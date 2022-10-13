Washington State Patrol closed down SR 240 to just one lane after a car crash Saturday morning. WSP tells us that a driver reportedly drove in the wrong direction on SR 240 and hit another car. The driver of the car that got hit was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where they later died. WSP says that intoxicants were involved, however this is an ongoing investigation.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO