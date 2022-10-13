When and where was this information brought to the public because I would have loved the opportunity to even check into it. It seems like a lot of information like this is more so spread by word of mouth, including by family and friends of those who are involved with the project. Just my opinion!
Proposals from city council are reactive and not proactive.Much time and money is being spent I believe unwisely with reactive measures like pallet shelters and hotels and safe parking lots all of which are temporary and substandard. We need a proactive approach to this issue to reduce the number of people on the verge of homelessness.
Why can't the city or county buy up some of the vacant business locations and convert them to mini apartments. The vacant buildings are an eyesore and could be used for better living space.
