These poor kids are being sexualized and noones stopping it . If this comes to my kids school I will be at every board meeting. Stand up for the children ppl. Luke 17:2 Gods wrath will fall apon each of them
He needs to be fired. School is not the place for his personal choices.These poor kids being exposed to this, their childhoods being stripped from them by adults. Their innocence being taken away . He needs fired.
Remember this when they who say this is good... "Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!" (Isa. 5:20.)My friends you are living in the end of times. Take heed and prepare now.
Comments / 284