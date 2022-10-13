Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Florida, Georgia fathers allegedly get into shootout on highway, injure each other's daughters
A Florida road rage incident between two fathers erupted into gunfire earlier this month, leaving each of the pair's daughters injured with gunshot wounds.
nypressnews.com
Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead
Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon: Mom now 'main focus' of investigation, police search for child's remains
Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is now the "main focus" of the investigation into the boy's disappearance and death, police said.
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler is dead. But there's no body, and no charges
Chatham County Police say the 20-month-old toddler who disappeared from his Savannah home last week is dead. They also say his mother is the prime suspect. But they've not yet charged her. Below: Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother?. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home the morning...
Savannah man faces 10 years in prison after brandishing a gun while shoplifting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Chatham County man with a lengthy criminal record faces 10 years in prison for illegally carrying a gun. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Thomas Kevin Robinson, 52, of Savannah was sentenced to 120 months in prison after he previously plead guilty to […]
Florida 'Good Samaritan' discovers $150,000 worth of cocaine washed-up on shoreline, hands it to authorities
Florida officials say that a Good Samaritan discovered more than $150,000 worth of cocaine on the shores of Daytona Beach and handed it to authorities
stjohnsource.com
Georgia Fugitive Arrested on St. Thomas, VIPD Reports
A man wanted in the state of Georgia was taken into custody Monday on St. Thomas, the V.I. Police Department reported Wednesday. Eason Sh’Roi Polk, 35, was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Bureau about 4:20 p.m. Monday after an investigation revealed that he was wanted out of the state of Georgia for failure to appear on a charge of identity theft, police said. It was unknown where in Georgia Polk was wanted.
South Carolina man steals ashes of ex-girlfriend's mother, planned to sell them for heroin
A South Carolina man was arrested after stealing the ashes of his ex-girlfriend's mother to sell in order to pay for heroin. The ex was not home during the break-in.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities search for 3-year-old girl, woman suffering from bipolar disorder
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a mother and her 3-year-old daughter. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Lashaun Ponder, 25, was last seen walking away from her home Wednesday, October 12. She was with her 3-year-old daughter Nyomi.
Mississippi police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Greenville, Miss. is mourning the loss of Detective Myiesha Stewart, 31, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 11. Stewart leaves behind a 3-year-old son and her parents.
Police chase ends with out of state murder suspect arrested near Lenox Square, officers say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Pennsylvania murder suspect is now in custody in DeKalb County after a police chase near Lenox Square. Brookhaven police say they assisted another agency with a traffic stop on a car being driven by Elijah Jennings who they say had active murder warrants out for his arrest in Pennsylvania.
wtoc.com
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Slain Florida mother Cassie Carli's cause, manner of death ruled 'undetermined' 6 months later
The cause and manner of Cassie Carli's death remain "undetermined" despite the Florida mother being found dead more than six months ago, officials confirmed.
wtoc.com
Witnesses say police took 15 minutes to respond to shots fired on W. Jones St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gunshots in downtown Savannah yesterday during the lunch hour have residents concerned about the increasing gun violence across the city. “It stays with you,” said a woman, who described the mayhem that unfolded on West Jones Street. At about 12:15 pm on Wednesday, she and...
Pennsylvania State Police report more fentanyl seized in last 3 months than all of 2020
Fentanyl seizures have increased over the past few years, with 2022's year-to-date haul totaling nearly 13,000 pounds of the deadly drug, already exceeding 2021's total.
allongeorgia.com
10/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Debbie Collier's killer remains at large as family remembers slain Georgia woman
Debbie Collier, a slain Georgia real estate office manager whose killer remains at large, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, her family announced.
WJCL
Police issue statement on new evidence seized in search for missing Savannah toddler
Update 5 p.m.: WJCL did request to speak with Chief Hadley. Our request was denied. Update 1:53 p.m.: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has issued a statement on the case. The following is from John Bischoff, vice president of the division's missing children division:. “As the search...
WJCL
Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
thedariennews.net
GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong
McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
