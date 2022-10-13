Read full article on original website
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette Fairley
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
Amarillo, October 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Amarillo. The West Plains High School volleyball team will have a game with Randall High School on October 15, 2022, 20:00:00. The West Plains High School volleyball team will have a game with Randall High School on October 15, 2022, 21:00:00.
Tour Llano Cemetery and Hear The Amazing Historical Stories
Have you ever wanted to tour the Llano Cemetery? Well here's your chance. Llano Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo. It started in 1888 when the Morrow family was passing through the area and their 24-year-old daughter Lillian died. They buried her on a piece of land owned by T.B. Hattie Clisbee.
AC announces $3 million gift, FirstBank Southwest Center
Update (11:50 a.m.) Officials with Amarillo College announced that its fitness center will now be named the FirstBank Southwest Center after it received a $3 million gift and a “founding sponsor” title. According to a news release from the college, the FirstBank Southwest Center is located on the corner of Washington Street and SW 24th […]
The Locker Room: Scores and highlights for Oct. 14, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is Week 7 of high school football on the High Plains. You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay of all […]
The Wrap Up: Week 8
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week eight of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 8:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 4A and 3A...
‘She is a person, not just a teacher’: Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger teacher is one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Tricia Shay teaches 9th grade English at Borger High School. She started off her career as a reporter for the Borger News-Herald before becoming a teacher where she covered Borger Independent School District board meetings and became the official correspondent for the district.
BBB hosting Free Fall Shred day this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BBB and UCI have partnered to host Free Fall Shred day. The free shred day will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Med Center parking lot at 34th and Soncy. Bring your papers where BBB in partnership with UCI...
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
Amarillo BBB announces free Shred Day on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau announced its Shred Day event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Med Center parking lot, located at 3501 Soncy in Amarillo, giving the community a chance to shred unwanted personal documents in a safe and secure way. Organizers explained that protecting personal information […]
TxDOT: Impacted roads open in Hereford after wreck
Update (5:43 p.m.) Officials with TxDOT Amarillo said that as of 5:40 p.m., the accident is cleared in Hereford and the impacted roads are back open. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information on a wreck in Hereford Thursday afternoon. According to a […]
Obit: Sue Strickland
Sue Strickland, 67, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Crossroads Country Church with Rev. Bob Miller and nephew, Matt Bales, officiating. Burial will be in Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.
Good News: Amarillo resident brings a needed uplift with Halloween decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In southwest Amarillo, there is a yard absolutely packed full of Halloween decorations. The festive creation results from an endeavor brought by some new neighbors in Amarillo. “It’s been a labor of love for many years and we just want to share it with the city...
2 dead in Thursday crash identified by Texas DPS
Update: (5:57 p.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the two individuals who died in the Thursday morning crash on I-27, around three miles south of Amarillo. According to a news release, two Portales, New Mexico residents who were traveling in the 2022 Nissan Sentra […]
3 Places Worth Visiting Within Driving Distance of Amarillo
Although Amarillo is cheap and home to many, there are only so many things to do for its residents. The Sod Poodles are out of season, Cinergy can get a bit expensive, and you can only visit Cadillac Ranch so many times before it becomes commonplace. However, one of the best parts about living in Amarillo is that we live around the center of the southwest, meaning that in terms of travel you have plenty of options.
ServPro helping remove harsh graffiti at John Stiff skate park
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ServPro is working with the City of Amarillo to remove some of the graffiti at John Stiff Memorial Skate Park. “This is what one day of service you can do to help make the city a little bit better. Anybody who utilize the skate park, they don’t need to see negative messages,” said Michael Weaver, Vice President of Operations of Servpro.
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas Gem
Palo Duro is the second-largest canyon in the United States(Ben Dutton/Unsplash) Tucked away in the Texas Panhandle outside Amarillo lies Palo Duro Canyon, the second-largest canyon in the United States. Only the epic Grand Canyon is larger in scale.
Palo Duro scores 70 points while celebrating 70th anniversary of Carver Dragons state championship
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are coming off a special week. The team won over Lubbock High 70-0 to move to 1-0 in district play. It was a special number because the 70 points came on the same day the Dons were honoring the 70th anniversary of the Carver High Dragons 7-0 victory in the state championship game. It’s the last state championship won in football by an Amarillo based team.
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
