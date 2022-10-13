Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
100mph chase in Altoona leads to jail for local man, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase. According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also […]
Man who sold illegal drugs at a State College student apartment complex sentenced to jail
The 21-year-old was arrested in March after a monthslong borough police investigation.
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Woman leads foot chase at work site after Altoona Walmart theft, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett woman is behind bars after police say they were called to Walmart for retail theft and had to chase her through a construction area in the same shopping plaza. According to Allegheny Township police, they were called to Walmart on Plank Road for a report of retail theft involving […]
Three vehicle crash snarls traffic in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A three vehicle crash tied up a major intersection in Montoursville Friday afternoon. Eyewitnesses say the white Jeep ran the light, clipped the bus and hit the black Nissan, and then rolled. There appear to be no major injuries. Emergency crews are on scene working to clear up the scene.
Old Pa. prison, hospital turns into scare site as ‘Imaginarium Sanitarium’
CRESSON, Pa. — Alexa Bent, a Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School student, looked around at the high walls eerily covered in barbed wire as she waited to enter the old Cresson Sanitorium on Friday evening. The barbed wire wasn’t even part of the “Imaginarium Sanitarium” haunt, but rather the...
Paving to cause detour, lane closure for section of Route 550 in Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A one-way detour and lane closure will soon be in place for a section of Route 550 in Bellefonte for paving work. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers of the changes ahead of the work scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 17. Centre County PennDOT maintenance crews […]
Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested
In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
Two charged with stealing SUV in Windber, switching license plates in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges in Cambria County after allegedly stealing a car in Windber and switching license plates with another car in Johnstown. Richland Township police were sent to Gap Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a suspicious white SUV in the area. Officers found a white Kia Sorento […]
Pennsylvania State Police still investigating disappearance of Perry County man
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police are trying to bring renewed awareness to the disappearance of Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township in Perry County. Seidel is an avid hiker and bicyclist...
Intoxicated man pulls knife on friend during argument
Montgomery, Pa. — A man in Clinton Township who was intoxicated allegedly pulled a knife on his friend during an argument and then fled the scene. State police at Montoursville say Leonidez Garcia Ponce, 41, of Muncy, was at a home on Bishop Lane early the morning of Oct. 7 when he got into an argument with a friend and pulled the knife. The accuser contacted police, but Garcia Ponce fled the scene in his red pickup truck before they arrived. ...
Car Runs Into Brockway Drug
A vehicle drove into the rear wall of a pharmacy on Main Street in Brockway. According to Penn Highlands Healthcare who owns Brockway Drug no employees or customers were injured and the driver was evaluated at the scene. Despite the structural damage, Penn Highlands said the pharmacy would remain open...
Police: Motorcyclist leads troopers on chase in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he led troopers on a chase while on a motorcycle in Clearfield County, according to police. Michael Cole, 38, was spotted by troopers after he already managed to get away from them earlier on Tuesday in Bradford Township while driving his black 2008 Yamaha without […]
Knife and taser threats triggers call to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly used a steak knife and taser to threaten his husband. The accuser called police and told them he was afraid for his life after Seth Taber threatened him with a pair of weapons, charges state. Taber allegedly pointed the knife and sparked the taser at the man as the two argued over alcohol consumption on the night of Oct. 7. ...
State College
Lane Switch Planned for Pike Street Construction in Lemont
Construction on Pike Street in Lemont is expected to switch to the opposite lane next week as work continues for phase 2 of the traffic calming and accessibility project in the village. The switch to work on the southwest-bound lane is expected to take place on Tuesday, according to a...
2 windmill superloads going through Clearfield County, drivers expect delays
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT again announced there will be more windmill superloads making their way through Clearfield County Thursday, causing lengthy delays for drivers. On Oct. 13, a tower section will depart from Falls Creek at 9 a.m., according to a news release. PennDOT expects it to pass through Clearfield around 10 a.m. […]
7-ton wood splitter went missing from Clearfield County camp
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a case where a wood splitter was stolen from a camp located along SR 36. A Brave 7-ton wood splitter was taken from a camp located at the 6800 block of Colonel Drake Highway in Bell Township. The owner told state police that the theft had […]
Ex-employee makes over 20 threatening calls to Centre County Advance Auto Parts store, police say
Editor’s note: In the original release, police reported that the calls were being made to Advance Auto Zone. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Centre County auto store employee who police said made numerous threats with a spoof phone number to the store and workers is behind bars. Leslie Scott, 40, of Bellefonte made more […]
Woman strangled, infant injured during altercation lead to arrest of Boalsburg man, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An altercation where a woman was strangled and an infant was injured has led to the arrest of a Boalsburg man, according to the charges filed. Nathan Walk, 29, choked a woman to the point that she passed out while the two were in a home on the 700 block of […]
Breezewood Hardee’s deemed total loss by fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews spent hours fighting a commercial building fire at the Hardee’s in Breezewood that left the restaurant destroyed. Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company Chief, Toby Colledge, said a broiler caught fire and threw flames into the ventilation. The building has been deemed a total loss. Crews were on scene for about […]
