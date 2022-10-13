ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Perryton, TX
Obituaries
Local
Texas Obituaries
Amarillo, TX
Obituaries
City
Denison, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Parker, TX
City
Perryton, TX
City
Pampa, TX
KFDA

The Wrap Up: Week 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week eight of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 8:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 4A and 3A...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘She is a person, not just a teacher’: Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger teacher is one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Tricia Shay teaches 9th grade English at Borger High School. She started off her career as a reporter for the Borger News-Herald before becoming a teacher where she covered Borger Independent School District board meetings and became the official correspondent for the district.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

BBB hosting Free Fall Shred day this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BBB and UCI have partnered to host Free Fall Shred day. The free shred day will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Med Center parking lot at 34th and Soncy. Bring your papers where BBB in partnership with UCI...
AMARILLO, TX
Awesome 98

What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?

We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT: Impacted roads open in Hereford after wreck

Update (5:43 p.m.) Officials with TxDOT Amarillo said that as of 5:40 p.m., the accident is cleared in Hereford and the impacted roads are back open. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information on a wreck in Hereford Thursday afternoon. According to a […]
HEREFORD, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Sue Strickland

Sue Strickland, 67, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Crossroads Country Church with Rev. Bob Miller and nephew, Matt Bales, officiating. Burial will be in Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

3 Places Worth Visiting Within Driving Distance of Amarillo

Although Amarillo is cheap and home to many, there are only so many things to do for its residents. The Sod Poodles are out of season, Cinergy can get a bit expensive, and you can only visit Cadillac Ranch so many times before it becomes commonplace. However, one of the best parts about living in Amarillo is that we live around the center of the southwest, meaning that in terms of travel you have plenty of options.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

ServPro helping remove harsh graffiti at John Stiff skate park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ServPro is working with the City of Amarillo to remove some of the graffiti at John Stiff Memorial Skate Park. “This is what one day of service you can do to help make the city a little bit better. Anybody who utilize the skate park, they don’t need to see negative messages,” said Michael Weaver, Vice President of Operations of Servpro.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KFDA

Palo Duro scores 70 points while celebrating 70th anniversary of Carver Dragons state championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are coming off a special week. The team won over Lubbock High 70-0 to move to 1-0 in district play. It was a special number because the 70 points came on the same day the Dons were honoring the 70th anniversary of the Carver High Dragons 7-0 victory in the state championship game. It’s the last state championship won in football by an Amarillo based team.
AMARILLO, TX

