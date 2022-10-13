NEW YORK - Soft-spoken but tough, laid back but powerful, Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxing champs of all time yet despite his notoriety, he remains elusive to many. But photographer Lori Grinker isn't one of them. She met Tyson when he was just 14 years old and remembers a young Mike being sweet and funny. Her photos of him started out being part of a college project at the Parsons School of Design. They wound up being iconic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO