Prepare to be transported to a childlike universe of fun and games by walking through a time machine at an Arizona arcade bar. If you’ve been searching for the perfect place for a local brew and some classic gaming, look no further than B.R.I. Taproom & Arcade. Are you looking forward to classics like Donkey Kong and Galaga, or is The Simpsons more your speed? Before taking on a collection of over 40 classic arcade games from the 80’s and 90’s and 12 pinball machines, be sure to check out the bar scene. Accordingly, B.R.I. stands for Beer Research Institute. What once began with the humble beginnings of concocting craft recipes in a garage has sparked a revolution. A second home to some, this Arizona arcade bar is clearly known for its experimental brews. Guests can awaken their inner child with a tap of the Lolli, a blonde brew with notes of bubble gum, banana and Fruity Pebbles. Or if something else is calling your name, there are plenty of wines, seltzers and cocktails available. In addition, it will be hard to resist B.R.I.’s signature sriracha-candied bacon. And if you want to keep things spicy, test out the green chili mac and cheese, made with Hatch Valley green chilis. Through and through, this arcade bar will transport you to another time with its fiercely unique ambience. For more information, visit thebeerresearchinstitute.com.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO