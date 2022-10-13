ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kjfmradio.com

Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
MISSOURI STATE
flatlandkc.org

Voters Could Open up Missouri’s Marijuana Market. New Entrants Would Face Challenges.

Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Idaho State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
State
Ohio State
City
Nevada, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Ssbci#Idea Fund#Mtc#Sedi
cenlanow.com

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and cultivate marijuana recreationally.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Raymore, Missouri – October 14, 2022

This evening Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat with the first stop in another RV tour through small town Missuri. Over seventy-five people attended a meet and greet event at a local restaurant banquet room in Raymore, Missouri. Eric Schmitt (r),...
RAYMORE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
News Break
Politics
Missourinet

Missouri’s average ACT score ranks higher than national average (LISTEN)

Missouri’s average ACT score of 20.2 for the class of 2022 is higher than the national average of 19.8. A perfect ACT score is 36. According to ACT, the national average ACT Composite score for the high school class of 2022 is the lowest in more than three decades – and the first time since 1991 that the average was below 20.0.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation offers new online hunter education ”game” for certification

Missouri hunters in need of hunter education certification now have a new interactive online offering in addition to existing hunter education courses. The Missouri Department of Conservation has expanded its partnership with the hunter safety course provider Kalkomey Enterprises, LLC, to offer new fun and engaging, game-style learning options through the online site “I Learn to Hunt”.
MISSOURI STATE
Autoblog

EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices

A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy