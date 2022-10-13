I write in response to Arthur Augustyn’s op-ed (“Stamford is a cultural hellhole”). He makes a number of points — but a great deal of them miss the mark. Venting frustrations regarding the recent debate over the Glenbrook Community Center, the piece commits an unfortunate error in blaming the culture of Stamford for the outcome — taking the easy way out by laying the fault at the feet of the people of Stamford. I take a more optimistic view. It would seem to me that we are seeing the first stages of an effective government creating a plan, and a proud, engaged citizenry responding to that plan.

