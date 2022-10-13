ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - According to an independent report, an unsafe level of radioactive waste is present inside a north St. Louis County elementary school. The Hazelwood School District allowed independent testing of hazardous materials inside and directly outside the school stemming from radioactive runoff from when World War II bombs were built in the area. The runoff affected areas along Coldwater Creek, where Jana Elementary is located.

HAZELWOOD, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO