New York City, NY

Division Preview: Boston Celtics

Even after the Ime Udoka scandal, the Celtics will be a tough matchup for the Knicks in the 2022-23 season. The Boston Celtics are coming off an excellent year. While they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in six games, they showed that homegrown talent like they have with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can help to carry a team to (near) glory.
This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis

Sometimes, NBA teams reunite with their former players as well. Everyone loves a reunion, right? Well, no. Sometimes, a reunion can be awkward. Suppose you just got divorced. You don’t need everyone at your high school reunion asking “how’s Judy”, do you? Let’s be honest – you probably won’t even go.
NBA Insider Explains The Real Reason Why The Suns Struggled To Pay Deandre Ayton: "They Want The Kevon Looney Angle And Pay Their Starting Center $10 Million"

The situation with Deandre Ayton in Phoenix should have been over this summer as the No. 1 overall pick from the soon-to-be-iconic 2018 Draft Class signed a max contract extension. Crucially, he didn't sign it with his current team, the Phoenix Suns but chose to sign it with the Indiana Pacers instead. The Suns matched the offer to keep their guy but seem to regret it.
Ryan Arcidiacono Makes Knicks’ Opening Night Roster

Arcidiacono, 28, is 6-foot-3 and appeared in 10 games with the Knicks last season, averaging 1.6 points on 50 percent shooting. He signed his first official 10-day deal with the Knicks on Jan. 6, two days after the NBA voided a 10-day hardship contract between Arcidiacono and the team. Arcidiacono...
Knicks had the Knack in Preseason Finale

Jalen Brunson dominates as the Knicks fend off Washington’s surges to end the preseason with a 3-1 record. The Knickerbockers (3-1) finished up preseason action tonight with a 105-89 victory in The Garden over the visiting Washinton Wizards (1-3). New York’s starting five stretched their lead by as much as 18 points only halfway through the first frame. The bench unit, however, lacking cohesiveness throughout the evening, let the Wizards claw back into the game. Picking up their effort on the defensive end, running out on the fast break, and sharing the rock revitalized Washington; they were able to close the margin and tie the game in the second quarter. What looked like an easy win from the jump quickly became a contest again. In what was a trending theme throughout the game, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson and the starters reentered the game and steadied the ship with an array of buckets to thwart any Wizards’ comeback.
Guardians vs. Yankees predictions, pick and starting pitchers for Game 3

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Cleveland Guardians were able to even the series on Friday afternoon with a 4-2 victory over starter Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees. The series will now pivot to Cleveland with the teams tied one game each. Guardians starter Triston McKenzie will be on the mound for for his second postseason start, and he will be opposed by New York’s starter Luis Severino.
