NewsTimes
Masuk beats Bunnell on freshman Jackson Zylick's field goal as time expires
MONROE — The scoreboard had finally been updated from a tie game to a 31-28 Masuk win, and the freshman who had broken that tie Friday night stood in front of it with the game ball tucked into his helmet. And his football big brothers were there for it.
JK’s In Danbury Changes To Grandpa’s – Famous ‘Hot Weiners’ Will Remain
One of the things I have always heard and said myself is, "the one constant in life, is change", and that is exactly what is happening to the name of one of Danbury's longest-running institutions. We all know it as JK's Family Restaurant "Featuring Original Texas Hot Weiners", but after...
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
darientimes.com
Opinion: I take a more optimistic view of Stamford
I write in response to Arthur Augustyn’s op-ed (“Stamford is a cultural hellhole”). He makes a number of points — but a great deal of them miss the mark. Venting frustrations regarding the recent debate over the Glenbrook Community Center, the piece commits an unfortunate error in blaming the culture of Stamford for the outcome — taking the easy way out by laying the fault at the feet of the people of Stamford. I take a more optimistic view. It would seem to me that we are seeing the first stages of an effective government creating a plan, and a proud, engaged citizenry responding to that plan.
NewsTimes
'Bat Out of Hell' composer Jim Steinman’s Ridgefield home listed for $5.5M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jim Steinman was the mind behind songs like rock legend Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell,” Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” While his music had a far reach over the years, the composer used to live in Connecticut — and now his former home is on the market.
darientimes.com
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
connecticuthistory.org
The Merger That Was Not Meant To Be: Yale University and Vassar College
Today, students of all genders seem ubiquitous at Yale University. While Yale’s undergraduate school did not actually enroll women until 1969, few may know that it was a failed merger with Vassar College (a women’s college in Poughkeepsie, New York) that helped give Yale the final push into coeducation.
Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries
CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford
Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Rocks In The Road
2022-10-15@1055am–#Norwalk CT– Multiple reports of a resident putting rocks in the road on Silvermine Avenue near Silver Ledge Road. Possibly two cars with flat tires according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen,...
yonkerstimes.com
Cop Shot in Bristol, Ct. False Alarm-Trap from Westchester
Alec Lurato, 2014 Graduate of Yorktown High School. All of us in Westchester are praying for Police Officer Alec Lurato, a member of the Bristol, Connecticut police department who was caught in a shootout that killed two officials and injured Lurato. Lurato, 26, is a 2014 gradutated from Yorktown High...
Eyewitness News
Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road
NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
laconiadailysun.com
Shonda Rhimes 'buys an 11-bedroom mansion in Connecticut'
Shonda Rhimes has spent $15.17 million on a sprawling mansion in Westport, Connecticut. The 52-year-old TV screenwriter has bought the spectacular, 11-bedroom property from the founders of the Melissa and Doug toy company, Doug and Melissa Bernstein.
120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.
Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
Close Call: Annabelle is NOT Being Stored in a Roadside Box in New Milford
For a second, I actually thought Annabelle was being stored in a roadside box in New Milford. I was on the way back from my doctor's appointment in New Milford on Tuesday (10/11/22) when I passed the infamous annual Halloween display on Grove Street. I pulled into Addis Park and decided to walk over, get a close look and snap some photos.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Downed Tree Blocks Road
2022-10-13@10:00pm–#Shelton CT — A downed tree blocks the road at Booth Hill and Hurd Road taking wires with it. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church
2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
Lane To Close On Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison, Scarsdale
Motorists are being warned of an upcoming lane closure on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County. On Monday, Oct. 17, one lane will be closed along the southbound side between Exit 14 (Route 127) in Harrison and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale, Department of Transportation officials said. The...
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
Billionaire Invests Big Money Into New Milford Sand Castle Business
On Sunday, October 2nd, Ethan Carey published an article called: "A Majestic Sand Castle Appears on the Shores of New Milford's Lynn Deming Park." In the article, he explains that the Sand Castle (pictured below) was created by a local business called Create-A-Castle, owned and operated by Kevin and Laurie Lane.
