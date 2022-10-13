Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
High school football roundup: Allen scores five TDs in Bulldogs' 56-14 win over Raiders
West Albany High running back Marcus Allen scored five touchdowns on Friday night as the Bulldogs rolled to a 56-14 home victory over Crescent Valley. Allen ran for 138 yards on 18 carries. Tyler Hart-McNally led the Bulldogs with 174 yards rushing on 13 attempts with one touchdown. West Albany...
Lebanon-Express
High school football: Lebanon High falls 42-8 to Central
LEBANON — Lebanon High gave up touchdowns on all five Central drives in the first half on Friday night as the Panthers took a 35-0 lead at halftime. Central went on to win the Mid-Willamette Conference football matchup 42-8. The Warriors moved the ball well at times, but drives repeatedly stalled due to penalties. Lebanon was flagged 12 times for 109 yards in the decisive first half.
Lebanon-Express
High school football: Resilient RedHawks complete comeback at No. 6 Dallas
DALLAS — A back-and-forth second half with plenty of twists and turns ended with South Albany taking a big step toward the postseason. Logan Johnson’s 6-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left put the RedHawks ahead for good Friday night, and the defense got one last stop before the offense ran out the clock for a 29-26 win against sixth-ranked Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference football game.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Beavers grind out 24-10 win over Washington State
The Oregon State football team emphatically snapped its eight-game losing streak against Washington State with a 24-10 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night at Reser Stadium. With the win, Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) is one victory away from clinching bowl eligibility for a second consecutive season. The...
South Eugene forfeits Week 7 game against Thurston: ‘It’s the right thing to do’
By René Ferrán | Photo by Ken Waz South Eugene has forfeited its Midwestern League football game Friday night with Thurston because of attrition in the program, which returned to the field this season after a two-year hiatus. South Eugene coach Chad Kessler called it the hardest ...
Power-5 WR commit locks in visit to Oregon
Oregon's coaching staff recently issued a scholarship offer to three-star wide receiver and Wisconsin commit Trech Kekahuna. The Ducks are now preparing for a visit by.
What They're Saying: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to Corvallis for its annual Homecoming game on Saturday when it...
Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks coaching staff hitting recruiting trail during bye week
The Oregon Ducks’ mid-season bye week is a chance for self-improvement on the field and also a weekend for the coaching staff to hit the recruiting trail in full force. Dan Lanning and his staff, who were able to fit some recruiting visits in last week during their trip to Arizona, will be traveling this weekend as they continue to assemble their 2023 recruiting class — currently ranked No. 13 in the 247Sports Composite — and lay the ground work for 2024 and 2025.
Lebanon-Express
Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 14)
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts. Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to...
Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks 5-star QB pledge, shines in front of Dan Lanning, Kenny Dillingham: Video
The Oregon Ducks feel they have secured themselves a program-altering talent in Martin Luther King High School quarterback Dante Moore. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal-caller is a five-star prospect and Sports Illustrated considers him the nation's No. 1 recruit. On Friday night, Moore showed ...
hh-today.com
Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly
The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
idesignarch.com
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
nbc16.com
Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down
After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam
A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer. The post Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Corvallis woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Hwy 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A young woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 20 on Thursday night, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow, of Corvallis, was standing or walking in the eastbound lane when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Sequoia.
kezi.com
Pedestrian dead after crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV near Independence Highway, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies said that at about 10:15 p.m. on October 13, they were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. They said that when they arrived, Taylor Marie Harlow, 23, of Corvallis, was pronounced deceased at the scene. BCSO officials said their investigation found that Harlow was standing or walking in the lane of travel on Highway 20 when she was hit by an eastbound Toyota Sequoia.
hereisoregon.com
Street vendor ‘Frog’ and his joke books have become a University of Oregon institution
David “Frog” Miller has sold his small, photocopied books of groan-worthy jokes and cartoons from his chair just outside the University of Oregon Bookstore in Eugene to students, faculty and staff for the past 36 years. “What has orange fuzzy feet, a painted face and lives in a...
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
