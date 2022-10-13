Read full article on original website
Related
NE Ohio woman turns heads with unusual pets
Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she's out and about. It's hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man says he is living next to a jungle, begging the city to help him clean up the mess
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past 2 years, Charles Patton has watched his next-door neighbor’s yard turn into a jungle. The grass has turned into weeds that haven’t been cut some standing almost 5 feet tall. Mattresses and tires are scattered in the backyard, creating the perfect...
Watch: Police pull deer from Medina swimming pool
Officers in Medina helped a deer that had fallen into a swimming pool.
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adorable goat in onesie needs a home
After battling a parasitic infection and getting the all clear, a local goat is ready for a family to call her own.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kristi & family get training tips for ‘Rocky’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kristi Capel recently added a new member to the family named “Rocky” and while life with the puppy is going well, Kristi and her husband Hal are hungry for some helpful training tips. Jennifer Topalian is the owner of ‘The Grateful Dog‘ and she spent some time with the family to offer advice on potty training, nipping, discipline and more. To learn more about The Grateful Dog click here.
Shots fired in parking lot at Pine Ridge Apartments in Willoughby Hills during 'isolated incident'
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired into a vehicle during a domestic dispute in Willoughby Hills at the Pine Ridge Apartments. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Don't kiss the babies! Local mom shares her baby's scare with RSV
Health officials are warning parents that the respiratory virus known as RSV seems to be spreading at a faster and earlier rate this year. It affects people of all ages but can be deadly to babies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drunk woman causes vehicle crash, injuries; drunk man urinates in restaurant parking lot: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Ohio 237. An intoxicated Grafton woman, 52, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 after she caused a vehicle crash on 237 at Sheldon Road. The woman was driving southbound on 237 when her Jeep Patriot rear-ended a...
Resident leaves keys in car, believing thieves don’t enter city: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 went to a location where a car was reported stolen. The owner was not there, but the officer spoke to his brother. The brother said he had a few tools that were inside the car when it was stolen. He also said he was the primary driver of the car. It is in his brother’s name due to his own driver’s license being suspended.
daltonkidronnews.com
Multiple departments respond to ceiling fire at Shady Lawn
DALTON. Multiple departments responded to a call Friday night about a possible structure fire at Shady Lawn nursing home. East Wayne Fire district, Orrville, Paint Township Mt. Eaton and others responded to the call. A faulty bathroom lamp/heater was found to be the issue, according to a post on EWFD’s Facebook page.
Driver says squirrel contributed to rollover crash: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Rollover crash: King James Parkway. Officers at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 responded to a call that a vehicle was flipped over on King James Parkway. When officers arrived, the driver of the overturned Acura was out of the car. The Acura had struck a parked landscaping vehicle. The driver said that he swerved to avoid striking a squirrel, which caused the collision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Armond Johnson gets 4 consecutive life sentences for July 2019 Slavic Village murders, including deaths of 2 children
CLEVELAND — On Friday, Armond Johnson was given four consecutive sentences of life without parole for killing four people in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood in 2019 – including two children. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick handed down the sentence to Johnson just two weeks after...
Lots of drunk drivers on the roads: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 3:17 a.m. Oct. 8, an officer on patrol saw a car traveling west on Lorain Road with no headlights. The driver was stopped near West 217th Street. Signs of alcohol intoxication were observed as police talked with the driver. After performing field sobriety tests, the 22-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested.
Summit County police searching for 'vicious dog' that ran away after being shot by officers
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The Springfield Township Police Department is searching for an injured dog that ran away after officers shot it. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Early Thursday morning, officers responded to a...
Officer arrests DoorDash driver, delivers food
A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
Man tells Youngstown police he took two busses to hospital after he was shot
Reports said a 32-year-old man told police Wednesday that he took two busses to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot while walking on a South Side street.
Local funeral home transformed into haunted house
For this October, Erik Engartner turned the funeral home into a haunted house called "Nine Lives at the Wickyards."
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 1