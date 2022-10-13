ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school

A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
CUMBERLAND, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child

Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Video shows group violently attacking Brockton man in road rage incident

BROCKTON, Mass. — A group of people were caught on camera viciously attacking a 69-year-old man and his friend in a road rage incident last month, Brockton Police said. Carlos Cardoso is still in a hospital recovering, his family said. He can’t speak and has no feeling or movement on one side of his body. Cardoso’s 35-year-old friend was also attacked and suffered a broken jaw, according to Cardoso’s daughter, Stephanie.
BROCKTON, MA
WMUR.com

Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
BOW, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Violent Crime
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000

Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify young man killed in Needham crash

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Police have identified the young man who was killed in a crash in Needham on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane just before 4:30 p.m. found the drivers in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Needham police.
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
ANDOVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy