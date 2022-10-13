The Salem Wildcats will host Freeburg for homecoming tonight as they Cats will be giving their fans something to cheer about after falling last week on the road at Columbia. Salem is 1-6 on the season trying to salvage the final 2 games with big nights. After homecoming this week, the Cats will honor their seniors hosting Charleston to finish up the year. Game time at 7pm on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.

CAHOKIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO