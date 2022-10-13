ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlete of the Week: Joshua Mobley proves hard work beats talent

By Corey Howard
 3 days ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s not uncommon for great players to get cut from their school’s basketball team. Ask Bill Russell, Carmelo Anthony and even Michael Jordan.

“The reason why I didn’t give up was because it was a passion,” Joshua Mobley, a basketball player for Woodville Tompkins High School, said.

He never gave up despite being cut from the team three times.

“I watched this kid ride his bike to school [and] ride it home,” Lenny Williams, the head boys basketball coach at Woodville Tompkins High School, explained. “The kid lives about six miles each way, and he just keeps coming back and working. He does all the little things, and I said to myself ‘you can’t just cut a kid like that.'”

What happened next would be shared across the world.

“I went in that office and said, you can’t cut a kid like that who does all the little things right,” William said in a video recording. “So, I’m going to say this, I don’t (care) what happens. You made my team this year.”

Not only did Mobley make the team, but Coach Williams’ tweet went viral.

“I know I deserve it because I worked hard for it and didn’t give up,” Mobley said. “There’s a lot of hype behind it.”

“If I could say and give anybody advice, it’s ‘keep trying,'” Williams added. “Because when you think someone is not looking, that’s when they’re looking.”

