This past week, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed it had received regulatory approval to provide services in Singapore, the leading Fintech hub in Asia, At the same time, it was announced that Coinbase founder and CEO Brian Armstrong is expected to participate at the annual Singapore Fintech Festival next month, participating in a fireside chat with Sopnendu Mohanty, the Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – the lone financial regulator.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO