Grand Island, NE

McAloon returns home to Grand Island in role as city attorney

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Vacant for nearly four years, a key position at Grand Island City Hall is filled as a native Islander returns home to lead the city's legal team. Laura McAloon grew up not far from downtown but it didn’t look like it does now, filled with unique shops and restaurants.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
GIPS approves and adopts a seizure safe schools policy

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Student safety is a top priority as school districts across central Nebraska implement a Seizure Safety Policy. The bill, voted through the legislature and signed by Gov. Ricketts last year, requires all schools across the state to have a plan in place. In the latest...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Alma woman pleads guilty to federal charge of selling stolen firearm

An Alma woman facing a federal charge for selling two stolen firearms has pled guilty. According to federal court records, Erin Gehrig, 40, pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm. Court records say that on April 23, 2021, Gehrig’s uncle reported a burglary at his home in...
ALMA, NE
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island man charged after standoff, threatening woman and kids with weapons

A Grand Island man has been charged after a standoff as a result of threatening a woman and their two children with a sword and an axe. Patrick Davis, 36, is charged in Hall County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of child abuse.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
LGBTSA club to make mural for community

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Senior High LGBTSA Club has been granted $10,000 for a mural that encompasses the community. The mural will be an inclusive design that represents students across the state and city. The group wants to see rural communities show support in pride groups and attend more events to be involved and gain knowledge of the community.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Two Rivers Public Health: Healthcare quality

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department is talking quality ahead of National Healthcare Quality Week. Von Lutz, TRPHD Clinical Services supervisor, said quality of care is the degree to which health services for individuals and populations increase the likelihood of desired health outcomes and are consistent with evidence-based professional knowledge.
KEARNEY, NE
UNK hosts candidates ahead of Election Day to speak on their platforms

KEARNEY, Neb — It’s called the UNK American Democracy Project where candidates from a number of difference races spoke to students and explain why their running in this year’s election. From the Board of Regents to the State Board of Education, candidates came to Kearney to talk...
KEARNEY, NE
GIPS Academy of Medical Sciences partners with CHI Health

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools and CHI Health St Francis have partnered up for the Academy of Medical Sciences. The educational facility remains at Grand lsland Senior High, but GIPS says when more donations come in, the academy will be eager to construct its new state-of-the-art facility. Currently, 391 students are enrolled this year and had over 400 graduates the last 3 years.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Imagination Bacon sizzles for books

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The United Way is hosting another Imagination Bacon event this year. The event features beer and wine samples, but the main attraction is the bacon inspired appetizers. A silent auction will also take place and all of the proceeds of the event go toward Imagination Library to help children build a library of their own.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
KEARNEY, NE

