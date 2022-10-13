ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

247Sports

College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown

The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
southernillinoisnow.com

Final Week In Cahokia, 3 Teams Still With Shot Of Championship

The Salem Wildcats will host Freeburg for homecoming tonight as they Cats will be giving their fans something to cheer about after falling last week on the road at Columbia. Salem is 1-6 on the season trying to salvage the final 2 games with big nights. After homecoming this week, the Cats will honor their seniors hosting Charleston to finish up the year. Game time at 7pm on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
KSDK

The 2022 Glennon Card is underway!

ST. LOUIS — Friday kicked off Glennon Card shopping this year and with more than 320 businesses in the St. Louis region, you're sure to find somewhere to shop local ahead of the holidays!. The Glennon Card is a unique 10-day discount shopping program that was established in 2011...
advantagenews.com

Local mayors wager on football game

The rivalry game between the East Alton – Wood River Oilers and Roxana Shells has a little extra importance for a couple of area mayors. Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup and Roxana Mayor Marty Reynolds have made a wager. The mayor of the losing team must wear the opposing team’s jersey at their next city council meeting.
FOX2now.com

Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’

ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
KMOV

Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
