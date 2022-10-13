ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Huge increase in NYC rat sightings

NEW YORK - If you live in New York City, it probably comes as no surprise to hear that rats are becoming increasingly visible all across the Big Apple. Sightings of the rodents are up a stunning 70% from this time two years ago, with New Yorkers calling in some 21,557 rat sightings to the city's 3-1-1 service request line between January 1 and September 30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rat sightings spiking in New York City

The rats are back in New York City, with sightings up 71% from this time two years ago. While multiple city officials have introduced proposals to try and get a handle on the rodent problem, has anything actually changed?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman plunges to death from NYC rooftop bar

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old woman fell to her death from the rooftop bar at a Times Square hotel. The NYPD says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on 45th St. The woman, whose name has not been released, was at the 54th-floor establishment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Poll shows race for NY governor is tightening

NEW YORK - It is becoming a tight race with for the 2022 election for New York governor. Governor Kathy Hochul has a ten point lead over her Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin, according to a new Marist College poll, drawing 51% to Zeldin's 41%. But among voters who say...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
fox5ny.com

Things to do in NYC this weekend

NEW YORK - Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in and around New York City. Saturday night, Smokey Robinson plays some of his classic hits and shares stories of his iconic career on stage at Beacon Theatre. All weekend long, the New York City Wine and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Fight for housing for migrants in NYC

Advocates for fair housing and immigration rights sounded off Thursday from City Hall over the city's plan to shelter arriving asylum seekers. The Adams administration's plan for a tent city set-up on Randall's Island is under fire for a variety of reasons that include environmental and safety concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

New book captures Mike Tyson in photos

NEW YORK - Soft-spoken but tough, laid back but powerful, Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxing champs of all time yet despite his notoriety, he remains elusive to many. But photographer Lori Grinker isn't one of them. She met Tyson when he was just 14 years old and remembers a young Mike being sweet and funny. Her photos of him started out being part of a college project at the Parsons School of Design. They wound up being iconic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Comptroller S Office
fox5ny.com

Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man

NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC Common Goal Festival kicks off ahead of World Cup

NEW YORK - Thursday saw the inaugural New York City 'Common Goal' Festival which brought together over 70 local youths from six non-profit organizations to participate in skills, training, and empowerment clinics. "This kicks off a celebration of telling positive stories of soccer, the side of soccer that often doesn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man shot, run over by car in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound and having been run over by a car in the Bronx Saturday morning. According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call in front of 970 Kelly Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim,...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Subway crime: NYPD arrest suspect in Queens subway turnstile robbery

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a suspect they say trapped and robbed a 26-year-old woman inside a subway turnstile in Queens. The incident happened at around 11:40 a.m. on October 11 inside the 63rd Drive - Rego Park subway station in Rego Park. Surveillance video released by police...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox5ny.com

Teen arrested after stabbing outside of Bronx school

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized, and another 15-year-old has been arrested after a stabbing near a school in the Bronx early Thursday morning. According to authorities, the victim was stabbed in the stomach by another teen after a dispute at around 8:30 a.m. across the street from The Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice in Concourse Village.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man arrested for ax rampage at NYC McDonald's arrested again

NEW YORK - A man arrested for going on a rampage with an ax inside a Manhattan McDonald's has been arrested again on multiple charges related to a new incident. The NYPD says that 31-year-old Michael Palacios of the Bronx was arrested Sunday in Brooklyn. Police officers said they saw...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rapper Tsu Surf arrested on federal charge in NJ

NEW JERSEY - Federal authorities on Thursday arrested rapper Tsu Surf on a federal RICO charge in connection with a DEA case, FOX 5 News has learned. The U.S. Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force busted Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox at a home in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Video: 66-year-old Queens man attacked, robbed of $17K

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect seen in a shocking video attacking a 66-year-old man during a robbery in Queens. According to authorities, on October 13 at around 1:20 p.m., the victim was walking down 71st Street in Middle Village when an unknown person approached him from behind and pushed him down onto the pavement.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy