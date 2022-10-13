ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

10/14 Gridiron Glory

10/14 Gridiron Glory

PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 14. Murray 20, Caldwell County 23. Mayfield 50, Ballard Memorial 0. West Frankfort 42, Massac County 21. Carbondale 7, Marion 40. Pinckneyville 14, Carterville 49. Carmi-White County 28, Johnston City 37. Graves County 7, at...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Participants at STEM 4 Girls can explore educational, career choices

PADUCAH — The annual STEM 4 Girls event features hands-on activities and demonstrations for participants to learn about educational and career choices in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The 2022 event will be from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Emerging Technology...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray, KY
radionwtn.com

Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties

Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022

Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022

Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
MURRAY, KY
RISE visits Todd Farm

RISE visits Todd Farm

Union City students learn valuable skills, have fun at farm. “Most of our students have never experienced farm life. It was so rewarding and heartwarming to see their faces in this setting and observe how attentive they were to instruction."
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Union City students learn valuable skills, have fun at farm

UNION CITY, TN — Each year, a large group of Tornado RISE students from Union City Schools participate in what the school calls a "rite of passage" — a trip to the Todd Family Fun Farm. The big trip gives students a chance to learn communication skills and...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Spots available in 1-day painting course at Yeiser Art Center

PADUCAH — There are only a few spots left in Sunday's contemporary landscape painting course with Suzie Black, the Yeiser Art Center says. According to a Friday release, the course will teach students the fundamentals of landscape painting, with drawing, value, design, and color being the day's topics. The...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
kbsi23.com

Storm chances Saturday evening (10/14/22)

Friday saw temperatures in the upper 70s, a bit warmer than normal thanks to stronger wind gusts out of the southwest and clear skies. Winds have been especially strong the past couple days, gusting upwards of 35 miles per hour, but we will be calming down as we transition into the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY

