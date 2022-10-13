Jalen Brunson dominates as the Knicks fend off Washington’s surges to end the preseason with a 3-1 record. The Knickerbockers (3-1) finished up preseason action tonight with a 105-89 victory in The Garden over the visiting Washinton Wizards (1-3). New York’s starting five stretched their lead by as much as 18 points only halfway through the first frame. The bench unit, however, lacking cohesiveness throughout the evening, let the Wizards claw back into the game. Picking up their effort on the defensive end, running out on the fast break, and sharing the rock revitalized Washington; they were able to close the margin and tie the game in the second quarter. What looked like an easy win from the jump quickly became a contest again. In what was a trending theme throughout the game, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson and the starters reentered the game and steadied the ship with an array of buckets to thwart any Wizards’ comeback.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO