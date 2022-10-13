Read full article on original website
Missouri participation in public benefits program WIC fell sharply during pandemic
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified economic hardship and unemployment, Missouri saw one of the nation’s sharpest drops in participation in WIC, a federal benefits program for low-income women and children, according to a report released last week.
kjfmradio.com
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
flatlandkc.org
Voters Could Open up Missouri’s Marijuana Market. New Entrants Would Face Challenges.
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
Missouri to receive $95 million in funding for small businesses
The state of Missouri is set to receive nearly 100 million dollars in funding for small businesses.
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
abc17news.com
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
kttn.com
329,000 Missourians registered for annual statewide ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill on Oct. 20
A week before Missouri’s annual statewide earthquake drill, more than 329,000 people are already registered to participate in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” on October 20. A total of nearly 2 million people are registered in the 14 central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.
KTLO
Missouri state employee accused of stealing $140K in unemployment funds
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri state employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, 63-year-old Vicky Hefner of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work with Missouri’s...
cenlanow.com
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and cultivate marijuana recreationally.
Here is why Jury Duty in the state of Missouri is the Worst
Jury Duty is never fun, but at least you get paid to do it right? Well, in the Show-Me State of Missouri the "getting paid" thing is what makes jury duty extra frustrating. We were shocked to see how little the state of Missouri pays people for Jury Duty. I...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Raymore, Missouri – October 14, 2022
This evening Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat with the first stop in another RV tour through small town Missuri. Over seventy-five people attended a meet and greet event at a local restaurant banquet room in Raymore, Missouri. Eric Schmitt (r),...
northwestmoinfo.com
Nearly $7 Million Needed for Missouri to Expunge Marijuana Convictions
(MISSOURINET) – If Missouri voters add recreational marijuana to the State Constitution, the state will have to pay the cost of getting rid of past marijuana convictions. Marshall Griffin reports:
Missourinet
Missouri’s average ACT score ranks higher than national average (LISTEN)
Missouri’s average ACT score of 20.2 for the class of 2022 is higher than the national average of 19.8. A perfect ACT score is 36. According to ACT, the national average ACT Composite score for the high school class of 2022 is the lowest in more than three decades – and the first time since 1991 that the average was below 20.0.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation offers new online hunter education ”game” for certification
Missouri hunters in need of hunter education certification now have a new interactive online offering in addition to existing hunter education courses. The Missouri Department of Conservation has expanded its partnership with the hunter safety course provider Kalkomey Enterprises, LLC, to offer new fun and engaging, game-style learning options through the online site “I Learn to Hunt”.
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, Missouri
Former home of Dr. Jacob Geiger.Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1986, the Dr. Jacob Geiger House-Maud Wyeth Painter Residence (and later fka United Missouri Bank) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This historic home is located at 2501 Frederick Avenue in St. Joseph, Missouri.
This ‘game’ can help Missouri hunters earn a certification
Hunters in Missouri in need of a hunter education certification can now apply online.
See the Missouri Neighborhood Where “Typical” Home is $2 Million
If I had guessed where the most expensive Missouri neighborhood was, I would have guessed Ladue and I would have been wrong. No, there's a neighborhood that has home values that are typically double what you'll find in Ladue. I saw this interesting factoid on Stacker, but I've seen references...
Autoblog
EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices
A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
kcur.org
Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent
Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
