ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU Football Debuts New “Unity” Uniforms

KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3mkA_0iWov3la00

Oklahoma hopes to make a statement Saturday on the field when they play Kansas. No matter what the outcome of the game, OU is making one with what they’re wearing.

The Sooners are debuting new Prentice Gautt “Unity” uniforms. The uniform is an ode to the first black scholarship football player in the program. Gautt played at OU from 1957-59.

The anthracite uniforms were more than two years in the making and feature the word Unity on the nameplate on the back, the word together sewn into the collar, and an outline of the state of Oklahoma on the arms.

Pat Fields, Jeremiah Hall, Creed Humphrey, Caleb Kelly and Chanse Sylvie all had a hand in developing the uniform.

OU will debut them at 11 am at home against Kansas on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team

Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
City
Kansas, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
News On 6

Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma

Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sooners#Prentice Gautt#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
news9.com

New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect

NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
NORMAN, OK
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Best of Norman 2022: Pizza

If you’re on the hunt for authentic homemade pizza and pasta and a fun hangout spot, look no further than New York Pizza & Pasta on Campus Corner. With a friendly staff and a dimly lit, intimate atmosphere, New York Pizza & Pasta provides a homey feel that’s unique to Norman. When walking in, you’re immediately greeted with a warm hello, and just minutes later, you’re eating what tastes like a real homemade meal.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district

NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
NORMAN, OK
Post Register

Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
MOORE, OK
wdnonline.com

Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement

Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy