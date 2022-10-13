Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima holds Community Action Day to fight vandalism
YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima held its first annual Community Action Day at Washington Middle School on October 13, teaching the community about vandalism and what they can do about it. People learned how to identify and report vandalism and heard from numerous officials. Free Sherwin-Williams paint...
FOX 11 and 41
One person dead after crash on SR 240
Washington State Patrol closed down SR 240 to just one lane after a car crash Saturday morning. WSP tells us that a driver reportedly drove in the wrong direction on SR 240 and hit another car. The driver of the car that got hit was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where they later died. WSP says that intoxicants were involved, however this is an ongoing investigation.
FOX 11 and 41
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
FOX 11 and 41
Lourdes Pediatrics recognized for high child immunization rates
PASCO, Wash. — The Lourdes Pediatrics Clinic won a Bronze Status Award in the 2022 Immunize WA awards through the State of Washington, acknowledging child immunization rates above 70%. This is the eighth straight year of the award program, and the eighth straight year that Lourdes has been recognized.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima to receive CHIP funding for affordable housing
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Commerce announced the third round of grants in the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP), allocating almost $5 million toward affordable housing units in 12 counties. The funding can be used for waived connection fees and the water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs for affordable housing projects, according to a press release from the Department of Commerce.
FOX 11 and 41
New York Times best selling author visits Tri Cities
Pasco, Wash. – A New York Times best selling author visited the Tri Cities on October 13th. Sylvia Moreno-Garcia, author of Mexican Gothic is speaking at the Gjurdie Center at Columbia Basin College for the Mid Columbia literary reads festival. Moreno-Garcia was born in Mexico in 1981 and grew...
FOX 11 and 41
Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
FOX 11 and 41
Tri-Cities International Film Festival returns to Uptown Theater
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Tri-Cities International Film Festival (TRIFI) is back from October 14 through 16, showcasing indie films from across the world at the Uptown Theater. It spotlights films made on a limited budget, but not limited imagination, according to the website. Over three days, TRIFI will show...
