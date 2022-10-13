ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Voice of San Diego

Homeless Residents Often Can’t Get the Shelter They Seek

San Diego doesn’t have enough shelter beds for all the homeless residents in the city seeking them. Just 37 percent of the 6,620 referrals by outreach workers and police officers ultimately resulted in a homeless resident shelter being placed in shelter during a nearly six-month period that ended in mid-September, a Voice of San Diego analysis of shelter referrals routed through the San Diego Housing Commission reveals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Ordinance Approved To Protect Residents Of Mobile Homes And RV Parks In The City

An urgency ordinance enacting a moratorium on evictions, rent increases above three percent and anti-harassment protection for tenants of RV parks and mobile parks was approved by the council during the meeting on October 5. The council asked staff to draft this urgency ordinance at the last council meeting due to the situation at Miramar Mobile Home and RV Park. Residents have spoken to council regarding the many issues facing them since the change of ownership which include a sewer fixed with garbage bags and tape, a mandatory six-month move out, rent increases, evictions, and harassment. The council has discussed the problems over a number of meetings and, worried that residents could become homeless, has taken action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage

One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos at Your Service

Report all non-emergency concerns by using the Report a Concern button above or downloading our mobile San Marcos City app. If the concern you are reporting is an emergency, please call 9-1-1. For non-emergency law enforcement dispatch, please call the San Diego Sheriff’s San Marcos station at (760) 510-5200.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea

Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Ground Broken Near Poway on 10,000-Mile Network to Expand Broadband Access

Work began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide enhanced internet options to everyone in the state. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “We’re starting construction today to get affordable high-speed internet in every California home because livelihoods depend on access to a reliable and fast internet connection.
POWAY, CA
Real News Network

San Diego sheriffs arrest stranded motorist for refusing to show ID

Chase Hasegawa had been sitting on the side of an empty rural road for six hours next to his broken-down car when he was approached by two San Diego County sheriffs. Instead of asking if he needed help or offering him assistance, police demanded identification. Knowing his rights, Hasegawa refused, and began asking questions. Cell phone footage shows the police not only threatening to arrest him, but also saying they could charge him with ‘burglary’ or ‘stalking.’
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
San Diego local news

