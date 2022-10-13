ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

High school football: Lebanon High falls 42-8 to Central

LEBANON — Lebanon High gave up touchdowns on all five Central drives in the first half on Friday night as the Panthers took a 35-0 lead at halftime. Central went on to win the Mid-Willamette Conference football matchup 42-8. The Warriors moved the ball well at times, but drives repeatedly stalled due to penalties. Lebanon was flagged 12 times for 109 yards in the decisive first half.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football: Resilient RedHawks complete comeback at No. 6 Dallas

DALLAS — A back-and-forth second half with plenty of twists and turns ended with South Albany taking a big step toward the postseason. Logan Johnson’s 6-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left put the RedHawks ahead for good Friday night, and the defense got one last stop before the offense ran out the clock for a 29-26 win against sixth-ranked Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference football game.
DALLAS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Beavers grind out 24-10 win over Washington State

The Oregon State football team emphatically snapped its eight-game losing streak against Washington State with a 24-10 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night at Reser Stadium. With the win, Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) is one victory away from clinching bowl eligibility for a second consecutive season. The...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks coaching staff hitting recruiting trail during bye week

The Oregon Ducks’ mid-season bye week is a chance for self-improvement on the field and also a weekend for the coaching staff to hit the recruiting trail in full force. Dan Lanning and his staff, who were able to fit some recruiting visits in last week during their trip to Arizona, will be traveling this weekend as they continue to assemble their 2023 recruiting class — currently ranked No. 13 in the 247Sports Composite — and lay the ground work for 2024 and 2025.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 14)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts. Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to...
CORVALLIS, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly

The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
idesignarch.com

800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon

Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down

After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Corvallis woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Hwy 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A young woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 20 on Thursday night, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow, of Corvallis, was standing or walking in the eastbound lane when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Sequoia.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Pedestrian dead after crash on Highway 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV near Independence Highway, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies said that at about 10:15 p.m. on October 13, they were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. They said that when they arrived, Taylor Marie Harlow, 23, of Corvallis, was pronounced deceased at the scene. BCSO officials said their investigation found that Harlow was standing or walking in the lane of travel on Highway 20 when she was hit by an eastbound Toyota Sequoia.
CORVALLIS, OR

