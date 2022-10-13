Read full article on original website
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA fans applaud Shareef's good defense against the French superstar Victor Wembanyama.
Division Preview: Boston Celtics
Even after the Ime Udoka scandal, the Celtics will be a tough matchup for the Knicks in the 2022-23 season. The Boston Celtics are coming off an excellent year. While they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in six games, they showed that homegrown talent like they have with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can help to carry a team to (near) glory.
This Bucks-Nets Trade Features Seth Curry
Some say that variety is the spice of life. We tend to agree. NBA teams do too. Eat the same meal for dinner for a week straight. See if you feel like having it for the eighth day in a row. You won’t. Realistically, you need some variety in order to enjoy yourself.
This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Sometimes, NBA teams reunite with their former players as well. Everyone loves a reunion, right? Well, no. Sometimes, a reunion can be awkward. Suppose you just got divorced. You don’t need everyone at your high school reunion asking “how’s Judy”, do you? Let’s be honest – you probably won’t even go.
Knicks had the Knack in Preseason Finale
Jalen Brunson dominates as the Knicks fend off Washington’s surges to end the preseason with a 3-1 record. The Knickerbockers (3-1) finished up preseason action tonight with a 105-89 victory in The Garden over the visiting Washinton Wizards (1-3). New York’s starting five stretched their lead by as much as 18 points only halfway through the first frame. The bench unit, however, lacking cohesiveness throughout the evening, let the Wizards claw back into the game. Picking up their effort on the defensive end, running out on the fast break, and sharing the rock revitalized Washington; they were able to close the margin and tie the game in the second quarter. What looked like an easy win from the jump quickly became a contest again. In what was a trending theme throughout the game, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson and the starters reentered the game and steadied the ship with an array of buckets to thwart any Wizards’ comeback.
NBA win total predictions 2022-23: Picks for Nets, Knicks, Sixers, and more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When the 2022-23 NBA season tips off on October 18, it will do so with a variety of major storylines already in place.
Guardians vs. Yankees predictions, pick and starting pitchers for Game 3
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Cleveland Guardians were able to even the series on Friday afternoon with a 4-2 victory over starter Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees. The series will now pivot to Cleveland with the teams tied one game each. Guardians starter Triston McKenzie will be on the mound for for his second postseason start, and he will be opposed by New York’s starter Luis Severino.
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaminghttps://www.theknickswall.com
