Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Center Garden Club Begins the 2022-2023 Year
October 13, 2022 - Center Garden Club began the 2022-23 year with its September meeting in the lovely home of Lisa Albers. Casey Foley was co-hostess. The program included: officer Amy Lindley’s overview of Operation Blue Santa, President Carolyn Bounds’s review of the new yearbook, and the club members (pictured above) sharing “pass-along“ plants.
scttx.com
Lydia Cossette Martin
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Shelby County. Born March 20, 1936, in Center, Lydia is the daughter of Roxie Jackson Porter and...
scttx.com
JVFD Visits Joaquin ISD, Presents Fire Safety Program
October 14, 2022 - Joaquin ISD had the pleasure of hosting the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department this week during Fire Prevention Week. The JVFD brought two of their fire trucks and presented a demonstration of how they dress for fighting fires. They spoke to our PreK through 4th grade students about fire safety and not being afraid of the firemen should they ever see them in all of their gear. The JVFD then left fire coloring book packets to share with our students. A fun time was had by all.
scttx.com
Pamela Bounds
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Visitation will begin at 11:00. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born January 26, 1947, she lived a life of love and service. Her hallmark was loving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scttx.com
Morris Wayne Brown
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Rusty Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Wimberly Cemetery in Shelbyville.
scttx.com
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Notice of Special Meeting, Oct. 19 Agenda
October 14, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 19th day of October, 2022 at 9:30am in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
scttx.com
Hot Rods, Hot Dogs Car Show at Holiday Nursing and Rehab This Saturday
October 14, 2022 - Holiday Nursing and Rehab along with Harbor Hospice will be hosting a car show featuring the Shelby County Cruisers on Saturday, October 15, from 10am until 2pm. Come stroll through and see these beautiful automobiles while listening to the oldies. History shared from the owners regarding...
scttx.com
City of Joaquin Governing Body Notice of Meeting, Oct. 18 Agenda
October 14, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 6pm at the Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call to...
RELATED PEOPLE
scttx.com
Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Public Meeting on Oct. 18
October 14, 2022 - A Public Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held October 18, 2022, beginning at 5:15 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which...
scttx.com
Two Contestants Take the Heat for 1st Place in "Wing It" Contest
October 13, 2022 (Photo Album) - Eight contestants were brave enough to step up to the plate at high noon on October 8 in the “Wing It” contest sponsored by McWilliams and Sons at the 46th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival. Rose Specter with T/R’s Steaks and More...
scttx.com
Joaquin Economic Development Corporation Scheduled Meeting, Oct. 18 Agenda
October 14, 2022 - The Joaquin Economic Development Corporation will meet in regular session on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Joaquin City Office located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call to Order:. 2. Roll...
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 arrested, including teen, after shooting in Marshall neighborhood
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested in Marshall Thursday in connection to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood. At around 10:15 p.m., a call came in to first responders reporting gunshots in the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street. Officers arrived in the area and found an unoccupied white four-door vehicle with […]
Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges
NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
scttx.com
County Judge Issues Burn Ban
WHEREAS, the County of Shelby is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury of loss of life or property resulting from the threat of wildfires due to extremely dry grassland fuel, drought. and other weather-related conditions; and. WHEREAS, THE COUNTY JUDGE of Shelby County has determined that to mitigate the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scttx.com
Joaquin ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, Oct. 17 Agenda
October 14, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of October 2022 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached...
Judge orders former Longview police lieutenant’s conditional release
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A former Longview police lieutenant who was arrested by the FBI and accused of attempting to engage minors in sexual activity online was released from jail on a conditional order, according to court documents. Seth Vanover was released from the Smith County Jail on Thursday. The specific conditions of his release […]
scttx.com
Roughriders Gain 63-21 Home Win over Vandals
The Center Roughriders varsity football team took a 63-21 District 8 4A-2 varsity football win over the visiting Van Vandals (5-3) on Friday. The win gives Center a 5-2 overall record and they have a 2-1 conference mark. A 63-yard touchdown reception from Emonte Cross to Jake Morris just 35...
Missing Shelby County woman found dead, car submerged underwater
UPDATE, Oct. 14: A missing woman from Shelby County was found dead and her car was found in a pond, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said the search for Inga Lout, 68, began on Wednesday after she left her home to go work and was never seen again. Officials said on Thursday friends of […]
Comments / 0