Aspen Times
Ryan: Let’s stay classy, Aspen
Even though we left Pitkin County a few years ago, I remember the high-intelligence level that exudes from that community. I have a feeling people are smarter than they are given credit for and will rise above the angry mudslinging that has become mainstream in politics since our previous president made it OK to do so.
Aspen Times
High Points: A most beautiful week
I first moved here in 1993. Seems to some like a long time ago. To others (this means you, Tony Vagneur), I’m still a newcomer. But, I have spent somewhere around 1,400 weeks in the Roaring Fork Valley. And, as far as I can remember, I have never seen a week as beautiful as the one that has just passed us by. As you surely know, the fall colors have been truly amazing.
Aspen Times
Grauer: Should disavow friend
In what county seat besides Aspen would the sheriff take a share in disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong’s vodka company and say that no conflict exists?. Probably the same town where institutions, including the Sheriff’s Office, the local press and an educational foundation continue to validate Armstrong, who defiantly vows that he would lie, cheat and dope again. (Oct. 7 https://www.aspentimes.com/opinion/grauer-one-more-beat-of-the-drum/)
Aspen Times
Immerso: A lovely fundraiser
The Creekside Concert that took place recently at the Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing brought a lovely turnout from neighbors and others from the Roaring Fork Valley. The weather was predicted to be rainy all day, which never happened, and the sun actually shone by the...
Aspen Times
Veazy III: A foul stench on civility
Tsk, task. Aspenite Mick Ireland’s vulgarity toward Hon. Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo at the Aspen downtown Farmers Market was definitely more than a faux pas. It’s so far from decent protocol, even if he was scared of the Hon. DiSalvo during their tense conversation. Those who were...
Aspen Times
Bradford: Fake news infuriating
After living in Aspen for 50 years, I moved downvalley a couple of years ago. I’ve been watching, with a mix of sadness and horror, this year’s race for sheriff unfold. The amount of fake news being spread about Sheriff Joe DiSalvo is infuriating. Some of the rumors...
Aspen Times
Stranahan: Gets the job done well
Bob Braudis was still sheriff of Pitkin County when George and I moved from Woody Creek to Carbondale 14 years ago. We never had the opportunity to cast our votes for Joe DiSalvo for sheriff, but we proudly would have. He has been a long-trusted friend and advocate for common...
Aspen Times
Fry: IRS should scrutinize church
Cornerstone, Tarr and his extreme, right-wing church should be closely looked at by the IRS. Allowing and entertaining an insurrectionist, Boebert, to spout her lies is reprehensible. Separation of church and state. Ken Fry. Glenwood Springs.
Aspen Times
Nelson: All about respect
As a former Pitkin County jail deputy, I worked with Jail Administrator Don Bird. He modeled to both deputies and to inmates an attitude of respect, dignity, fairness and compassion. If I was having an off-day, Don would sit down with me and kindly offer another perspective on things. Not...
Aspen Times
Krizmanich: Doesn’t get the culture
Without question, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is way too much into guns to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Her gun show may be considered cute by some people until a wacko with an automatic opens up at a school or Walmart. I’ve run into a couple of very aggressive,...
Aspen Times
