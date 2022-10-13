Read full article on original website
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
La Jolla planning group considers not seeking city of San Diego recognition in light of reforms
Two former Community Planning Association trustees argue that disadvantages of the new policy 'far outweigh the advantages of city recognition.'
Homeless Residents Often Can’t Get the Shelter They Seek
San Diego doesn’t have enough shelter beds for all the homeless residents in the city seeking them. Just 37 percent of the 6,620 referrals by outreach workers and police officers ultimately resulted in a homeless resident shelter being placed in shelter during a nearly six-month period that ended in mid-September, a Voice of San Diego analysis of shelter referrals routed through the San Diego Housing Commission reveals.
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Ordinance Approved To Protect Residents Of Mobile Homes And RV Parks In The City
An urgency ordinance enacting a moratorium on evictions, rent increases above three percent and anti-harassment protection for tenants of RV parks and mobile parks was approved by the council during the meeting on October 5. The council asked staff to draft this urgency ordinance at the last council meeting due to the situation at Miramar Mobile Home and RV Park. Residents have spoken to council regarding the many issues facing them since the change of ownership which include a sewer fixed with garbage bags and tape, a mandatory six-month move out, rent increases, evictions, and harassment. The council has discussed the problems over a number of meetings and, worried that residents could become homeless, has taken action.
East County PAC Agrees to Quit Sending Mailers Decried by Dems as Misleading
Local Democrats have been denouncing campaign mailers that depict Republican-endorsed candidates as Democratic-backed progressives in Carlsbad, La Mesa and elsewhere. Now the political action committee under fire — amid threat of a lawsuit — has agreed to cease and desist. “Representatives of Citizens for a Better East County...
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage
One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
Water batteries could soon power 130,000 homes in San Diego at night time
The San Diego County Water Authority is planning to use its San Vicente Reservoir to store solar power making clean energy in the region viable, according to an article by NPR published on Friday. Powering 130,000 homes. The project will take ten years to be built and will see large...
rtands.com
Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’
It was no surprise that track relocation was a hot-button topic during a recent forum of those running for Del Mar (Calif.) City Council. The line that runs along the bluffs is at constant risk of being damaged due to ground settlement and erosion. Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden, Councilmember...
kusi.com
Escondido Mayor McNamara says strategy to combat homelessness must be non-enabling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election. He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible. Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is...
Thousands join together for Walk4Alz at Balboa Park, across San Diego neighborhoods
SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of San Diegans came together in Balboa Park to walk, and raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's San Diego. Every Oct., people across San Diego join the walk to help make a difference for those living with the disease. A little friendly competition took Saturday's...
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos at Your Service
Report all non-emergency concerns by using the Report a Concern button above or downloading our mobile San Marcos City app. If the concern you are reporting is an emergency, please call 9-1-1. For non-emergency law enforcement dispatch, please call the San Diego Sheriff’s San Marcos station at (760) 510-5200.
borderreport.com
Long northbound border waits continue to plague California town’s economy
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — San Ysidro Boulevard just north of the port of entry is home to dozens of businesses that sell anything from shoes to blankets to perfume. And according to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, all continue to be impacted by long border waits. “It’s...
Voiceof San Diego
Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea
Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
Ground Broken Near Poway on 10,000-Mile Network to Expand Broadband Access
Work began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide enhanced internet options to everyone in the state. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “We’re starting construction today to get affordable high-speed internet in every California home because livelihoods depend on access to a reliable and fast internet connection.
Construction begins in Poway on high-speed internet project
"California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.
fox56news.com
Even without border restrictions, few from Mexico have returned to California town to shop
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — When the border restrictions came to an end mid-November of last year, business owners along San Ysidro Boulevard were elated, hoping better days were ahead, expecting the return of shoppers from Mexico. But then something happened, or didn’t happen: visitors from south of the...
Morning Report: After 40 Years, Community Schools Return to Chula Vista
Backed by new money from the state, San Diego school districts are launching community school programs, which are schools that provide students more services than just classroom instruction. Chula Vista Elementary School District recently received $200,000 to plan its community school initiative. But the concept isn’t new. Elements of the...
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
Real News Network
San Diego sheriffs arrest stranded motorist for refusing to show ID
Chase Hasegawa had been sitting on the side of an empty rural road for six hours next to his broken-down car when he was approached by two San Diego County sheriffs. Instead of asking if he needed help or offering him assistance, police demanded identification. Knowing his rights, Hasegawa refused, and began asking questions. Cell phone footage shows the police not only threatening to arrest him, but also saying they could charge him with ‘burglary’ or ‘stalking.’
CBS 8
