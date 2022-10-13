ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Steve Howe's Yes lineup to play 'Close To the Edge' in Clearwater on Monday

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGQJA_0iWowkPF00
Steve Howe playing selections from his new 2-CD set "Anthology" including Sound Chaser, Wondrous Stories and Clap.
With the May death of longtime drummer Alan White, Steve Howe’s lineup for prog rock legend Yes—which is headed to Clearwater for a show on Monday, Oct. 17 —is becoming less and less concerned about personnel.

With Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman long absent from the band, the 75-year-old guitar legend is the only classic lineup member still playing under the Yes moniker, alongside ‘80s keyboardist and former Buggle Geoff Downes. This time around, the band behind “Roundabout” performs its three-track album,
Close To The Edge , released 50 years ago this year.

We’re sure that the five-piece’s rendition of the 20-minute title track will hold a candle to that of the Paul Green Rock Academy—fronted by Jon Anderson —from earlier this year, but his high-voiced juju will definitely be missed Monday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Beacon

Yes to perform ‘Close to the Edge’ at Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER — Progressive rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Yes are on the road celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic album “Close to the Edge.”. Yes will perform the album in its entirety along with a selection of classic cuts Monday, Oct. 17,...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Entertainment
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Anderson
Person
Rick Wakeman
Person
Steve Howe
Person
Geoff Downes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Close To The Edge#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Clearwater’s Best Pumpkin Patches

Clearwater, Largo and all of Pinellas’s Pumpkin Patches are all kinds of awesome! So hooray for fall and pumpkins and pumpkin patches in Tampa!. And if you’re not looking for a Tampa Bay pumpkin patch, check out our list of Tampa Pumpkin Patches and St. Petersburg Pumpkin Patches!
CLEARWATER, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Gem Show rocked Plant City

The gem, mineral and jewelry show offered selections from throughout the world. College students Maggie Nestor and Cami Schachtele love rocks. And jewelry. And rocks that can be made into jewelry. The pair, self-proclaimed rockhounds (amateur rock collectors), attended the Plant City Gem Show last weekend at the Sadye Gibbs...
PLANT CITY, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
483
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy