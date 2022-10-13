ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead

Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
stjohnsource.com

Georgia Fugitive Arrested on St. Thomas, VIPD Reports

A man wanted in the state of Georgia was taken into custody Monday on St. Thomas, the V.I. Police Department reported Wednesday. Eason Sh’Roi Polk, 35, was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Bureau about 4:20 p.m. Monday after an investigation revealed that he was wanted out of the state of Georgia for failure to appear on a charge of identity theft, police said. It was unknown where in Georgia Polk was wanted.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Prime Suspect#Ccpd#Fbi
wtoc.com

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
allongeorgia.com

10/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
thedariennews.net

GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong

McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Fox News

Fox News

838K+
Followers
5K+
Post
669M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy