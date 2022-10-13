BILLINGS — An obviously fatigued Jacob Anderson made his way back to the Billings West bench after the post-game handshake with players from Great Falls CMR Friday night. The Golden Bears offensive and defensive lineman then took off the brace on his right leg — he also wears one on his left leg — truly signaling the end of a hard night’s work on the part of the team’s defense.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO