Special Olympics Kentucky to host regional flag football tournament in western Kentucky
PADUCAH — Special Olympics Kentucky will hold its first-ever Western Kentucky Flag Football Regional Tournament at McCracken County High School on Sunday, Oct. 16. Nearly 100 athletes on 10 teams will compete, which is a qualifier for the State Flag Football Tournament. Teams will compete for regional titles in two districts.
McCracken County wins third straight regional title, beats Marshall Co. 2-0
BENTON, Ky. - McCracken County defeated Marshall County 2-0 on Thursday to win its third-straight regional championship. In what was a back-and-forth scoreless first half, the Mustangs finally broke through midway through the second half with a header from Johnny Stevens. McCracken County's Josh Kuntz added a goal with 16...
10/14 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 14. Murray 20, Caldwell County 23. Mayfield 50, Ballard Memorial 0. West Frankfort 42, Massac County 21. Carbondale 7, Marion 40. Pinckneyville 14, Carterville 49. Carmi-White County 28, Johnston City 37. Graves County 7, at...
Participants at STEM 4 Girls can explore educational, career choices
PADUCAH — The annual STEM 4 Girls event features hands-on activities and demonstrations for participants to learn about educational and career choices in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The 2022 event will be from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Emerging Technology...
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
Gift cards to be distributed to new homeowners, volunteers as part of Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Gift cards will be distributed to new homeowners and volunteers in western Kentucky as part of the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Tornadoes devastated Mayfield on December 10. Several dozen people were killed in the storm. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that gift cards...
Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties
Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
RISE visits Todd Farm
Union City students learn valuable skills, have fun at farm. “Most of our students have never experienced farm life. It was so rewarding and heartwarming to see their faces in this setting and observe how attentive they were to instruction."
Union City students learn valuable skills, have fun at farm
UNION CITY, TN — Each year, a large group of Tornado RISE students from Union City Schools participate in what the school calls a "rite of passage" — a trip to the Todd Family Fun Farm. The big trip gives students a chance to learn communication skills and...
Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
Spots available in 1-day painting course at Yeiser Art Center
PADUCAH — There are only a few spots left in Sunday's contemporary landscape painting course with Suzie Black, the Yeiser Art Center says. According to a Friday release, the course will teach students the fundamentals of landscape painting, with drawing, value, design, and color being the day's topics. The...
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
Storm chances Saturday evening (10/14/22)
Friday saw temperatures in the upper 70s, a bit warmer than normal thanks to stronger wind gusts out of the southwest and clear skies. Winds have been especially strong the past couple days, gusting upwards of 35 miles per hour, but we will be calming down as we transition into the weekend.
PHOTOS – Trigg County Country Ham Festival Day 1
PHOTOS – Trigg County Country Ham Festival — Friday, Day 1.
Kentucky man accused of illegal caviar sell
A man is being charged with the conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and roe that were taken in violation of Kentucky law.
Cave-in-Rock resumes service after temporary closure due to high winds
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry resumed service at 6 p.m. Thursday. Service had been halted since about 1 p.m. due to high winds pm the Ohio River. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry is now running...
Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
