406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school volleyball box scores (Oct. 15)
GREAT FALLS CMR: Aces – Nora Allen 1; Avarey Stuff 1; Taylee VanSickle 1. Assists – Nora Allen 39. Digs – Avarey Stuff 26. Kills – Ella Cochran 13; Lexi Thorton 11. Blocks – Abby Carpenter 3. BILLINGS WEST: Aces – Addie Allen 3; Sydney...
406mtsports.com
Injuries forcing No. 2 Billings West to become 'different good team' as Golden Bears top No. 3 Great Falls CMR
BILLINGS — Billings West volleyball coach Kelly Grossman wanted to remind her team what it could be, not to dwell on what it was. So, trailing Great Falls CMR by 10 points in the first set of Saturday’s match between two top-3 teams, Grossman called a timeout to deliver that message to her Golden Bears.
406mtsports.com
Class A No. 2 Lewistown beats No. 3 Billings Central in Class A showdown
LEWISTOWN — Lewistown football held Billings Central's powerful running offense to just a single touchdown as the Golden Eagles beat the Rams 17-7 in a highly-anticipated Class A clash. Ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in the division in the most recent iteration of the weekly 406mtsports.com high school...
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College women notch 1st conference win in soccer
BILLINGS — The women's soccer team at Rocky Mountain College ended a five-match losing streak in convincing fashion Saturday with a 5-0 win at home against visiting Bushnell University (Oregon) in Cascade Conference play. The Battlin' Bears (3-8-3, 1-6-2) received two goals from Halle Labert. Teammates Maja Albertsen, Carly...
406mtsports.com
Billings Central slots five past Stevensville, advances to Class A girls soccer semi
BILLINGS — It’s quite possible that some Billings Central girls soccer players weren’t even born the last time the Rams didn’t make a Class A semifinal. And Friday night at Amend Park, the legacy continued. Convincingly. The Rams shut out visiting Stevensville 5-0 in their state...
406mtsports.com
No. 4 Billings West's bend-but-don't-break defense stifles Great Falls CMR
BILLINGS — An obviously fatigued Jacob Anderson made his way back to the Billings West bench after the post-game handshake with players from Great Falls CMR Friday night. The Golden Bears offensive and defensive lineman then took off the brace on his right leg — he also wears one on his left leg — truly signaling the end of a hard night’s work on the part of the team’s defense.
406mtsports.com
No. 7 Western Washington shuts out MSUB in women's soccer
BILLINGS — No. 7-ranked Western Washington University scored three first-half goals Saturday and that's all it needed in beating host Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Estera Levinte scored twice for the Vikings (10-1-3, 9-0-1). It was their sixth consecutive victory. Kascia Muscutt also...
406mtsports.com
Lewistown, Billings Central football set for clash between two of Class A's best
BILLINGS — Billings Central football usually closes its practices with some sort of simulated late-game scenario. Quick pass. No huddle. Spike. Field goal. It's not as if the Rams have really needed to break it out thus far this year, though, as they've romped to a 7-0 start with every victory coming by at least 29 points.
406mtsports.com
MSUB triathletes compete at NCAA national qualifier in Missouri
STOCKTON, Missouri — Two Montana State Billings triathletes competed Saturday at the NCAA national qualifier meet at Stockton State Park. Junior Madisan Chavez placed 22nd among the field of 28 competitors with a time of 1:16.11. Teammate Izzy Sigle, a sophomore, didn't complete the course consisting of swimming, cycling and running.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer (Oct. 13)
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Kylie Swanton 1; Rae Smart 1. Assists – Charlize Davis 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 11. GREAT FALLS: Goals – Emma Kirkhart 1; Sydney Graf 1. Assists – Emma Pachek 1. Saves – Isabella Pachek 8. KALISPELL GLACIER 11, BUTTE...
406mtsports.com
No. 9 Alaska Anchorage sweeps visiting Montana State Billings in volleyball
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — No. 9-ranked Alaska Anchorage hit .330 with 19 blocks Saturday night in sweeping Montana State Billings 25-16, 25-7, 25-19 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball. The Seawolves are now 21-1 on the season and 11-0 in conference play. The Yellowjackets tumbled to 7-12 overall and 0-11...
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College women's cross country ranked No. 25 in NAIA Top 25
BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's cross country team was ranked No. 25 in the latest NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll released Thursday. The ranking was determined by votes from a panel of coaches representing each of the NAIA's conferences or groups. The Battlin' Bears replaced Oklahoma City to be the only new school listed compared to the previous poll.
406mtsports.com
Billings West's Jaxon Straus, Taylee Chirrick win city cross country titles
BILLINGS — It was one thing for Jaxon Straus to have the top posted time among Billings Public Schools cross country runners. It meant a whole other thing to the Billings West senior to back that up. Straus did just that on a sunny Thursday afternoon at Amend Park,...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school cross country (Oct. 13)
Team scores: Billings West 22, Billings Skyview 37, Billings Senior 75. Jaxon Straus, West, 15:49.27; Mason Moler, West, 16:00.26; Gavin Budge, Skyview, 16:20.13; Lucas Keith, West, 17:08.50; Chandler Christensen, Skyview, 17:17.32; Tristan Smeltz, Skyview, 17:21.01; Kye McAbee, West, 17:22.86; Jacob Trainor, West, 17:24.81; Carson Blaschak, West, 17:38.24; Trey Templet, West, 17:46.00.
406mtsports.com
After rape conviction, Billings Senior High student continued playing on football team
BILLINGS — A Billings Senior High School student played for the school’s varsity football team for at least six weeks after pleading guilty to a rape charge in juvenile district court earlier this summer. School district policy dictates that any felony conviction bars participation in school activities. The...
