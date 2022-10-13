A Scranton man was recently sentenced to prison for a May incident in Jefferson. According to court documents, 21-year-old Nicholas Weber pled guilty to two Class D Felonies for eluding while intoxicated and his third or subsequent offense for possession of marjiuana and a serious misdemeanor for OWI. Weber was sentenced to five years in prison for each of the felony convictions and one year in the Greene County Jail for the misdemeanor. Each sentence was to run concurrently and District Court Judge Joseph McCarville additionally revoked Weber’s probation from several previous, unrelated cases and imposed prison sentences of two five years, one four year, one year in jail and 180 days in jail, all to run consecutively.

