High levels of radioactive lead found at Jana Elementary School | 'This has been here since the 1940s'
FLORISSANT, Mo. — After nearly a century of waiting, an independent study found Jana Elementary School is contaminated with high levels of radioactive lead. The study said, "The test results indicate high levels of radioactive lead, Pb 210 found in the following areas:. Inside the Jana Elementary school building...
Fate of Agape Boarding School on hold as hearings delayed
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri's effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had...
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Missouri state employee accused of stealing public money for friends and relatives
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri state employee has been charged with three federal felony charges after being accused of sending unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. Vicky Hefner, of Jefferson County, began working with Missouri's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations in 2009. She worked in the...
St. Louis-area police say Missouri’s juvenile crime point system needs update
Missouri juvenile courts use a point system to determine whether a juvenile gets locked up for a crime. Many felony crimes do not reach that level.
ACT test scores hit 30-year low in US; Missouri, Illinois above average
Scores on the ACT college admissions tests hit their lowest point in more than 30 years, according to a public report released Wednesday.
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
Route 364 ramp in St. Charles County reopening Friday
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation crews will reopen the westbound Route 364 exit ramp to eastbound Route 94 starting Friday, Oct. 14. The ramp, located in St. Charles County, is set to reopen after the morning rush on Friday, weather permitting. The ramp has...
O'Fallon council asked to consider viability of proposed car wash on Hwy. K
Bax Engineering, of St. Charles, has applied on behalf of Tifton Car Wash LLC, of Tifton, Georgia, for voluntary annexation and rezoning of 5.946 acres located at 3435 Hwy. K. The intent is to build and operate Scrubbles Express Wash Highway K, LLC on a portion of the property. The...
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
Steve Ehlmann on The Record
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann authored an op-ed calling for state lawmakers to rein in the City of St. Louis and reshape its governmental powers because "crime in the city hampers growth in the region." Ehlmann's proposal, published in the St. Louis Business Journal,...
Missouri Unemployment Worker Gave Free Money to Friends, Feds Say
A federal indictment says Vicky Hefner sent benefits to her friends and family
FBI issues warning to rideshare drivers about carjacking trend in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The FBI is warning drivers for apps like Uber and Lyft to take extra precautions after seven carjacking incidents in East St. Louis since June. According to the FBI, people are using fake profiles to hide their identity when requesting pick-ups. When the driver...
Wienermobile headed to St. Louis October 13 to 16
ST. LOUIS — If you or the kids wish you were an Oscar Mayer wiener, you can meet your hero in St. Louis this weekend. The Wienermobile will make stops in the Metro East, St. Louis County and St. Charles between October 13 and 16, 2022. If you relish...
Lawsuit challenging Missouri voter ID law dismissed by judge
ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, a Missouri judge dismissed the lawsuit attempting to fight the Voter ID law which means you'll still have to present a valid photo ID or vote provisionally on Nov. 8. The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition said Thursday's ruling by a Cole County judge to...
Missouri sees 50% bump in calls after the launch of 988 suicide prevention number
ST. LOUIS — Monday is World Mental Health Day: a day dedicated to education, awareness and advocacy. Just this summer, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched 988 for people in need of help. The three-digit code was activated in mid-July and it's only gotten busier. In the state of...
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
