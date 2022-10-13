Read full article on original website
Police investigating Worcester shooting that left six victims injured after possible party
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured on Saturday morning. Police responded to a warehouse at 88 Webster Street just after 3 a.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
Two people killed in a five car crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a five-vehicle crash left two people dead and two others injured early Saturday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were pronounced dead on the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash just...
fallriverreporter.com
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child
Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
Police: Man accused of scattering x-rated photos at MBTA station also wanted on lewdness charges
BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly scattering numerous inappropriate photos at an MBTA station Thursday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station at 9:00 p.m. for a man who spread out “numerous x-rated photographs on the ground.”. The tasteless crime landed the man...
Video shows group violently attacking Brockton man in road rage incident
BROCKTON, Mass. — A group of people were caught on camera viciously attacking a 69-year-old man and his friend in a road rage incident last month, Brockton Police said. Carlos Cardoso is still in a hospital recovering, his family said. He can’t speak and has no feeling or movement on one side of his body. Cardoso’s 35-year-old friend was also attacked and suffered a broken jaw, according to Cardoso’s daughter, Stephanie.
WMUR.com
Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
51-year-old man killed after construction-vehicle fell on top of him in Leicester
LEICESTER, Mass. — A man was killed Friday after he was found trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at his property on King Street in Leicester. Emergency crews responded to the 66 King St. address, just before 12 p.m., and found a 51-year-old man beneath the skid-steer loader, similar to a Bobcat-type piece of equipment, according to police.
Worcester Police Arrest Woman Causing Disturbance at Courthouse
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested a woman at the Worcester County District Courthouse on Friday for causing a disturbance with a replica firearm. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers assigned to the Court Liaison unit were informed someone had attempted to enter the courthouse with a firearm. Officers stopped...
newbedfordguide.com
76-year old man Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly trying to lure kids away at bus stop
“The Haverhill Police Department took a report early Wednesday morning regarding an older male who approached young females who were waiting at their bus stop located at Brookline Avenue at Main St. and interacted with them verbally, then asked them to get into his vehicle. An adult witness observed the...
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
Brookline police chief fired following investigation
The police chief over in Brookline was fired on Friday, after an investigation revealed he had violated the department's sexual harassment policy, among others.
WCVB
Boys ages 3, 4 locked in dark closet, beaten with 'teacher's stick' at Methuen day care, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — The families of two young boys claim their pre-school age children were locked in closets and beaten with a stick at a Methuen day care center, according to a civil lawsuit filed this week in Essex Superior Court. A 4-year-old boy who attended the Children’s Center...
Police identify young man killed in Needham crash
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Police have identified the young man who was killed in a crash in Needham on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane just before 4:30 p.m. found the drivers in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Needham police.
Boston police searching for van in connection with reported kidnapping of 8-year-old child
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating the possible kidnaping of an 8-year-old child on Thursday afternoon. The reported incident may have unfolded in the area of 700 Commonwealth Avenue around 1 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department. The vehicle involved in the reported kidnapping is a possible...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
Vermont police arrest man who is a ‘person of interest’ in murders of N.H. couple killed on walking trail
"The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah," authorities said. Police in South Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man who New Hampshire authorities confirmed is a “person of interest” in the double murders of a Concord couple killed along a walking trail in April.
