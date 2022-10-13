ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
scttx.com

Center Garden Club Begins the 2022-2023 Year

October 13, 2022 - Center Garden Club began the 2022-23 year with its September meeting in the lovely home of Lisa Albers. Casey Foley was co-hostess. The program included: officer Amy Lindley’s overview of Operation Blue Santa, President Carolyn Bounds’s review of the new yearbook, and the club members (pictured above) sharing “pass-along“ plants.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Lydia Cossette Martin

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Shelby County. Born March 20, 1936, in Center, Lydia is the daughter of Roxie Jackson Porter and...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

JVFD Visits Joaquin ISD, Presents Fire Safety Program

October 14, 2022 - Joaquin ISD had the pleasure of hosting the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department this week during Fire Prevention Week. The JVFD brought two of their fire trucks and presented a demonstration of how they dress for fighting fires. They spoke to our PreK through 4th grade students about fire safety and not being afraid of the firemen should they ever see them in all of their gear. The JVFD then left fire coloring book packets to share with our students. A fun time was had by all.
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

Pamela Bounds

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Visitation will begin at 11:00. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born January 26, 1947, she lived a life of love and service. Her hallmark was loving...
CENTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Shelby County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Society
County
Shelby County, TX
scttx.com

Morris Wayne Brown

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Rusty Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Wimberly Cemetery in Shelbyville.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
scttx.com

Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Notice of Special Meeting, Oct. 19 Agenda

October 14, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 19th day of October, 2022 at 9:30am in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Hot Rods, Hot Dogs Car Show at Holiday Nursing and Rehab This Saturday

October 14, 2022 - Holiday Nursing and Rehab along with Harbor Hospice will be hosting a car show featuring the Shelby County Cruisers on Saturday, October 15, from 10am until 2pm. Come stroll through and see these beautiful automobiles while listening to the oldies. History shared from the owners regarding...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

City of Joaquin Governing Body Notice of Meeting, Oct. 18 Agenda

October 14, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 6pm at the Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call to...
JOAQUIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Adams
Person
Travis Snider
scttx.com

Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Public Meeting on Oct. 18

October 14, 2022 - A Public Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held October 18, 2022, beginning at 5:15 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which...
TENAHA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Veteran#The Quilt#Quilts#Valor#The Shelby Sewcial Bee#Hands Project#The Center Noon Lion
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
NECHES, TX
101.5 KNUE

11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

County Judge Issues Burn Ban

WHEREAS, the County of Shelby is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury of loss of life or property resulting from the threat of wildfires due to extremely dry grassland fuel, drought. and other weather-related conditions; and. WHEREAS, THE COUNTY JUDGE of Shelby County has determined that to mitigate the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
scttx.com

Roughriders Gain 63-21 Home Win over Vandals

The Center Roughriders varsity football team took a 63-21 District 8 4A-2 varsity football win over the visiting Van Vandals (5-3) on Friday. The win gives Center a 5-2 overall record and they have a 2-1 conference mark. A 63-yard touchdown reception from Emonte Cross to Jake Morris just 35...
CENTER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy