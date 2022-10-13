SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been looking to get rid of some sensitive paperwork, here’s your chance. FOX10 is once again teaming with Gilmore for our free Shred Event on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Spanish Fort. It’s a great way to get rid of some of old mail that may be piling up and dispose of it securely so you don’t fall victim to identity theft.

