Elkridge, MD

Silver Alert issued for missing elderly woman in Elkridge

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled has Agnes Irene Kress has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Howard County police need the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman from Elkridge.

They've issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Agnes Irene Kress. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at her residence in the 5900 block of Setter Drive.

She left at that time in her vehicle, a 2006 burgundy Kia Sorento with tags MD/753M486, without her cell phone or driver's license.

A family member reported her missing to police around 7 p.m., when she didn't come home.

Police are concerned for her well-being because she has age-related health and memory issues.

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-7, 210 pounds, with light blonde hair.

Anyone who sees her or her vehicle should call 911.

