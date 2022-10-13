Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
wegotthiscovered.com
Sacha Baron Cohen could finally bring the MCU’s longest-running Phase Four joke to a fiery end
One of the longest-running gags throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four has had absolutely nothing to do with any of the events to have unfolded on either the big screen or Disney Plus, but the rampant internet speculation that constantly touts the impending debut of Mephisto. WandaVision was...
wegotthiscovered.com
Which Marvel heroes should be on the MCU’s Midnight Sons team?
While the Avengers are on hiatus — at least until the commencement of Secret Wars — the MCU is busy setting the stage for various other superhero teams to assemble on our screens. The Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Young Avengers… You name it, there a-coming. And that includes the Marvel universe’s premiere protectors of the world from supernatural threats, the Midnight Sons.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer explains why recasting T’Challa wouldn’t be fair on anyone
One of the biggest talking points in the buildup to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been the ongoing back-and-forth about the identity of the next character to inherit the titular mantle. All the signs are pointing towards Letitia Wright’s Shuri following in the footsteps of her comic book counterpart, although...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ writer handily explains why you shouldn’t shape the future of the MCU at Starbucks
It seems foolproof at a glance; stroll into that green and white slice of your local strip mall, swipe a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, and start penning the script to the next entry in the world’s most high-profile cinematic universe whilst surrounded by many a hungry fan who would sacrifice several of their newborns for a juicy leak?
wegotthiscovered.com
Action movies always kick off with a bang, but one opening scene does it better than all the rest
One of the action genre’s best tropes is to open with a grandstanding action sequence, one that immediately hooks the audience’s attention – showcasing that they’re in for two hours of nonstop thrills. Plenty of classic movies have opened with a rousing set piece, and a few duds have even gotten away with it, too, but have any of them ever bettered Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ star divulges details on the alternate ending that almost was
Say what you like about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the show really went all out with its insane season finale. Our Jade Giantess Jennifer Walters had been poking through the fourth wall all along, but she positively smashed it into bits in this week’s last episode when she broke through the boundaries of Disney Plus to demand the staff of Marvel Studios make her a better ending.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sacha Baron Cohen might’ve just answered MCU fans’ prayers as a much different ‘She-Hulk’ ending is unveiled
Today’s biggest Marvel news story is an exercise in the importance of blind belief even in the face of overwhelming evidence pointing to the contrary. Despite fans having been constantly expecting this comic book character to show up in the MCU for the past two years, only to be disappointed every time, it’s just possible that their dark dreams are finally coming true. Meanwhile, She-Hulk‘s Tatiana Maslany outlines the much more expensive finale we didn’t get to see.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU continuity thrown into question thanks to that ‘She-Hulk’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ reference
After nine weeks She-Hulk has finally reached its end, but it wasn’t without plenty of reveals, twists, and throwbacks in its final episode. However, one throwback might have caused a continuity error. Before we get into this piece be warned that it will include mild spoilers for the She-Hulk...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Skaar, the MCU’s newest Hulk?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law certainly went out of its way to give the fans a treat, offering up so much to enjoy in its final half-hour episode. That includes delivering the cameo that comic book aficionados have been waiting on all season. Ever since Bruce Banner ventured off-world to return to Sakaar in the second episode, folks have been expecting some tease at a Planet Hulk/World War Hulk storyline to come.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ brought in a real attorney at law for courtroom accuracy
No one can nitpick realism out of something that doesn’t exist in the first place (although, the internet finds a way every other minute). But even sci-fi and fantasy can’t wholly escape the necessary pinch of realism that makes for good storytelling, and this was true of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest Marvel Studios project that just wrapped up its season finale earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com
In wake of the big revelation in ‘She-Hulk,’ here is everything you need to know about Sakaar
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has shocked fans in so many ways. But one of the big reveals was the return of Bruce Banner from space as he introduce his family to his son, Skaar. He also reveals where he went after the events of episode one – he had been on the junk planet Sakaar all this time and that’s why no one had been able to contact him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doom Patrol’ season 4: New and returning cast, plot, release, and more
Doom Patrol is hands down one of DC’s most outlandish creations and the superpowered weirdos are coming back for season four on HBO Max. The story follows a group of people who all experienced traumatic events that gave them superpowers and how they cope with their lives. It stars the lovable Brendan Fraser, who voices Cliff Steele/Robot Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane, and Joivan Wade as Cyborg. Riley Shanahan performs in-costume as Robot-Man and Mattew Zuk performs in-costume as Negative Man. They’re led by the brilliantly mad Niles Caulder played by Timothy Dalton, and they get into all kinds of bizarre trouble.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans can’t believe ‘She-Hulk’ just depicted Daredevil in a whole new light
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. In the original Netflix adaptation of Daredevil, we mostly see that crime-fighting lawyer in dark and gritty environments. Over on Disney Plus, the series finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law did more than just break the “familiar Marvel storyline”, it also showcased this blind superhero in a whole new light… literally. And fans are eating it up.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ finale namedrops a legendary Marvel property for the first time in the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reached its season finale today, and in doing so the Tatiana Maslany vehicle went all out in the meta-humor department. Jennifer Walters has been punching holes in the fourth wall the whole time, but this week the Jade Giantess crushed it into dust, leaving the entire fandom with their jaws on the floor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ director had no interest in ‘hypersexualized’ gun-toting comics accuracy
Werewolf by Night, the very first Marvel Studios Special Presentation (aka what used to be simply called a TV special), went and introduced three key players from the horror side of the MCU into the franchise for the first time. Apart from Gael Garcia Bernal’s eponymous lycanthrope, there was his swamp monster buddy Ted/Man-Thing, and monster hunter extraordinaire Elsa Bloodstone, as played by British actress Laura Donnelly.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s ‘The Sinner’ is back for season four with new cast members to join the team
Detective Harry Ambrose needed a break after what he went through during season three of The Sinner. He decides to take his girlfriend, Sonya Barzel, to Clark Harbor so that they can relax and enjoy some peace and quiet together, but fans of the show know that’s not how it’s going to go down. Anything Ambrose touches will eventually bring with it a deep investigation that turns up more questions as quickly as it answers them.
wegotthiscovered.com
One perfect ‘She-Hulk’ moment has Marvel fans convinced Tatiana Maslany deserves an Emmy
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now over, but before the next era of the never-ending MCU begins — which in this case is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — fans are taking the opportunity to throw some love on the superhero sitcom’s star, Tatiana Maslany. She-Hulk, sadly like pretty much every other female-fronted Marvel project, has seen its fair share of online backlash but now Shulkie stans are leveling the playing field by calling for Maslany to clear it up next awards season.
wegotthiscovered.com
Episodic horror enthusiasts rue the downfall of a once-mighty series
Once upon a time, before incoherent storylines and unnecessary cast additions, AMC’s The Walking Dead was considered to be a revolutionary change in the realm of modern television. Upon its initial network release back in 2010, the apocalyptic series was critically acclaimed by a slew of critics — and the show was even nominated for Best Television Series at the 68th Golden Globe Awards. But, somewhere along the way, its intrigue eventually began to wear off as the ratings tragically plunged.
Comments / 0