Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has shocked fans in so many ways. But one of the big reveals was the return of Bruce Banner from space as he introduce his family to his son, Skaar. He also reveals where he went after the events of episode one – he had been on the junk planet Sakaar all this time and that’s why no one had been able to contact him.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO