Grand Island, NE

GIPS Academy of Medical Sciences partners with CHI Health

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools and CHI Health St Francis have partnered up for the Academy of Medical Sciences. The educational facility remains at Grand lsland Senior High, but GIPS says when more donations come in, the academy will be eager to construct its new state-of-the-art facility. Currently, 391 students are enrolled this year and had over 400 graduates the last 3 years.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney FFA advisor teaching students business basics of floriculture

KEARNEY, NEB. — New business opportunities may bloom from high school ag classes that go beyond corn and cows. We normally think of FFA as teaching animal science and crops, but this is a little different. Kearney High Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Sheridan Swotek said she’s passing the...
KEARNEY, NE
LGBTSA club to make mural for community

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Senior High LGBTSA Club has been granted $10,000 for a mural that encompasses the community. The mural will be an inclusive design that represents students across the state and city. The group wants to see rural communities show support in pride groups and attend more events to be involved and gain knowledge of the community.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Hastings College sweeps Morningside for back-to-back wins

HASTINGS, Neb. — With a pair of Broncos recording double-digit kills, Hastings College defeats Morningside in straight sets (-15, -20, -24) on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. HC went on an 8-0 run to close out the first frame, including two aces from setter Makenna Asher. The Mustangs then...
HASTINGS, NE
Grand Island, NE
GIPS approves and adopts a seizure safe schools policy

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Student safety is a top priority as school districts across central Nebraska implement a Seizure Safety Policy. The bill, voted through the legislature and signed by Gov. Ricketts last year, requires all schools across the state to have a plan in place. In the latest...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
UNK hosts candidates ahead of Election Day to speak on their platforms

KEARNEY, Neb — It’s called the UNK American Democracy Project where candidates from a number of difference races spoke to students and explain why their running in this year’s election. From the Board of Regents to the State Board of Education, candidates came to Kearney to talk...
KEARNEY, NE
McAloon returns home to Grand Island in role as city attorney

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Vacant for nearly four years, a key position at Grand Island City Hall is filled as a native Islander returns home to lead the city's legal team. Laura McAloon grew up not far from downtown but it didn’t look like it does now, filled with unique shops and restaurants.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Quick Bites: Gluten Free Pumpkin Trifle

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a gluten-free dessert for Fall. 1.Combine both ingredients for the cake. Mix until combined, pour into a greased 9 x 13 cake pan and bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool. 2.Meanwhile...
KEARNEY, NE
Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Alma woman pleads guilty to federal charge of selling stolen firearm

An Alma woman facing a federal charge for selling two stolen firearms has pled guilty. According to federal court records, Erin Gehrig, 40, pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm. Court records say that on April 23, 2021, Gehrig’s uncle reported a burglary at his home in...
ALMA, NE
Grand Island man charged after standoff, threatening woman and kids with weapons

A Grand Island man has been charged after a standoff as a result of threatening a woman and their two children with a sword and an axe. Patrick Davis, 36, is charged in Hall County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of child abuse.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

