Greensboro, NC

Shannon Donnell
5d ago

When and where was this information brought to the public because I would have loved the opportunity to even check into it. It seems like a lot of information like this is more so spread by word of mouth, including by family and friends of those who are involved with the project. Just my opinion!

Don Ames
6d ago

Proposals from city council are reactive and not proactive.Much time and money is being spent I believe unwisely with reactive measures like pallet shelters and hotels and safe parking lots all of which are temporary and substandard. We need a proactive approach to this issue to reduce the number of people on the verge of homelessness.

Gabe
5d ago

Why can't the city or county buy up some of the vacant business locations and convert them to mini apartments. The vacant buildings are an eyesore and could be used for better living space.

FOX8 News

Residents concerned as trash piles up at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Trash troubles at a Greensboro apartment complex have persisted for weeks. It’s a complaint people share with us more often these days. A FOX8 viewer emailed us about garbage overflowing the dumpster at Foxfire Village off West Vandalia Road. People who live there said the problem stinks. “I have seen the trash […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Human remains found on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office were called to help search a home where they found human remains in a North Carolina home. The NCSBI called upon deputies to execute a search warrant at the 1700 block of Ashbury Road in Westfield. While searching the home, human remains were found on the property.
WESTFIELD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed on Holt Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers said 34-year-old Anthony Cooper Jr. died after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to police. Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. Cooper...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

30th Food 2 Families drive success!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!. This year marked the 30th anniversary of WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families program, and once again, the community did not disappoint. WFMY News 2 partnered with Well-Spring Retirement Community and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to host...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Price Of Old Monticello Community Center Property Keeps Climbing

Not long ago, Guilford County officials were very close to quietly selling the old Monticello Community Center property for 100 grand. However, the county commissioners told staff at a meeting that they didn’t think word of the sale had been presented to the public widely enough. The county is...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Retired pilot in Greensboro training next generation to fly

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Retired pilot and certified flight instructor Robert Vinroot is helping people gain flight experience through virtual reality. Vinroot, who has been flying for the past six decades, has been training new and current pilots to gain flight hours right from inside his home in Greensboro for the past five years. “It’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Worth the drive: Crazy Mexico restaurant

While listing dinner options, one of the first places mentioned was Crazy Mexico, a restaurant serving authentic Mexican food that we absolutely love! I've shared it on my blog but never here on WRAL. This is one Alamance County restaurant you should know about.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Women's Only 5K in Greensboro has a new date

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Event organizers announced a new date for the Women's Only 5K Walk & Run in Greensboro. The annual 5K that supports breast cancer awareness is now set for Sunday, Nov. 6. It's at the new Cone Health MedCenter for Women located at 930 Third Street in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Human remains found in yard on Asbury Road in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home in Stokes County, according to Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes County deputies were called in to help North Carolina SBI search a home on the 1700 block of Asbury Road, near the intersection with […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

