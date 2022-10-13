Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Don't Miss Mexican Restaurants in Central Baldwin CountyAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Theodore-Dawes Fire-Rescue holds Family Fun Day
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - October is Fire Prevention Month and Theodore-Dawes Fire-Rescue held its second annual Family Fun Day to promote fire safety and prevention. The event drew a good crowd as families came out to see what Theodore-Dawes Fire-Rescue is all about. Firefighters had all of their equipment...
WALA-TV FOX10
Coming in Hot: South students host Glass Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama helped folks get into the fall spirit with their one-of-a-kind fundraiser. Students and faculty hand-made hundreds of glass pumpkins of all shapes, colors, and sizes to celebrate the season, with their 3rd annual glass pumpkin patch fundraiser. This all helps to...
Mobile Greek Festival 2022: Behind-the-scenes of preparation
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Greek Fest kicked off Thursday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. South Ann Street was crowded on its first day as this is the first year back since the start of the pandemic. The festival has been in the city of Mobile since 1962. A lot of time and effort goes […]
New haunted house terrifies guests in downtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, there's a new Haunted House in Downtown Mobile that is the stuff of nightmares.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival
An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: The I-10 Bridge Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, we’re delving into the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson who is Chairman of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, Chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization talk about what it took to get it approved and what will it take to get it built.
WALA-TV FOX10
Wings of Life plans ‘Rally for Recovery’ fundraiser
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just about everyone knows someone who is struggling with some form of addiction. It doesn’t just affect the person. It affects whole families. Wings of Life, a faith-based recovery program plans a special fundraiser soon. It’s called Rally for Recovery. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Brandon Sanders to learn more about it.
WALA-TV FOX10
USA holds grand opening for new Multicultural Leadership Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama is laying out the welcome mat for its new Multicultural Leadership Center. We were there for the ribbon cutting Friday afternoon as they showed off the newly renovated building -- once the campus Alumni Hall and formerly the historic Toulmin House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Bayway Bridge Proposal
It is time to preview Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. Eric speaks with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell about the Bayway bridge proposal. For more information, you can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on FOX10 or our YouTube Channel. ---
WALA-TV FOX10
Bikers pay homage to fellow rider who died of cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fellow bikers went above and beyond to give one of their own a proper send-off Saturday. The ride honored Ralph Anderson, who passed away last month from cancer. Anderson, U.S. Navy veteran, had a passion for riding motorcycles with several groups, including the Mobtown Riders as...
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 Shred Event set for Oct. 22 in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been looking to get rid of some sensitive paperwork, here’s your chance. FOX10 is once again teaming with Gilmore for our free Shred Event on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Spanish Fort. It’s a great way to get rid of some of old mail that may be piling up and dispose of it securely so you don’t fall victim to identity theft.
WALA-TV FOX10
34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts to begin Saturday
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The 34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts begins Saturday. The two-day event will take place at Lott Park in Daphne. The festival features art, music and local cuisine. There will be tents set up where you can buy jewelry, paints, pottery, and much more. Beginning at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jubilee Festival of Arts to shutdown Main Street in Daphne: What else you need to know
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 34th annual Jubilee Festival of Arts and its “southern charm” is set to return this weekend. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the City of Daphne host the two-day event filled with more than 130 local and regional artists, entertainment and food. The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 15 and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Citizens raising concerns over homeless camp at Crestview Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crestview Park is a public park nestled in Tillman’s Corner. Behind the park and in the woods, Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds says a group of homeless people set up camp in mid-September. “There was a homeless encampment that set up on the North and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking great for our weekend!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Saturday will start in the low to mid 50s and warm up into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Once again, it will be mostly sunny and dry. Sunday will start in the low 60s and warm up...
Foley woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise party
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Audrey Ainsley was surprised in a big way this week and she knows she’s one lucky lady. “Here I am, no disease, healthy,” said Ainsley. The staff at Gulfside Medical Care in Foley threw her a party for her 105th birthday with cake, snacks and gifts to mark the occasion. Dr. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile is going Greek this week, with Greek Fest!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Greek Fest kicked off Thursday at the Annunciation Orthodox Church on Ann Street in Midtown Mobile. The star of the festival is the food! Festival-goers are able to enjoy everything from authentic gyros, spanakopita, lamb shank, and Greek fries. You can’t forget about the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association. “We’re homeless. We want that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Penelope House fundraiser at Cammie’s Ice Cream, raising domestic violence awareness
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is domestic violence awareness month, and Penelope House, a domestic violence shelter for men and women, held an event aimed at educating and spreading awareness at Cammie’s Dutch Ice Cream off Old Shell Road. Proceeds go straight to Penelope House. The group’s shelter helps...
Comments / 0