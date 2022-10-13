ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
ANIMALS
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
Outsider.com

Yosemite National Park Closing Historic Ahwahnee Hotel amid Earthquake Repairs

This coming January, Yosemite National Park will close the storied Ahwahnee Hotel for two months to accommodate their structural overhaul. Beginning January 2, 2023, the Ahwahnee’s historic doors will close to visitors through March 2. The goal? “This much-needed work will ensure the Ahwahnee is seismically safe for present and future generations of Yosemite visitors,” says park superintendent Cicely Muldoon.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Whiskey Riff

Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Man Found Guilty, Given Probation Following Olympic National Park Incident

A man from Washington state was found guilty of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park. The park had to be evacuated because he was armed. The man, 42-year-old Caleb Chapman, was high on methamphetamine when he went to a stranger’s home armed. He shared a letter with the person, detailing his concerns politically and sharing that he believed a revolution would take place at Olympic Peninsula.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Clueless Tourists Watch as Bison Climbs Onto Boardwalk Feet Away From Them

A group of Yellowstone National Park tourists seemed to be absolutely clueless as a large bison climbed onto a boardwalk just feet away from them. Storyful News & Weather published the video, which showed tourists just on the Yellowstone National Park board way just not noticing the large bison walking up. They then walk around the animal as though they weren’t necessarily aware of what it is capable of. Claire McCauley, who originally recorded the video, was heard just expressing her shock over the boardwalk tourist’s reactions. “No one got hurt, thankfully. The parks make it very clear to keep a safe distance between the animals and yourself.”
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Bridge Quakes as Bison Thunder Past Tourists

“They’re shaking the whole bridge!” Watch as this massive herd of Yellowstone National Park bison give car-bound tourists the ultimate show. What’s the best rule of thumb when viewing wildlife in Yellowstone or any national park? Do so from within your vehicle! Thankfully, that’s exactly what this couple did in the Wyoming section of the park. Otherwise, they would’ve gone the way of Mufasa in The Lion King.
ACCIDENTS
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Grand Teton National Park reveals new bicycle route

The one-way Scenic Drive at Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park has reopened after being temporary closed for a road striping. The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and connects to Teton Park Road was restriped to allow for one-way vehicle traffic and two-way bicycle traffic. The existing southbound bicycle lane was widened to allow for bicycles and vehicles and a new northbound lane was created for bikes only.
TETON COUNTY, WY
nationalparkstraveler.org

Visitor Improvements Proposed For Valles Caldera National Preserve

An environmental assessment is being developed at Valles Caldera National Preserve in New Mexico on proposed improvements to the visitor experience in the preserve's Valle Grande District. There are two distinct areas of the preserve that currently receive the majority of visitation: 1) the entrance station area situated in the...
TRAVEL

