Geauga County, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kristi & family get training tips for ‘Rocky’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kristi Capel recently added a new member to the family named “Rocky” and while life with the puppy is going well, Kristi and her husband Hal are hungry for some helpful training tips. Jennifer Topalian is the owner of ‘The Grateful Dog‘ and she spent some time with the family to offer advice on potty training, nipping, discipline and more. To learn more about The Grateful Dog click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Resident leaves keys in car, believing thieves don’t enter city: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 went to a location where a car was reported stolen. The owner was not there, but the officer spoke to his brother. The brother said he had a few tools that were inside the car when it was stolen. He also said he was the primary driver of the car. It is in his brother’s name due to his own driver’s license being suspended.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Multiple departments respond to ceiling fire at Shady Lawn

DALTON. Multiple departments responded to a call Friday night about a possible structure fire at Shady Lawn nursing home. East Wayne Fire district, Orrville, Paint Township Mt. Eaton and others responded to the call. A faulty bathroom lamp/heater was found to be the issue, according to a post on EWFD’s Facebook page.
DALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver says squirrel contributed to rollover crash: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Rollover crash: King James Parkway. Officers at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 responded to a call that a vehicle was flipped over on King James Parkway. When officers arrived, the driver of the overturned Acura was out of the car. The Acura had struck a parked landscaping vehicle. The driver said that he swerved to avoid striking a squirrel, which caused the collision.
WESTLAKE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Officer arrests DoorDash driver, delivers food

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
STREETSBORO, OH
