtsports.com high school...
LEWISTOWN, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College women notch 1st conference win in soccer

BILLINGS — The women's soccer team at Rocky Mountain College ended a five-match losing streak in convincing fashion Saturday with a 5-0 win at home against visiting Bushnell University (Oregon) in Cascade Conference play. The Battlin' Bears (3-8-3, 1-6-2) received two goals from Halle Labert. Teammates Maja Albertsen, Carly...
BILLINGS, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Broadview, MT
Local
Montana Football
City
Lavina, MT
City
Custer, MT
Local
Montana Education
406mtsports.com

No. 4 Billings West's bend-but-don't-break defense stifles Great Falls CMR

BILLINGS — An obviously fatigued Jacob Anderson made his way back to the Billings West bench after the post-game handshake with players from Great Falls CMR Friday night. The Golden Bears offensive and defensive lineman then took off the brace on his right leg — he also wears one on his left leg — truly signaling the end of a hard night’s work on the part of the team’s defense.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

No. 7 Western Washington shuts out MSUB in women's soccer

BILLINGS — No. 7-ranked Western Washington University scored three first-half goals Saturday and that's all it needed in beating host Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Estera Levinte scored twice for the Vikings (10-1-3, 9-0-1). It was their sixth consecutive victory. Kascia Muscutt also...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

MSUB triathletes compete at NCAA national qualifier in Missouri

STOCKTON, Missouri — Two Montana State Billings triathletes competed Saturday at the NCAA national qualifier meet at Stockton State Park. Junior Madisan Chavez placed 22nd among the field of 28 competitors with a time of 1:16.11. Teammate Izzy Sigle, a sophomore, didn't complete the course consisting of swimming, cycling and running.
STOCKTON, MO
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer (Oct. 13)

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Kylie Swanton 1; Rae Smart 1. Assists – Charlize Davis 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 11. GREAT FALLS: Goals – Emma Kirkhart 1; Sydney Graf 1. Assists – Emma Pachek 1. Saves – Isabella Pachek 8. KALISPELL GLACIER 11, BUTTE...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

No. 9 Alaska Anchorage sweeps visiting Montana State Billings in volleyball

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — No. 9-ranked Alaska Anchorage hit .330 with 19 blocks Saturday night in sweeping Montana State Billings 25-16, 25-7, 25-19 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball. The Seawolves are now 21-1 on the season and 11-0 in conference play. The Yellowjackets tumbled to 7-12 overall and 0-11...
ANCHORAGE, AK
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College women's cross country ranked No. 25 in NAIA Top 25

BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's cross country team was ranked No. 25 in the latest NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll released Thursday. The ranking was determined by votes from a panel of coaches representing each of the NAIA's conferences or groups. The Battlin' Bears replaced Oklahoma City to be the only new school listed compared to the previous poll.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school cross country (Oct. 13)

Team scores: Billings West 22, Billings Skyview 37, Billings Senior 75. Jaxon Straus, West, 15:49.27; Mason Moler, West, 16:00.26; Gavin Budge, Skyview, 16:20.13; Lucas Keith, West, 17:08.50; Chandler Christensen, Skyview, 17:17.32; Tristan Smeltz, Skyview, 17:21.01; Kye McAbee, West, 17:22.86; Jacob Trainor, West, 17:24.81; Carson Blaschak, West, 17:38.24; Trey Templet, West, 17:46.00.
BILLINGS, MT

