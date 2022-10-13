Read full article on original website
Related
fabulousarizona.com
6 Arizona Arcade Bars
Prepare to be transported to a childlike universe of fun and games by walking through a time machine at an Arizona arcade bar. If you’ve been searching for the perfect place for a local brew and some classic gaming, look no further than B.R.I. Taproom & Arcade. Are you looking forward to classics like Donkey Kong and Galaga, or is The Simpsons more your speed? Before taking on a collection of over 40 classic arcade games from the 80’s and 90’s and 12 pinball machines, be sure to check out the bar scene. Accordingly, B.R.I. stands for Beer Research Institute. What once began with the humble beginnings of concocting craft recipes in a garage has sparked a revolution. A second home to some, this Arizona arcade bar is clearly known for its experimental brews. Guests can awaken their inner child with a tap of the Lolli, a blonde brew with notes of bubble gum, banana and Fruity Pebbles. Or if something else is calling your name, there are plenty of wines, seltzers and cocktails available. In addition, it will be hard to resist B.R.I.’s signature sriracha-candied bacon. And if you want to keep things spicy, test out the green chili mac and cheese, made with Hatch Valley green chilis. Through and through, this arcade bar will transport you to another time with its fiercely unique ambience. For more information, visit thebeerresearchinstitute.com.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures, especially in Tucson, Arizona. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Historic 4th Avenue has always been one of my favorite places to hang out in Tucson. There are a variety of creative shops, restaurants with delicious food, and psychedelic murals. 4th avenue is the perfect place for hippies, free spirits, and edgy people. If you are looking for things to do in Tucson, then you should discover the artistic street of Fourth Avenue.
biztucson.com
Bigger, Better El Tour de Tucson
As the Banner-University Medicine El Tour de Tucson prepares for its 39th year, it’s even more noteworthy to consider its charitable impact: more than $100 million raised for local and international charity organizations since 1983. It’s a crowning achievement for a signature event that draws over 7,000 cyclists to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
Police: Man shot Friday at Estevan Park
Tucson police responded to a shooting at Estevan Park Friday. Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m.
$1,150 reward for information on killing of a bobcat
Wildlife officials say the Bobcat was shot on September 28, 2022, around 8:44 a.m. at Whispering Bell Drive and Painted Hills road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plant sales in Tucson just in time for your fall garden
Monsoon is over and temperatures are beginning to cool. For local gardeners, this means only one thing: The time to plant a fall garden in Tucson has arrived.
KOLD-TV
Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Tucson recycling on Thursday. Oct. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said the blaze happened at SA Recycling, located near Miracle Mile and Interstate 10, around 3:07 p.m. According to TFD, the first engine was on the scene...
27 Bighorn sheep relocated to Great Salt Lake
A large group of Rocky Mountain Bighorn sheep were captured on this week, according the Arizona Game & Fish Department.
AZFamily
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Tucson to hold pumpkin pool party Saturday, Oct. 15
The City of Tucson will be combining seasonal festivities with a pumpkin pool party at Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, located at Reid Park, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Fronteras Desk
Tucson activists canvas for for Prop. 308 as early voting begins
Early voting began Wednesday in Arizona. Undocumented students and advocates in Tucson marked the day with a canvassing campaign for Proposition 308. The measure would give all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and live in the state for at least two years access to in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status.
azpm.org
The Buzz: Gun violence in Tucson
Flowers, candles and letters lay in front of the Harshbarger building sign following the murder of Professor Thomas Meixner on Wed. Oct. 5, 2022 at the University of Arizona. Meixner was killed by a former student on campus. The Buzz for October 14, 2022. Your browser does not support the...
thisistucson.com
57 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Oct. 13-16 📽️🌮🌴
In the matter of only one weekend, you can catch a movie during a film festival, ride a glowing seesaw, shop plants and local art, and go pumpkin picking. What else? The Salt & Lime Fiesta features live music, taco row and margaritas. Kids can read to shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. There's an ~aqua~ pumpkin patch happening thanks to Tucson Parks and Rec. The finale of Drag Wars at Bumsteds is this Sunday. Plus, LOTS more!
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Union Jack brings Brit fare over the pond
When Dr. Sukhi Ghuman speaks about the hub of British culture, this native of England’s East Midlands region and longtime resident of Nottingham waxes nostalgic about the pub. This is a place that he calls “a congregational point” where “assembly is a social necessity.” And it was his longing...
roadtirement.com
Fort Lowell Park showcases 19th century military history of Tucson
Fort Lowell in Tucson takes you back to the days of the 19th century, primarily the military history of the Arizona Territory. Fort Lowell Park is now a large city park northeast of downtown Tucson. It is home to several ballparks and soccer fields. The ground is also the site of a former frontier Army fort. The original military post was opened in 1860 on the outskirts of the then tiny town of Tucson. This location was abandoned several years later and moved to the Fort Lowell site, seven miles northeast of downtown Tucson. The fort remained until it was decommissioned and abandoned in 1891.
First Harvest Moon Cultural Festival comes to Tucson
The first ever Harvest Moon Cultural Festival is making its debut in Tucson on Oct. 23 for an evening of food, music and art.
Comments / 2