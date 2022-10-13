I first moved here in 1993. Seems to some like a long time ago. To others (this means you, Tony Vagneur), I’m still a newcomer. But, I have spent somewhere around 1,400 weeks in the Roaring Fork Valley. And, as far as I can remember, I have never seen a week as beautiful as the one that has just passed us by. As you surely know, the fall colors have been truly amazing.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO