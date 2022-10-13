Read full article on original website
UK Fintech GoHenry Secures $55M for European Expansion
GoHenry, the UK-headquartered provider of a pre-paid debit card and financial education app for kids, has secured $55 million in capital in order to fund its move into new markets. GoHenry has raised growth capital on a crowdfunding platform, pursuing multiple funding rounds on Crowdcube, raising almost £12 million.
UK Fintech Modulr Announces Membership of Digital Pound Foundation Steering Committee
The Digital Pound Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Modulr to the Digital Pound Foundation’s membership community. Since its inception in 2016, Modulr has “grown to become the leading provider of embedded payments to businesses across the UK and Europe.”. Authorized by the UK’s FCA, the...
Coinbase Approval to Operate in Singapore is Key Strategic Move
This past week, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed it had received regulatory approval to provide services in Singapore, the leading Fintech hub in Asia, At the same time, it was announced that Coinbase founder and CEO Brian Armstrong is expected to participate at the annual Singapore Fintech Festival next month, participating in a fireside chat with Sopnendu Mohanty, the Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – the lone financial regulator.
Crypto.com Announces Paris as European Regional Headquarters
Crypto.com, which claims to be the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, announced it will “invest €150 million in France to support the establishment of its market operations, including a regional headquarters in Paris.”. This investment “follows Crypto.com being registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by...
Multi Asset Crypto ETP Listed on Boerse Frankfurt by Valour, Vinter
Valour Inc. has partnered with Valour to list its first “multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product (ETP). The fund will trade on the Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG (ISIN: CH1149139623). Valour is a firm seeking to bridge digital and traditional capital markets, including DeFi. Vinter is a Sweden-based index provider. The Valour...
BIS Innovation Hub, Bank Indonesia Reveal G20 TechSprint Winners
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and Bank Indonesia recently announced the winners of the G20 TechSprint 2022 challenge during a live award ceremony in Jakarta. This year’s competition, under the Indonesian G20 Presidency, was launched in April to catalyze new technologies that “would better enable the development and future use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).”
MENA Region’s FlapKap Finalizes $3.6M Seed Round
FlapKap, a tech-enabled revenue-based financing platform in the Mena region, “revolutionizing” e-commerce growth, announced the close of its $3.6 million Seed round. The investment round “included participation from Bolt by QED, Nclude, Outliers, and A15.”. This latest capital injection “comes six months after the company’s pre-seed raise...
Digital Assets: Betterment Launches Innovative Cryptocurrency Offering
Betterment, which claims to be the largest independent digital investment advisor in the U.S., announced the launch of its cryptocurrency offering, Crypto Investing by Betterment. Betterment will reportedly “add expert-built, managed, and diversified crypto portfolios alongside its traditional investing portfolios.” The portfolios will be “available to both retail customers and...
Icertis Introduces Contract Intelligence Solution for Banking, Financial Services
Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), recently announced the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Banking and Financial Services. The CLM solution is “packaged with out-of-the-box functionality that includes a range of contract types, rules to identify...
Fintech Firm TIFIN Launches Magnifi Personal, an AI-enhanced Investing Assistant
TIFIN, the fintech platform known for Magnifi, an investment marketplace, recently announced the launch of their new premium subscription Magnifi Personal, aimed at “helping investors without enough time or knowledge to build and grow their portfolios with intelligence.”. New and existing Magnifi investors can now “upgrade to a Magnifi...
Financial Services Firm YuLife Welcomes T. Rowe Price as New Investor
YuLife, the tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life, recently announced that funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. have joined as investors in the company, “having participated in YuLife’s recent Series C funding round.”. The investment, along with YuLife’s existing investors,...
Visa Program Unlocks Opportunities in Creator Economy
Creators are driving a “revolution” in digital commerce and culture – producing content that entertains, engages, and “educates online communities in powerful new ways.”. To serve this growing category of small business, Visa (NYSE: V) announced “the launch of the Visa Ready Creator Commerce program.” The...
Anchorage Digital Offers Staking in Partnership with Provenance Blockchain
Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered digital asset bank, has announced a partnership with the Provenance Blockchain Foundation to offer the staking of HASH tokens. Anchorage will provide access to its institutional clients to participate in the Provenance blockchain to collect rewards for securing the network. In March 2022, Provenance Blockchain selected Anchorage as its institutional banking custodian for HASH token holdings and treasuries.
finbots.ai Expands into Indonesia, Partners with Proptech Tanaku
Finbots.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm for credit modeling, has signed an agreement to partner with Proptech Tanaku, expanding their services into Indonesia. According to a company statement, finbots.ai platform will help Tanaku quickly create a high-quality customer risk assessment model to streamline pre-mortgage financing while reducing losses. At the same time, the solution is expected to help Tanaku expand its reach to new segments and democratize access to home ownership.
UBCI Selects Profile Software’s Treasury Management Solution
Profile Software, a financial solutions provider, has announced that UBCI (Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et I’Industrie) has selected Acumen.plus, the internationally implemented Treasury Management solution, “to effectively cover the entire spectrum of treasury and streamline their operations in the most efficient way.”. The solution, which “offers full...
Astra Secures $10M in Series A Funding with a $30M Line of Credit
Astra, a provider of instant card-to-card funding as a service in the U.S., announced a $10 million Series A funding round led by FPV Ventures, with participation from Slow Ventures and Allegis Capital, as well as a $30 million line of credit through CoVenture in order “to support the company’s rapid expansion in the payments industry.”
USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Slashes Commercial Paper to Zero
Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT by market cap, announced on October 13, 2022 that it has “eliminated commercial paper from its reserves, replacing these investments with U.S. Treasury Bills (T-Bills).”. This announcement “comes as part of Tether’s ongoing efforts to increase transparency, with investor...
Deutsche Bank, Fiserv Introduce Vert, Germany’s Payments Company
Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), which claims to be a global leader in payments and financial services technology, have launched Vert, which is described as “a comprehensive payment acceptance and banking services provider to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).”. Vert is reportedly “the only German provider...
UK’s Zumo Joins World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition
Zumo, the UK-based wallet and crypto-as-a-service enterprise solution provider, has announced at Sibos 2022 that it has “become the latest member of the World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition.”. Part of the wider Crypto Impact and Sustainability Accelerator, the newly formed coalition will explore “how blockchain tools can...
Data Solutions Provider Sagacity Solutions Acquires REaD Group
Data solutions provider, Sagacity Solutions Ltd., recently announced its acquisition of data marketing and insight agency, REaD Group Ltd. The acquisition will give clients “a one-stop-shop for clean, accurate and compliant data with … comprehensive insights.” Sagacity will “provide an intelligently informed customer lifecycle proposition which starts from customer prospecting and marketing to customer management, billing, collections and retention over the lifetime of the customer and beyond.”
