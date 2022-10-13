Read full article on original website
Texas woman who failed to leave U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 found guilty
WASHINGTON - A Texas woman and North Carolina man were found guilty for resisting efforts by law enforcement officers to clear the U.S. Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to the Department of Justice, Kristina Malimon, 30, of Carrollton, Texas, and Earl Glosser, 42, of Matthews,...
Highland Park ISD superintendent latest to retire as a number of North Texas school leaders call it quits
HIGHLAND PARK, Texas - Highland Park ISD superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg will step down from his role at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Trigg, who has served as Highland Park's superintendent for more than 7 years, made the announcement during the district's school board meeting on Tuesday. The...
Dog of the Day: Girl Girl
A big sweet 6-year-old dog is looking for a new home. Girl Girl is this week's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
