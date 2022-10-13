ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 284

Jennifer Stewart
2d ago

These poor kids are being sexualized and noones stopping it . If this comes to my kids school I will be at every board meeting. Stand up for the children ppl. Luke 17:2 Gods wrath will fall apon each of them

Reply(141)
80
Jessie Cagle McGee
2d ago

He needs to be fired. School is not the place for his personal choices.These poor kids being exposed to this, their childhoods being stripped from them by adults. Their innocence being taken away . He needs fired.

Reply(5)
72
Debra Amos
2d ago

Remember this when they who say this is good... "Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!" (Isa. 5:20.)My friends you are living in the end of times. Take heed and prepare now.

Reply(3)
38
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Huntsville, AL
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Society
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st

Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queen#Free Time#Story Time#Racism#Washington Post#Nbc News
WAAY-TV

Huntsville City Council passes abortion-related policy change

UPDATE: Huntsville City Council voted 4-1 to approve the resolution with an amendment. It reads, "Healthcare providers must be free to carry out the medical procedures most appropriately indicated for any given patient scenario without fear of prosecution and so that women and girls do not experience unnecessary pain, suffering and risk of serious illness or death."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WAAY-TV

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government so she could keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
ATHENS, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

RESIGN TERRY! Lawrence County School Board and the Superintendent continues to ignore its citizens

It appears that we are continuing to be ignored by the Lawrence County School Board and the Superintendent. Although we have asked for his resignation, Shanon Terry continues to sit on the Lawrence County School Board representing District 4. I have spoken with the Superintendent of Education regarding the situation where Mr. Terry posted an image that contained the “Ku Klux Klan” symbol to announce his appointment within the Lawrence County Republican party. I asked the Superintendent of Education if he wants Lawrence County to appear as accepting “racism” due to the actions of a board member.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Fox News

838K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy