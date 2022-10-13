ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent report shows unsafe levels of lead inside North County school

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - According to an independent report, an unsafe level of radioactive waste is present inside a north St. Louis County elementary school. The Hazelwood School District allowed independent testing of hazardous materials inside and directly outside the school stemming from radioactive runoff from when World War II bombs were built in the area. The runoff affected areas along Coldwater Creek, where Jana Elementary is located.
KIPP St. Louis High School to update safety measures after weapons found on campus

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- KIPP St. Louis High School officials have canceled in-person learning until October 24 after three incidents where a weapon was found on campus. In a statement to the media, the school said it will make modifications to security, such as metal detectors, more security camera coverage, more security staff, updated supervision protocols and mental health support.
