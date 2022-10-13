Read full article on original website
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
4 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (October 14, 2022)
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all...
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline: Cahokia vs. Belleville Althoff
The Cahokia Comanches are explosive this season. They traveled to Belleville Althoff, where they won 56-6.
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown
The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
edglentoday.com
AHS Grad Jayla Fox-Wallace is Now Team Fredbird Member, Assistant Basketball Coach
ALTON - It’s been an eventful year for Jayla Fox-Wallace, a former Alton High School scholar-athlete who became a member of Team Fredbird this season and was recently named an assistant coach for the Alton Middle School’s girls’ basketball team. Jayla graduated from AHS in 2019, playing...
southernillinoisnow.com
Final Week In Cahokia, 3 Teams Still With Shot Of Championship
The Salem Wildcats will host Freeburg for homecoming tonight as they Cats will be giving their fans something to cheer about after falling last week on the road at Columbia. Salem is 1-6 on the season trying to salvage the final 2 games with big nights. After homecoming this week, the Cats will honor their seniors hosting Charleston to finish up the year. Game time at 7pm on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
KSDK
The 2022 Glennon Card is underway!
ST. LOUIS — Friday kicked off Glennon Card shopping this year and with more than 320 businesses in the St. Louis region, you're sure to find somewhere to shop local ahead of the holidays!. The Glennon Card is a unique 10-day discount shopping program that was established in 2011...
advantagenews.com
Local mayors wager on football game
The rivalry game between the East Alton – Wood River Oilers and Roxana Shells has a little extra importance for a couple of area mayors. Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup and Roxana Mayor Marty Reynolds have made a wager. The mayor of the losing team must wear the opposing team’s jersey at their next city council meeting.
FOX2now.com
Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’
ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
25th annual Bands of America returns to St. Louis
More than 60 bands came to the Dome at America's Center for the 25th annual Bands of America competition.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Another chilly morning Saturday
Clouds moved in and out as a cold front moved through the St. Louis area Friday evening. It will be a cool start to Saturday with frost possible north of St. Louis.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Still breezy Friday
Temperatures expected in the low 70s Friday. Cooler this weekend, with highs in the 50s Monday.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Seasonable weekend, first freeze next week
Clouds will try to fill in our sunshine this afternoon, it will end up partly sunny. Highs will land in the upper 60s.
KSDK
Students get 'suited for success' for free at St. Louis Community College
Students at St. Louis Community College were suited for business attire for free. They will have a career fair next week.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
KMOV
Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
Man shot, killed in St. Louis neighborhood Saturday night
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis Saturday night. St. Louis police responded shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was not conscious...
St. Louis Standards: La Pizza Is a Slice of New York in University City
The beloved restaurant has been bringing New York style pizza to St. Louis since 2003
KSDK
The City Museum in St. Louis is turning 25
City Museum is celebrating on Thursday to mark its 25th anniversary. There will be events celebrating the milestone throughout the year.
