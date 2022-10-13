Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle. James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to police, and has not returned. APD and the Bell...
Drunk woman causes vehicle crash, injuries; drunk man urinates in restaurant parking lot: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Ohio 237. An intoxicated Grafton woman, 52, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 after she caused a vehicle crash on 237 at Sheldon Road. The woman was driving southbound on 237 when her Jeep Patriot rear-ended a...
Shots fired in parking lot at Pine Ridge Apartments in Willoughby Hills during 'isolated incident'
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired into a vehicle during a domestic dispute in Willoughby Hills at the Pine Ridge Apartments. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Woman arrested at gunpoint in stolen pickup truck: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Receiving stolen property. The North Olmsted Police Department at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 6 learned from automated license plate reading cameras that a vehicle that had been reported as stolen was entering their city on Barton Road from Westlake. Officers caught up to the red...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver says squirrel contributed to rollover crash: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Rollover crash: King James Parkway. Officers at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 responded to a call that a vehicle was flipped over on King James Parkway. When officers arrived, the driver of the overturned Acura was out of the car. The Acura had struck a parked landscaping vehicle. The driver said that he swerved to avoid striking a squirrel, which caused the collision.
911 Call: Good Samaritans help woman in hit-and-run on interstate
Euclid police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver who it appears hit a woman on a local interstate and kept going.
Akron Police find 73-year-old man
Akron Police found a missing 73-year-old man safe in Hinckley, Ohio, just after 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to Lieutenant Michael A. Miller.
Officer arrests DoorDash driver, delivers food
A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lots of drunk drivers on the roads: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 3:17 a.m. Oct. 8, an officer on patrol saw a car traveling west on Lorain Road with no headlights. The driver was stopped near West 217th Street. Signs of alcohol intoxication were observed as police talked with the driver. After performing field sobriety tests, the 22-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested.
Thief no longer welcome at Giant Eagle: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 1:10 p.m. Sept. 27, a theft was reported at Giant Eagle. The man had been suspected of theft in the past. He was cited for theft this time and advised that he’s no longer welcome at the store. Warrant: Hilliard Boulevard. At 1:45 p.m. Oct. 1, an officer...
Elyria man arrested after fatally stabbing roommate's dog
ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing his roommate's dog. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to 247 16th Street on Monday, Oct. 10 for an animal complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant told officers that a roommate who was later identified as 24-year-old Andre Williams, had attacked their dog after Williams learned that the dog may have bit his son.
Paw-sitive outcome for lost dog: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dine-and-dash suspect starts fight with server: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 9, police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Road, on a report from management that a man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, had left the eatery without fully paying their bill. At the scene, police learned that the couple had...
‘Quick change’ con artists take Ohio clerk for thousands, police say
Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel told FOX 8, "they practice their trade a lot, and they're good at it. It's not only a psychological game, it's physical game as well."
Watch: Police pull deer from Medina swimming pool
Officers in Medina helped a deer that had fallen into a swimming pool.
cleveland19.com
Willoughby Hills police: Man arrested after shooting at car with 4-year-old inside
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in custody after shooting at a car with a 4-year-old girl inside of it near a Willoughby Hills apartment building on Saturday, according to Chief Matthew Naegele of the Willoughby Hills Police Department. The shooting happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Oct....
Resident leaves keys in car, believing thieves don’t enter city: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 went to a location where a car was reported stolen. The owner was not there, but the officer spoke to his brother. The brother said he had a few tools that were inside the car when it was stolen. He also said he was the primary driver of the car. It is in his brother’s name due to his own driver’s license being suspended.
Richmond Heights police using tech, a new law to catch criminals
Richmond Heights police say they are using technology and a new law to help keep residents safe.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
Man sentenced to life in Slavic Village killings
A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village in 2019.
Comments / 1